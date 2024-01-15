Moshe Ndiki navigates parenthood and career in new reality show





Bongani Bingwa speaks to actor and television host, Moshe Ndiki.

Listen to the interview below.

Ndiki’s dream of becoming a parent has finally come true with the help of a surrogate.

He shares all in his forthcoming reality television show ‘Life with Moshe’.

Premiering on Mzansi Magic on 28 January at 7:30pm, Ndiki gives viewers an inside look into how he juggles life, a budding career and five-month-old twins.

It's surreal… Each and every turn and every moment of the surrogacy journey, the doctors appointments, it was documented and I’m just ‘oh my gosh, this is actually happening’. Moshe Ndiki, actor and television host

He is excited to share his surrogacy journey with the public because not many people know about the extensive research it involves to make sure everything is done correctly and legally.

Ndiki says he has always wanted to be a father so he cannot wait to share this with fans.

I have always wanted to be a parent… one of the names that I have for my kids is a name that I literally came up with when I was in Grade 10. Moshe Ndiki, actor and television host