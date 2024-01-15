Lamola on ICJ genocide case: World now knows of devastation happening in Gaza
JOHANNESBURG - Whether South Africa wins or loses its application before the International Court of Justice (ICJ) where it accuses Israel of genocide, Minister of Justice Ronald Lamola says the world now knows exactly what happened in Gaza through forensic detail.
Lamola spoke to Eyewitness News on the sidelines of the African National Congress (ANC)'s birthday celebrations in Mbombela, Mpumalanga, at the weekend.
It was just hours after returning from The Hague where he led South Africa's historic bid to bring about a ceasefire in the Middle East.
Israel described the claims levelled against it as a profoundly distorted factual and legal picture.
The idea that one could stand on the shoulders of giants to achieve the impossible seemed to be the driving force behind team South Africa.
Lamola said it was South Africa's first democratically elected president Nelson Mandela's signing of the Genocide Convention back in 1998 that made it possible for South Africa to challenge Israel before the world.
The minister said while he was confident of a win, he knew enough was done to bring the necessary attention to the devastation unfolding in Gaza.
“Yes, we have exposed the propaganda and hypocrisy, particularly of Israel, in terms of what is happening at the Gaza Strip.”
The minister, who returned just in time for the ANC’s birthday rally and ahead of the rest of the team, told Eyewitness News he did not want to miss out on the celebrations and wanted to be part of the festivities at his home province.
This article first appeared on EWN : Lamola on ICJ genocide case: World now knows of devastation happening in Gaza
Source : GCIS
