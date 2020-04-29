Masterclass - Personal Intelligence + nervous system

Today at 16:20 Top SA companies received UIF crisis money – how to check if your employer got any Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph

Phillip de Wet - Associate Editor at Business Insider Inc

Today at 16:53 Early childhood development sector faces major closures as parents scramble for fees Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph

Zaheera Mohamed A director at Ilifa Labantwana

Priscila Green of Bonteheuwel

Today at 17:11 National Command Council Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph

Tracey Lomax-Nixon

Today at 17:20 Lockdown in SA: Booze ban does not prohibit advertising alcohol Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph

Gail Schimmel, CEO of the Advertising Regulatory Board

Today at 18:09 With airlines in business rescue, how is Flysafair holding up? The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Kirby Gordon - Chief Marketing Officer at Flysafair

Today at 18:20 ZOOM: Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One

Today at 18:39 India and Thailand lifts alcohol ban, while SA, Panama and Sri Lanka still banned The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Graeme Harlow - CEO at Diageo SA

Today at 19:08 SKYPE: Business Unusual - Can the disruptors survive disruption? The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Colin Cullis - Business Unusual Correspondent at Money Show

