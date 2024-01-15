Prof Lourens van Staden appointed as NSFAS acting chairperson
JOHANNESBURG - Professor Lourens van Staden has been appointed as acting chairperson for the National Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) board after Ernest Khosa took leave of absence amid corruption allegations.
Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande made the announcement during a media briefing on Sunday.
Khosa took leave of absence last week after the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse accused him, Nzimande and the South African Communist Party of receiving kickbacks from NSFAS service providers.
Nzimande says the newly appointed acting chief's priority is to ensure that the academic year starts off smoothly.
"I have already had a briefing session with him, emphasizing the importance of NSFAS to prioritise NSFAS readiness for the 2024 academic year."
Nzimande says van Staden has also been tasked with hiring a new CEO for the funding scheme after Andile Nongogo was fired.
The minister says the acting chair will play an active role in the implementation of recommendations made by a law firm - Werkmans Attorneys.
It found that there were some irregularities in appointing service providers for the funding scheme's direct payment system.
This article first appeared on EWN : Prof Lourens van Staden appointed as NSFAS acting chairperson
