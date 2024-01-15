Cricket SA defends decision to pull U19 captain following pro-Israel comments
Lester Kiewit interviews Lawson Naidoo, Chairperson of the Board of Directors at Cricket South Africa (CSA).
Listen below.
Cricket South Africa (CSA) has come under fire for removing David Teeger as SA U19 captain after he made a statement in support of Israel’s military action against Palestine, describing the soldiers as "true rising stars".
This call comes one week before the World Cup, after CSA expressed their concerns for the safety of Teeger and all teams involved.
Naidoo reassures that the decision has nothing to do with his political views and beliefs.
"We have been advised that protests related to the war in Gaza can be anticipated at the venues for the tournament," said CSA in a media statement, adding that "there is a risk that they could result in conflict or even violence, including between rival groups of protestors."
Teeger will remain an active part of the team.
RELATED: Susan Sarandon fired by agent following Israel-Gaza comments
RELATED: DA threatens to approach Human Rights Commission if Teeger is not reinstated
It's not to suggest that we don't want protests to happen; these protests are part of South African democratic culture.Lawson Naidoo, Chairperson of the Board of Directors – Cricket South Africa
We felt by taking the focus away from David it would be in the best interest of the tournament, of all of the teams participating and as well as David himself.Lawson Naidoo, Chairperson of the Board of Directors – Cricket South Africa
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Cricket SA defends decision to pull U19 captain following pro-Israel comments
More from Sport
Stronger together! Boks back Dricus du Plessis ahead of UFC title fight
Dricus du Plessis will take on Sean Strickland (USA) for the UFC middleweight title.Read More
How the Africa Cup of Nations highlights China’s economic clout
The Africa Cup of Nations showcases the continent’s finest footballers, and China’s economic power.Read More
A short history of the Australian Open - from Perth Zoo to economic juggernaut
From relatively humble beginnings, the Australian Open has grown to become a centerpiece on the tennis calendar.Read More
Afcon: everything you need to know about Africa’s biggest football event
Africa’s biggest football tournament is in full swing.Read More
Stormers vs Sale Sharks: ‘We have to go full strength’ - Stormers head coach
The Stormers will host the Sale Sharks at DHL Cape Town Stadium this weekend.Read More
Bafana Bafana's last 16 prospects at Afcon on the cards - sports journalist
South Africa will face Mali in their first Group E game on 16 January.Read More
Ntubeni on 100 stormers games: ‘looking after your body is important’
Scarra Ntubeni has officially celebrated his 100th cap for the stormers.Read More
ICC rates Newlands pitch 'unsatisfactory' after SHORTEST TEST IN HISTORY
The Newlands Cricket pitch is in desperate need of attention after the disastrous New Year's Test.Read More
Bafana coach Broos worried about injuries ahead of AFCON departure
There are injury concerns for Bafana Bafana with four days to go until the start of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in the Ivory Coast.Read More
More from Local
Umalusi concerned over number of pupils caught cheating in 2023 matric exams
Nine hundred and forty-five candidates were caught cheating during the exams, the majority of whom were cases from KwaZulu-Natal.Read More
KZN search & rescue teams combing Tongaat for couple swept away in floods
The KwaZulu-Natal government, NGOs and private partners are attempting to pick up the pieces following deadly flash floods across the province.Read More
No cases of leaked papers reported in 2023 matric exams – Umalusi CEO
Umalusi CEO Mafu Ramoketsi said the credibility and integrity of 2023 National Senior Certificate (NSC) exams were not compromised.Read More
Overcrowding remains a cause for concern ahead of 2024 academic year – Naptosa
The National Professional Teachers' Organisation of South Africa weighs in on the readiness for the 2024 academic year.Read More
DA calls for probe into alleged SASSA grant payment system rigging
Claims arouse that SASSA’s unchecked outdated databases had resulted in thousands of undue payments continuing to be made.Read More
A look into the legal team behind SA's genocide case against Israel
South Africa’s legal team in the genocide case against Israel has won praise. Who are they?Read More
NSFAS hopes to clean up its image amid corruption allegations
NSFAS has been plagued by several issues since 2023, with new corruption allegations emerging that the Minister of Higher Education, its board chair, and the SACP received kickbacks from the scheme’s service providers.Read More
Lamola on ICJ genocide case: World now knows of devastation happening in Gaza
Minister of Justice Ronald Lamola said it was South Africa's first democratically elected president Nelson Mandela's signing of the Genocide Convention back in 1998 that made it possible for South Africa to challenge Israel before the world.Read More
'South Africa made crucial mistakes in ICJ case' – International Law professor
The lawyers from South Africa’s delegation to the International Court of Justice were given a hero’s welcome upon their return.Read More