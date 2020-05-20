Homeschooling

Streaming issues? Report here
The Eusebius McKaiser Show
Latest Local
"Generation C" asks difficult questions but are not always listened to - Phakeng UCT vice-chancellor, Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng describes this generation as those who are pushing boundaries. 28 May 2020 6:25 PM
[LISTEN] Should Kiswahili become an official language in SA? The Windybrow Arts Theatre is set to host an online discussion on the matter. 28 May 2020 5:53 PM
Save Nirvana Touch from shutting down during lockdown 702 and Dineplan are giving you a chance to keep your favourite local spots open after the lockdown. Find out how. 28 May 2020 5:18 PM
Phumla Williams on getting nod for top government communications position She says even though it has been a painful journey to get to where she is, she always served SA to the best of her ability. 29 May 2020 7:34 AM
Malema was not mincing his words that people are going to die - EWN Eyewitness News reporter Kgomotso Modise gives details of EFF virtual press conference. 28 May 2020 4:14 PM
'There is zero evidence that smoking will increase transmission of COVID-19' Cardiologist Dr. Konstantinos Farsalinos says clinical observations show very few smokers are hospitilised for the virus. 28 May 2020 8:14 AM
Cachét Creative specialises in wedding and event planning Every day #702ShoutOut and Ninety One shines the spotlight an SMMEs doing great work during lockdown. 29 May 2020 9:15 AM
How to plan for retirement during the Covid-19 crisis The Covid-19 pandemic and the economic destruction in its wake has left some of us wondering if we'll ever be able to retire. 28 May 2020 7:47 PM
How to invest globally...during a global pandemic Investors are not exactly confident to invest in shares and trade on the markets during these times. 28 May 2020 7:36 PM
ParkUpp hopes to launch drive-in cinemas in SA once it gets the green light ParkUpp co-founder Michael Savvides says exact locations will only be specified once the lockdown regulations allow for it. 27 May 2020 6:24 PM
COVID-19 and its impact: Why you should engage your children on their anxieties Azania Mosaka speaks to clinical psychologist Viwe Dweba about this. 26 May 2020 2:41 PM
Sanitisers can cause allergic reaction to your skin Dermatologist Nomphelo Gantsho says soaps are much more effective than hand sanitisers. 25 May 2020 6:23 PM
Father's review of child's restaurant goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 29 May 2020 8:30 AM
[WATCH] Adorable moment as one-year-old attempts to tell dad he loves him Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 29 May 2020 8:29 AM
[WATCH] Madonna's son dancing in honour of George Floyd receives backlash Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 29 May 2020 8:28 AM
South Africa has 52% recovery rate with 634,996 tests conducted The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on Wednesday was 25,937 and recoveries to date were 13,451. 27 May 2020 10:25 PM
Helen Rees: The Wits researcher championing SA’s fight against Covid-19 Helen Rees is the pioneer leading South Africa's division in the World Health Organisation's race to find a vaccine for Covid-19. 19 May 2020 1:23 PM
Scientist hails HIV prevention injection drug breakthrough Professor Sinead Delany-Moretlwe says the injection is as good as the daily pill in reducing the HIV infection. 19 May 2020 12:37 PM
Mauritius has no active COVID-19 cases M&G African correspondent Simon Allison says they have tested about 7% of their population. 25 May 2020 6:32 PM
Celebrating Africa Day with Thandiswa Mazwai The icon says now is actually an important time for music because it can travel much further than any language can. 25 May 2020 4:29 PM
The playlist of the special Africa Day Edition of “This is Africa” This weekend’s song list for Richard Nwamba's “This is Africa” show celebrating Africa Month. 23 May 2020 8:44 PM
Homeschooling

Homeschooling

Azania speaks to Founder of Calibre Education Centre, Lisa-Ann Haynes who has been running her home school center successfully for 13 years 



Masterclass: Transphobia, biphobia and homophobia

20 May 2020 3:35 PM

Azania speaks to author Landa Mabenge about his life and his memoir on transphobia, biphobia and homophobia

Masterclass: The Benefits of yoga during a pandemic

13 May 2020 3:28 PM

Nomzamo Mji and Nosizwe Mji

Masterclass - Personal Intelligence + nervous system

6 May 2020 3:12 PM

Guest:  Stephanie Vermeulen - Author and EQ pioneer 

Masterclass on Sleep

29 April 2020 3:09 PM

Guest:  ? Dr Dale Rae - Director of Sleep Science at the Sports Science Institute of South Africa.

Masterclass on Money and Covid-19

1 April 2020 3:19 PM

Guest:  Maya Fischer-French | Personal Finance Journalist at Maya on Money

Masterclass on human relationship and Bush life

18 March 2020 3:09 PM

 Guests: Alex van den heever - Director of Tracker Academy and Co - Author of Changing a Leopard's Spots 

Renias Mhlongo - Tracker and Guide and Co - Author of Changing a Leopard's Spots 

Masterclass - Containing the Coronavirus

11 March 2020 3:09 PM

 Guest:  Prof Cheryl Cohen | Centre Head for Respiratory Diseases and Meningitis at National Institute For Communicable Diseases

Car Feature - Technical Issues on your car

10 March 2020 3:03 PM

Guest: Nicol Louw - Technical Specialist and Former Technical Editor for Car Magazine

Masterclass on Personal Mastery

4 March 2020 3:04 PM

 Guest: Lindiwe Mkhondo - Psychologist, Business Coach, Life Coach and Facilitator 

Phumla Williams on getting nod for top government communications position

Politics

SANDF findings into Collins Khosa's death absolute BS, says Eusebius

Opinion

[WATCH LIVE] Media briefing on COVID-19 level 3 lockdown regulations

Local

It’s lit now! British American Tobacco heads to court over cigarette sale ban

29 May 2020 9:19 AM

Motshekga admits dept faces several setbacks ahead of schools reopening

29 May 2020 8:24 AM

Cele: Alcohol sale doesn’t mean people should break the law

29 May 2020 7:18 AM

