Umalusi concerned over number of pupils caught cheating in 2023 matric exams





JOHANNESBURG - Umalusi has raised concern over the number of students caught cheating during the 2023 matric exams.

The regulatory body held a media briefing on the assessment of the 2023 national senior certificate exams on Monday ahead of the release of the final matric results on Friday.

Nine hundred and forty-five candidates were caught cheating during the exams, the majority of whom were cases from KwaZulu-Natal.

As some candidates look forward to receiving their matric results on Friday, close to 1,000 candidates will not share in the excitement as they are accused of cheating.

Umalusi CEO, Mafu Rakometsi, said these cases were from KwaZulu-Natal and Mpumalanga.

"Of this number, 763 cases (80.7%) cases were detected in KwaZulu-Natal and 164 (17.7%) in Mpumalanga."

Rakometsi said that the pupils in some cases had similar wrong answers for the same questions.

Umalusi said that investigations into the allegations continued.

