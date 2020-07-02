Masterclass - Illicit Cigarette trade

Streaming issues? Report here
Africa Melane June 2020
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
Today at 10:05
Celebrating our healthcare heroes
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Professor Sipho Dlamini - Professor in the Infectious Disease dept at Groote Schuur hospital
Today at 10:35
DPE tells unions to hold own meetings after pulling out of SAA consultative forum
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Kgathatso Tlhakudi - Acting Director General at Department of Public Enterprises‚
Phakamile Hlubi Majola
Today at 11:05
Health and Wellness: Busting mask myths
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Dr Mosima Mabunda - Head of Vitality Wellness
Today at 11:35
World of Work: The POPI Act and its implications for employers and employees
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Natasha Moni
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
Latest Local
Cipla plans to bring COVID-19 treatment remdesivir to SA at an affordable price Joanne Joseph spoke to Cipla South Africa CEO Paul Miller to find out more. 6 July 2020 5:18 PM
'SABC must exhaust all other avenues to stabilise their finances' The Save Our SABC Coalition says the public broadcaster must look at other measures before retrenching staff. 6 July 2020 4:44 PM
Court grants private early childhood development centres green light to open Solidarity union says a lack of communication from the Department of Social Development forced it to take this matter to court. 6 July 2020 4:03 PM
View all Local
Are we boiling frogs? And why do SUV drivers look so confused, asks Tom Eaton The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews columnist Tom Eaton about his new book, "Is it me, or is it getting hot in here?" 6 July 2020 8:18 PM
101 days of lockdown: What we gained (and lost), and what we have learned The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Kevin Lings, Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management. 6 July 2020 8:07 PM
'Stricter measures to control movement at Level 3 lockdown are needed' Spokesperson Thabo Masebe says the province needs assistance in making sure that people comply with COVID-19 regulations. 6 July 2020 7:45 AM
View all Politics
Former VBS CFO says sorry, to be admitted to psychiatric hospital Philip Truter was granted R50,000 bail in the Palm Ridge Commercial Crimes Court earlier on Monday, after saying he was unemployed... 6 July 2020 3:35 PM
Eighth VBS Bank heist suspect arrested The suspect could not be arrested a few weeks ago as he was in quarantine amid the COVID-19 pandemic. 5 July 2020 5:16 PM
Labour Minister Nxesi wants every UIF COVID-19 relief transaction audited Labour and Employment Minister Thulas Nxesi said that the UIF had been able to identify 75 cases of suspicious transactions. 3 July 2020 4:50 PM
View all Business
[LISTEN] Professor Pitika Ntuli on the inspiration behind his latest exhibition The exhibition comprises of 45 pieces sculpted from bone. 6 July 2020 4:05 PM
[LISTEN] The psychology behind breaking lockdown regulations Clement Manyathela speaks to clinical psychologist Ruth Ancer about the reasons why some people may be refusing to social distance 6 July 2020 12:34 PM
Mary Twala remembered as 'prolific actress,' 'gift to the arts' The icon passed away at the age of 80 on Saturday. 4 July 2020 5:28 PM
View all Lifestyle
Seema appointed Chippa United coach after leaving Bloem Celtic Lehlohonolo Seema takes over from Rhulani Mokwena, whose loan from Orlando Pirates expired in June. 6 July 2020 11:55 AM
De Kock, Ngidi and Wolvaardt take top honours at CSA Awards Quinton de Kock, Laura Wolvaardt and Lungi Ngidi took top honours at the annual 2019/20 Cricket South Africa Awards on Saturday. 4 July 2020 8:57 PM
Experts develop online tool to help mitigate COVID-19 in endurance sports events Stellenbosch University's Prof Wayne Derman is part of a team that has developed the tool to help event organisers. 3 July 2020 11:37 AM
View all Sport
Are we boiling frogs? And why do SUV drivers look so confused, asks Tom Eaton The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews columnist Tom Eaton about his new book, "Is it me, or is it getting hot in here?" 6 July 2020 8:18 PM
Ster-Kinekor may open drive-ins in 'one or two locations where it makes sense' "We've done all of the back-end work. There are one or two locations where it will make sense," says CEO Ryan Williams. 6 July 2020 7:25 PM
Opera singer brings singing competition to Facebook London-based and Durban-born opera singer Njabulo Madlala joined Joanne Joseph on the Afternoon Drive to share more. 6 July 2020 5:53 PM
View all Entertainment
UPDATE: 19,779 recoveries for Gauteng as national infections reach 205,721 There were 111 new COVID-19 deaths: 50 from Gauteng; 35 from the Western Cape; 17 from Limpopo and 9 from the Eastern Cape. 7 July 2020 12:13 AM
Breaking the silence: How Professor Storbeck is amplifying the voice of the deaf Professor Storbeck is advocating for universal screenings to detect deafness in newborns before they are discharged from hospital. 6 July 2020 7:00 PM
[LISTEN] Why the 'Stop Hate for Profit' campaign has gained momentum The 'Stop Hate for Profit' has seen advertisers pull out from Facebook for apparently turning a blind eye to hate speech. 1 July 2020 4:47 PM
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Azania Mosaka Show
Aza's Masterclass
Masterclass - Illicit Cigarette trade

Masterclass - Illicit Cigarette trade

2 July 2020 1:31 PM

 Guest: Johann Van Loggerenberg - For SARS Executive and Author of Tobacco Wars


More episodes from Aza's Masterclass

Masterclass on what it means to be a young black man in contemporary South Africa

24 June 2020 3:42 PM

Malose Langa - Community-counselling Psychologist and academic at Wits
University

Masterclass on Cricket Pitch preparation

17 June 2020 3:39 PM

Evan Flint - Imperial Wanderers Stadium Head Grounds Curator

Masterclass on Converse All Stars

10 June 2020 3:40 PM

Bernie Wicomb - Sneaker Evangelist from Sole Knowledge

Masterclass on Time - What is Time ?

3 June 2020 3:27 PM

Professor David Block - Author and Professor

Masterclass: Transphobia, biphobia and homophobia

20 May 2020 3:35 PM

Azania speaks to author Landa Mabenge about his life and his memoir on transphobia, biphobia and homophobia

Masterclass: The Benefits of yoga during a pandemic

13 May 2020 3:28 PM

Nomzamo Mji and Nosizwe Mji

Masterclass - Personal Intelligence + nervous system

6 May 2020 3:12 PM

Guest:  Stephanie Vermeulen - Author and EQ pioneer 

Masterclass on Sleep

29 April 2020 3:09 PM

Guest:  ? Dr Dale Rae - Director of Sleep Science at the Sports Science Institute of South Africa.

Masterclass on Money and Covid-19

1 April 2020 3:19 PM

Guest:  Maya Fischer-French | Personal Finance Journalist at Maya on Money

Pictures of Joburg, Cape Town and Pretoria at night from space go viral

Entertainment

Job won't make you rich. You must earn in your sleep - Aisha Pandor, SweepSouth

Business Opinion Lifestyle

No theft at VBS. It's politics and racism – alleged kingpin Tshifhiwa Matodzi

Business Opinion Politics

EWN Highlights

NW CoGTA MEC Gordan Kegakilwe dies after contracting COVID-19

6 July 2020 9:17 PM

Britain imposes sanctions on Russians, Saudis
6 July 2020 8:51 PM

6 July 2020 8:51 PM

W Cape could soon be home to deep space ground station

6 July 2020 7:38 PM

