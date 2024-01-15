Stronger together! Boks back Dricus du Plessis ahead of UFC title fight
The Springboks have rallied behind South African mixed martial artist Dricus du Plessis as he prepares to challenge Sean Strickland for the UFC middleweight title.
Du Plessis will face the American in Canada on Sunday, 21 January at 5am South African time.
In the lead-up to the highly anticipated match, several Springbok players have shown their support for the local MMA star on social media.
Many might remember that Du Plessis was loud and proud in the stands at last year’s Rugby World Cup final.
Captain Siya Kolisi wished Du Plessis all the best for his match.
“Dricus my friend… I know the country is going to be behind you, and you have all our support as Africa because the way you supported us in the Rugby World Cup was really amazing, so I just want to wish you everything of the best.”
Kolisi also celebrated that there will be English, IsiXhosa and Afrikaans commentary options for the first time.
Willie Le Roux, Jesse Kriel and Ox Nche shared similar messages on social media.
🇿🇦 @dricusduplessis pic.twitter.com/mGLsqhr3iW' Willie le roux (@wjjleroux) January 8, 2024
Let’s GO 🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦 @dricusduplessis pic.twitter.com/DJuzqBBUEk' Jesse Kriel (@JesseKriel15) December 22, 2023
💥 Brace for an electrifying showdown as Dricus Du Plessis gears up to face Sean Strickland! Join us as Dricus unleashes his fighting prowess in a battle for supremacy. Watch the fight in both Xhosa and Afrikaans live on SuperSport. #AndNew pic.twitter.com/FwHFQAQD9N' Retshegofaditswe Nche (@oxnche) January 1, 2024
This article first appeared on 947 : Stronger together! Boks back Dricus du Plessis ahead of UFC title fight
Source : https://www.instagram.com/dricusduplessis/?hl=en
