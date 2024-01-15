'ANC isn't just supporting Palestine for votes' - International Relations Expert
Lester Kiewit speaks with Dr Oscar Van Heerden, an international relations expert.
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
The ANC is showing its solidarity with the people of Palestine and so do many South Africans, evidenced by support for their legal team who argued for Palestine at the International Court of Justice.
Though the lawyers were given a hero’s welcome upon their return home, there are South Africans who feel their government is meddling where it should not.
During elections, parties tend to focus on domestic issues, but foreign policy has always had an impact, according to Van Heerden.
The ANC has always supported the Palestinian cause and choosing to show this is not an electioneering campaign, he argues.
It would be wrong for anyone to think they are doing so to gain votes.Dr Oscar Van Heerden, International Relations Expert
Scroll up to the audio player to listen to the interview.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'ANC isn't just supporting Palestine for votes' - International Relations Expert
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_183039054_the-symbol-of-the-national-flag-of-palestine-in-the-form-of-a-heart-on-a-cracked-concrete-wall.html
More from CapeTalk Elections 2024
Maimane for president? ‘The country can't be run by thugs, racists or dictators’
Mmusi Maimane has taken to social media to announce that he is ready to be president of this country.Read More
A new South Africa requires new leaders says Rise Mzansi
'Rise Mzansi' will be contesting the 2024 general elections with Former news editor Songezo Zibi as its presidential candidate.Read More
SACP slams Zuma’s MK party ahead of 2024 elections
The South African Communist Party (SACP) is taking on Jacob Zuma’s MK party.Read More
Postpone elections, stop the cycle of ‘elect and regret’ - Dr Pali Lehohla
The former statistics SA chief believes that we need to postpone next year’s elections.Read More
'ANC always comes out on top and it will come out on top again'
Some political analysts predict the ANC's downfall at the elections next year, but not everyone agrees.Read More
Jacob Zuma ditching ANC will stand out for voters, particularly in KZN - analyst
South Africans vote in national elections next year and a host of new political parties are throwing their hats into the ring.Read More
Parliament to adjust internal processes to allow for changes in electoral system
Parliament says it’s getting ready to welcome the seventh Parliament in what will be South Africa’s 30th year of democracy.Read More
'Nobody plays victim better than Jacob Zuma' – political editor
Former President Jacob Zuma has announced that he will not be voting for the ANC in the 2024 elections.Read More
'I cannnot and will not vote for the ANC of Ramaphosa' – Jacob Zuma
"I'm not surprised, but I'm disappointed," says ANC veteran Omry Makgoale.Read More