KZN search & rescue teams combing Tongaat for couple swept away in floods
JOHANNESBURG - While the official death toll now stands at six, search and rescue teams in KwaZulu-Natal are combing through Tongaat looking for a couple that was swept away in a river in the area.
The KwaZulu-Natal government, NGOs and private partners are attempting to pick up the pieces following deadly flash floods across the province.
The inclement weather has also caused significant infrastructure damage.
More than 1,000 people have been displaced in KwaZulu-Natal following severe thunderstorms and strong winds.
KZN COGTA spokesperson, Siboniso Mngadi, said that bridges, roads, pipes and power lines were among the infrastructure damaged.
"Our disaster teams are also continuing with assessments, roads that have been damaged, power lines, in some areas, we are still trying to restore power and water as well, working together with eThekwini Municipality."
Mngadi said the issue of people constructing informal settlements near floodplain areas remained a concern.
"They build just next to the riverbank, so when the river got flooded, the informal settlement, some were affected, some were washed away. The couple we are searching for were among those people who built next to the river bank and got washed away."
Last month, dozens of people lost their lives in Ladysmith due to flash floods.
This article first appeared on EWN : KZN search & rescue teams combing Tongaat for couple swept away in floods
Source : Facebook
