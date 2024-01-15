Streaming issues? Report here
Cricket SA defends decision to pull U19 captain following pro-Israel comments

15 January 2024 11:09 AM
by Amy Fraser
Cricket South Africa
Cricket World Cup
pro-Israel comments
David Teeger
Good Morning Cape Town with Lester Kiewit

David Teeger will remain an active part of the team.

Lester Kiewit interviews Lawson Naidoo, Chairperson of the Board of Directors at Cricket South Africa (CSA).

Listen below.

Cricket South Africa (CSA) has come under fire for removing David Teeger as SA U19 captain after he made a statement in support of Israel’s military action against Palestine, describing the soldiers as "true rising stars".

This call comes one week before the World Cup, after CSA expressed their concerns for the safety of Teeger and all teams involved.

Naidoo reassures that the decision has nothing to do with his political views and beliefs.

"We have been advised that protests related to the war in Gaza can be anticipated at the venues for the tournament," said CSA in a media statement, adding that "there is a risk that they could result in conflict or even violence, including between rival groups of protestors."

Teeger will remain an active part of the team.

South Africa's under-19 cricketer David Teeger. Picture: Supplied/Old Edwardian Society on X
South Africa's under-19 cricketer David Teeger. Picture: Supplied/Old Edwardian Society on X

RELATED: Susan Sarandon fired by agent following Israel-Gaza comments

RELATED: DA threatens to approach Human Rights Commission if Teeger is not reinstated

It's not to suggest that we don't want protests to happen; these protests are part of South African democratic culture.

Lawson Naidoo, Chairperson of the Board of Directors – Cricket South Africa

We felt by taking the focus away from David it would be in the best interest of the tournament, of all of the teams participating and as well as David himself.

Lawson Naidoo, Chairperson of the Board of Directors – Cricket South Africa

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Cricket SA defends decision to pull U19 captain following pro-Israel comments




