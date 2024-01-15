Table Mountain Cableway celebrates INCREDIBLE 31 millionth visitor!
The Table Mountain Aerial Cableway marked a significant milestone over the weekend when it welcomed its 31 millionth visitor.
According to a Facebook post by the operator, the honour went to Gerda Pretorius from Bloemfontein who received a heartwarming surprise along with her husband, Lood.
“Waiting their turn to board the cable car, Gerda was pulled from the queue and told that she was the 31 millionth visitor.”
It turned out to be an extra special moment as it was not only Pretorius’ birthday, but this was her first time back to Table Mountain in over 30 years.
The Table Mountain Aerial Cableway first opened its doors in 1929 and has since transported over 31 million visitors up and down the historic mountain.
This article first appeared on KFM : Table Mountain Cableway celebrates INCREDIBLE 31 millionth visitor!
Source : https://www.facebook.com/TableMountainCa/posts/pfbid0Lrh4bYKDkz36a7c7jJpfiWwVewk4FJgUB5hspcysYigmvdTCUzNMVTQ4fvZpjp1Gl
