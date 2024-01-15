Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Introducing Primedia+ a one-stop App for all of Primedia Broadcasting and more

15 January 2024 4:50 PM
by Keely Goodall
Primedia Broadcasting’s websites are getting a new home. Here is everything you need to know about Primedia+.

Growing in the digital age

Primedia Broadcasting is embracing the digital age with its innovative new mobile app and website Primedia+, a centralised destination for users to access all Primedia content seamlessly.

Users can livestream from any of the four stations (702, CapeTalk, 947, Kfm 94.5), catch up on radio interviews, access all of the latest EWN TV bulletins, and engage with a range of exciting multimedia content.

Primedia+ gives users access to all of the best Primedia Broadcasting content, while also empowering them to personalise their experience by bookmarking their preferred radio station or daily EWN TV news bulletin.

It's an App experience

This app transcends the world of traditional radio broadcasting by giving audiences access to content at their fingertips, without the constraints of traditional radio.

While all the stations and apps are relocating, you will be easily and automatically redirected to Primedia+ when opening the existing sites.

The new app was tested by some of our dedicated members of staff to ensure a seamless user experience.

Where can you download the Primedia+ App?

Primedia+ will be available to the general public from this evening, and will be open to advertisers from day one.

You can download Primedia+ from all major app stores; iOS's AppStore, Android's Google Play Store, and Huawei's AppGallery, or access it directly at www.primediaplus.com.

Primedia+ is compatible with all major web browsers and phone operating systems, ensuring accessibility to a wide user base, and has been designed with a contemporary and familiar 'app-style' interface, ensuring ease of navigation and use.

It is currently completely free to use. Value-added content and services may be included over time.

Primedia Plus 702



