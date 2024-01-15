'ANC isn't just supporting Palestine for votes' - International Relations Expert





Lester Kiewit speaks with Dr Oscar Van Heerden, an international relations expert.

The ANC is showing its solidarity with the people of Palestine and so do many South Africans, evidenced by support for their legal team who argued for Palestine at the International Court of Justice.

Though the lawyers were given a hero’s welcome upon their return home, there are South Africans who feel their government is meddling where it should not.

During elections, parties tend to focus on domestic issues, but foreign policy has always had an impact, according to Van Heerden.

The ANC has always supported the Palestinian cause and choosing to show this is not an electioneering campaign, he argues.

The legal team, among whom are Advocates Tembeka Ngcukaitobi, John Dugard, Max du Plessis, and Adila Hassim, landed at OR Tambo International Airport on 14 January 2024. Picture: Eyewitness News/Xanderleigh Makhaza

It would be wrong for anyone to think they are doing so to gain votes. Dr Oscar Van Heerden, International Relations Expert

