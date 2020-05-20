Masterclass on Time - What is Time ?

Azania speaks to author Landa Mabenge about his life and his memoir on transphobia, biphobia and homophobiaLISTEN TO PODCAST
Nomzamo Mji and Nosizwe MjiLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Stephanie Vermeulen - Author and EQ pioneerLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: ? Dr Dale Rae - Director of Sleep Science at the Sports Science Institute of South Africa.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Maya Fischer-French | Personal Finance Journalist at Maya on MoneyLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guests: Alex van den heever - Director of Tracker Academy and Co - Author of Changing a Leopard's Spots
Renias Mhlongo - Tracker and Guide and Co - Author of Changing a Leopard's Spots
Guest: Prof Cheryl Cohen | Centre Head for Respiratory Diseases and Meningitis at National Institute For Communicable DiseasesLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Nicol Louw - Technical Specialist and Former Technical Editor for Car MagazineLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Lindiwe Mkhondo - Psychologist, Business Coach, Life Coach and FacilitatorLISTEN TO PODCAST