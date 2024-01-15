DA calls for probe into alleged SASSA grant payment system rigging
JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) has called for investigations into those implicated in the alleged rigging of the South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) social grant payment system.
This follows claims that thousands of undue payments continued to be made, as the social security agency’s outdated databases went unchecked.
Minister of Social Development Lindiwe Zulu previously revealed to Parliament that SASSA paid out R140 million to more than 70,000 deceased beneficiaries over the past three financial years.
It’s also understood that thousands of public servants had been illegally cashing in on the COVID-19 social relief of distress grants.
READ: DA to Ramaphosa: Commission independent audit of social grant recipient database
The DA's Bridget Masango said a fresh audit on the databases is needed, calling for harsher sanctions against those found wanting.
“Despite violations amounting to 40,000, the public service system has only instituted 42 disciplinary proceedings against implicated public servants for improper behaviour. This is just a drop in the ocean considering the scale of the fraud that took place.”
Masango said SASSA's payout system remained vulnerable: “Revelations of substantial payments to deceased individuals and underserving beneficiaries highlights a severe compromise in the integrity of the social grant recipient databases, putting an undue burden on the South African taxpayer.”
This article first appeared on EWN : DA calls for probe into alleged SASSA grant payment system rigging
Source : Kayleen Morgan/Eyewitness News
More from Local
Umalusi concerned over number of pupils caught cheating in 2023 matric exams
Nine hundred and forty-five candidates were caught cheating during the exams, the majority of whom were cases from KwaZulu-Natal.Read More
KZN search & rescue teams combing Tongaat for couple swept away in floods
The KwaZulu-Natal government, NGOs and private partners are attempting to pick up the pieces following deadly flash floods across the province.Read More
No cases of leaked papers reported in 2023 matric exams – Umalusi CEO
Umalusi CEO Mafu Ramoketsi said the credibility and integrity of 2023 National Senior Certificate (NSC) exams were not compromised.Read More
Overcrowding remains a cause for concern ahead of 2024 academic year – Naptosa
The National Professional Teachers' Organisation of South Africa weighs in on the readiness for the 2024 academic year.Read More
Cricket SA defends decision to pull U19 captain following pro-Israel comments
David Teeger will remain an active part of the team.Read More
A look into the legal team behind SA's genocide case against Israel
South Africa’s legal team in the genocide case against Israel has won praise. Who are they?Read More
NSFAS hopes to clean up its image amid corruption allegations
NSFAS has been plagued by several issues since 2023, with new corruption allegations emerging that the Minister of Higher Education, its board chair, and the SACP received kickbacks from the scheme’s service providers.Read More
Lamola on ICJ genocide case: World now knows of devastation happening in Gaza
Minister of Justice Ronald Lamola said it was South Africa's first democratically elected president Nelson Mandela's signing of the Genocide Convention back in 1998 that made it possible for South Africa to challenge Israel before the world.Read More
'South Africa made crucial mistakes in ICJ case' – International Law professor
The lawyers from South Africa’s delegation to the International Court of Justice were given a hero’s welcome upon their return.Read More