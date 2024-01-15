Overcrowding remains a cause for concern ahead of 2024 academic year – Naptosa





Africa Melane interviews Basil Manuel, Executive Director at the National Professional Teachers' Organisation of South Africa (Naptosa).

It's back-to-school week, which can be stressful, overwhelming and anxiety-filled for parents, learners and educators.

Unfortunately, overcrowding and provision of classrooms remain a cause for concern ahead of the academic year, says Manuel.

Schools in KwaZulu-Natal are faced with a crisis as 59 schools remain damaged as the result of floods, and schools are yet to receive their vital Learning and Teaching Support Material (LTSM).

On the other hand, schools in Gauteng and the Western Cape continue to face the "increasing, lingering problem" of overcrowding.

Manuel urges parents to ensure that their children are enrolled as soon as possible, and avoid doing so on the first day of school.

Learners return to school on Wednesday, 17 January.

Provinces find it difficult to accommodate all of the children. Basil Manuel, Executive Director – National Professional Teachers' Organisation of South Africa

If we want quality education...there must be sufficient space in schools so that attention can be paid to every child. Basil Manuel, Executive Director – National Professional Teachers' Organisation of South Africa

Given the year we are in, we are worried about necessary disruptions to the programe of learning and teaching. Basil Manuel, Executive Director – National Professional Teachers' Organisation of South Africa

