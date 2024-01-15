NSFAS hopes to clean up its image amid corruption allegations
JOHANNESBURG - The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) is hoping to turn things around for the better in 2024 as the higher education sector prepares for the new academic period.
NSFAS has been thrust under the spotlight for issues including failure to distribute funds to some students, the axing of its CEO Andile Nongongo and a corruption scandal involving its board chairperson Ernest Khosa.
New corruption allegations emerged after the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (OUTA) accused Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande and the South African Communist Party (SACP) of receiving kickbacks from NSFAS service providers.
READ MORE:
-
NSFAS corruption: OUTA to escalate new allegations to Ramaphosa, SARS, SIU & PP
-
Nzimande: New funding model's phase 1 to assist 47% of 'missing middle' students
-
Align NSFAS application outcomes with tertiary registration periods – SAUS
On Sunday, Nzimande announced during a media briefing that former Tshwane University of Technology vice-chancellor Professor Lourens van Staden would be the acting NSFAS chair.
ACTIONSA YOUTH WING CALL FOR NZIMANDE’S RESIGNATION
ActionSA's youth wing demonstrated outside the Government Communication and Information System offices where the minister held the briefing.
The group reinforced calls for his resignation for the corruption allegations.
Last week, the party's youth forum opened criminal charges against Nzimande and Khosa for contravening the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act.
ActionSA's forum chairperson, Hlubi Gafane, said: “How can it be that as a minister, you want to tell us and students, as a whole, that you are ready for 2024, yet we still have students who are still, this very minute, waiting to receive allowances for 2023?”
‘NO PROOF THAT CAN MAKE US WORRY ABOUT NZIMANDE’
Meanwhile, the Minister of Finance Enoch Godongwana said he doesn't believe investors are worried about the image of individual leaders, especially those implicated in corruption.
The minister is leading a delegation of business leaders and government officials, which includes Nzimande, at the World Economic Forum in Switzerland.
Godongwana, who also faces corruption and bribery claims, said investors were looking for a bigger picture.
“We can’t use those accusations and take them and give them material prudence unless somebody can provide substantive proof. At the moment, there’s no substantive proof that can make us worry about Minister Nzimande. Investor confidence is worried about the broad corruption picture coming out of South Africa.”
This article first appeared on EWN : NSFAS hopes to clean up its image amid corruption allegations
More from Local
Umalusi concerned over number of pupils caught cheating in 2023 matric exams
Nine hundred and forty-five candidates were caught cheating during the exams, the majority of whom were cases from KwaZulu-Natal.Read More
KZN search & rescue teams combing Tongaat for couple swept away in floods
The KwaZulu-Natal government, NGOs and private partners are attempting to pick up the pieces following deadly flash floods across the province.Read More
No cases of leaked papers reported in 2023 matric exams – Umalusi CEO
Umalusi CEO Mafu Ramoketsi said the credibility and integrity of 2023 National Senior Certificate (NSC) exams were not compromised.Read More
Overcrowding remains a cause for concern ahead of 2024 academic year – Naptosa
The National Professional Teachers' Organisation of South Africa weighs in on the readiness for the 2024 academic year.Read More
DA calls for probe into alleged SASSA grant payment system rigging
Claims arouse that SASSA’s unchecked outdated databases had resulted in thousands of undue payments continuing to be made.Read More
Cricket SA defends decision to pull U19 captain following pro-Israel comments
David Teeger will remain an active part of the team.Read More
A look into the legal team behind SA's genocide case against Israel
South Africa’s legal team in the genocide case against Israel has won praise. Who are they?Read More
Lamola on ICJ genocide case: World now knows of devastation happening in Gaza
Minister of Justice Ronald Lamola said it was South Africa's first democratically elected president Nelson Mandela's signing of the Genocide Convention back in 1998 that made it possible for South Africa to challenge Israel before the world.Read More
'South Africa made crucial mistakes in ICJ case' – International Law professor
The lawyers from South Africa’s delegation to the International Court of Justice were given a hero’s welcome upon their return.Read More