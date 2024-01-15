NSFAS hopes to clean up its image amid corruption allegations





JOHANNESBURG - The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) is hoping to turn things around for the better in 2024 as the higher education sector prepares for the new academic period.

NSFAS has been thrust under the spotlight for issues including failure to distribute funds to some students, the axing of its CEO Andile Nongongo and a corruption scandal involving its board chairperson Ernest Khosa.

New corruption allegations emerged after the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (OUTA) accused Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande and the South African Communist Party (SACP) of receiving kickbacks from NSFAS service providers.

On Sunday, Nzimande announced during a media briefing that former Tshwane University of Technology vice-chancellor Professor Lourens van Staden would be the acting NSFAS chair.

ACTIONSA YOUTH WING CALL FOR NZIMANDE’S RESIGNATION

ActionSA's youth wing demonstrated outside the Government Communication and Information System offices where the minister held the briefing.

The group reinforced calls for his resignation for the corruption allegations.

Last week, the party's youth forum opened criminal charges against Nzimande and Khosa for contravening the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act.

ActionSA's forum chairperson, Hlubi Gafane, said: “How can it be that as a minister, you want to tell us and students, as a whole, that you are ready for 2024, yet we still have students who are still, this very minute, waiting to receive allowances for 2023?”

‘NO PROOF THAT CAN MAKE US WORRY ABOUT NZIMANDE’

Meanwhile, the Minister of Finance Enoch Godongwana said he doesn't believe investors are worried about the image of individual leaders, especially those implicated in corruption.

The minister is leading a delegation of business leaders and government officials, which includes Nzimande, at the World Economic Forum in Switzerland.

Godongwana, who also faces corruption and bribery claims, said investors were looking for a bigger picture.

“We can’t use those accusations and take them and give them material prudence unless somebody can provide substantive proof. At the moment, there’s no substantive proof that can make us worry about Minister Nzimande. Investor confidence is worried about the broad corruption picture coming out of South Africa.”

