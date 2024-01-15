[WATCH] Ariana Grande FINALLY drops new, viral music video ‘Yes, And?’
Ariana Grande sent fans into a frenzy over the weekend after dropping new solo music for the first time in three years.
‘Yes, and?’ is going viral, getting 12,6 million views in just three days.
The song is the first single off her forthcoming album which will be named ‘Eternal Sunshine’.
The singer (30) has not released any solo music since her sixth studio album ‘Positions’ in October 2020.
As the song’s lyrics suggest, ‘Yes, and?’ appears to touch on her controversial relationship with ‘Wicked’ co-star Ethan Slater.
The pair reportedly met while shooting the Netflix film adaption of the Broadway musical.
They confirmed their relationship shortly after their respective marriages ended.
‘Why do you care so much whose I ride?'
Grande also goes on to clap back at the not-so-subtle gossip about her on social media and in the tabloids.
‘Now I’m so done with caring what you think. No, I won’t hide underneath your own projections or change my most authentic life. Boy come on put your lipstick on (no one can tell you nothing).’
Source : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eB6txyhHFG4
