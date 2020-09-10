Masterclass on African Hair

Streaming issues? Report here
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
15:00 - 18:00
Today at 16:10
How the SANDF jet travel to Zimbabwe impacts President Cyril Ramaphosa
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Prof Lesiba Teffo - Political analyst and research director at the Democracy and Governance Programme at Unisa
Today at 16:20
Data from huge Experian breach found on the internet yet to be recovered
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Craig Pedersen, Digital forensic investigator at TCG Digital forensics
Today at 16:40
Displaced Mamelodi flood victims demand answers regarding the much-awaited second phase of their relocation
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Mpho Nawa, Tshwane Administrator
Today at 16:50
Cost of housing Mamelodi flood victims for the Mamelodi Baptist chruch
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Rev Thembelani Jentile, Mamelodi Baptist Church Reverend
Today at 17:10
Funeral palours strike
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Nkosi Nare, Johannesburg Unification Task Team facilitator
Today at 17:20
Foreigners still preferred more than local coaches in SA football
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Gavin Hunt - Coach at Bidvest Wits
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Arthur Karas - Portfolio Manager of MacroSolutions at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 18:39
Tourism calls for international borders to open
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Gillian Saunders - Tourism consultant and former adviser to the tourism minister Derek Hanekom at ...
Today at 18:49
Foreign ownership of South African government bonds is down. What does this mean?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Kevin Lings - Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management
Today at 19:08
Bidvest Full year annual results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Lindsay Ralphs - CEO at Bidvest
Today at 19:19
ZOOM: Business Book feature: Manage Your Money Like A Grownup, the Teen edition
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Sam Beckbessinger - Author of 'Manage Your Money Like a F*cking Grownup’, User-experience Designer and Co-Founder at Phantom Design
Today at 19:33
Make Money Mondays
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
John Perlman - Radio Personality And Ceo at Dreamfields
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
15:00 - 18:00
Latest Local
Assassination plot claims 'malicious' and a ploy 'to get rid of Judge Hlophe' The attorney representing Western Cape judge president John Hlophe Barnabas Xulu describes allegations as malicious and false. 14 September 2020 3:15 PM
'As Satawu we're extremely worried about the vadalisation taking place in Prasa' Chairperson of the portfolio committee on transport Mosebenzi Zwane says they are open to suggestions on ways of improving Prasa. 14 September 2020 12:05 PM
Is South Africa ready to move to Level 1? Professor Salim Abdool Karim, Chairperson, Ministerial advisory committee on COVID-19 says mass gatherings are a huge risk. 14 September 2020 8:14 AM
View all Local
Fellow South Africans ... this is what happens before the president's addresses This article sets out the processes that the Presidency and the National Coronavirus Command Council undertake to update South Afr... 14 September 2020 2:16 PM
Let us do what we can to ensure media industry survives and thrives - Ramaphosa President Cyril Ramaphosa urges the private sector to also continue supporting the industry through advertising. 14 September 2020 7:46 AM
COVID-19 UPDATE: 20 new deaths as recoveries reach 577,906 The cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 649,793. There were 15,692 tests conducted and 20 new deaths. 14 September 2020 12:01 AM
View all Politics
New specialist property financier, ZDFin to bridge the gap for community schemes Looking for bridging finance and smart financial solutions for community schemes? Keep reading. 14 September 2020 7:30 AM
Tech glitch sees thousands of Capitec clients wake up to unauthorised deductions Capitec spokesperson Charl Nel said that they were in the process of reversing the double withdrawal and cardholders would be reim... 11 September 2020 9:00 AM
State of Disaster extended, but signs point to relaxation of lockdown rules One scenario is that Level 1 to serve as an 'advisory' to keep health protocols in place, says Phillip de Wet (Business Insider). 10 September 2020 8:07 PM
View all Business
We need a paradigm shift in how we view the creative industry - Sibongile Mngoma Sibongile Mngoma says a budget must be factored in to help venues to be covid-compliant so we can open the industry responsibly. 13 September 2020 11:43 AM
I started running in 2014 and in 2016 I went to Rio to represent SA - Ntando Young Paralympic star Ntando Mahlangu is featured in the Netflix documentary 'Rising Phoenix' which launched on 26 August. 12 September 2020 3:35 PM
[WATCH] A mother speaks to a dog like she’s speaking to a human Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 11 September 2020 8:28 AM
View all Lifestyle
Any intervention we implement is controlled by us, not the minister - Sascoc Acting CEO Ravi Govender says the federation is not putting Cricket SA under administration. 14 September 2020 2:14 PM
For cricket to recover we need certainly in the management of the sport - SACA South African Cricketers' Association CEO Andrew Breetzke says one of the stumbling blocks is the forensic report. 11 September 2020 5:46 PM
Shaun Bartlett released as Kaizer Chiefs assistant coach This comes just one day after the Soweto giants sacked head coach Ernst Middendorp. 10 September 2020 11:12 AM
View all Sport
Parent's claim that tickling is 'child abuse' ignites huge social media debate Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 14 September 2020 8:45 AM
[WATCH] Businessman hailed a hero after tackling suspect in attempted kidnap Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 14 September 2020 8:31 AM
When I create music I don't want to latch onto trends - Bongi Mvuyana She dabbled in house music when Ralf GUM called her. When he called she thought someone was playing a joke on her. 11 September 2020 5:11 PM
View all Entertainment
UPDATE: SA recovery rate reaches 88.9% The number of national recoveries so far is 573,003, which translates to a recovery rate of 88.9%. Gauteng has 189,208 recoveries. 11 September 2020 6:53 AM
SA-founded Luno acquired by Digital Currency Group (US) - a perfect fit The cryptocurrency exchange is a huge SA success story and they'll continue to invest heavily 'at home' says CEO Marcus Swanepoel. 10 September 2020 6:38 PM
CEO forced to apologise for implying over-30s too old to work in advertising The CEO of the world's largest advertising group has ignited a storm with an apparently ageist comment. Andy Rice weighs in. 1 September 2020 7:42 PM
View all World
Commodities – with notable exceptions – are having a great year Supply/demand fundamentals are looking good, for now. Absa Corporate and Investment Banking provides a view on 2020 and beyond. 14 September 2020 2:53 PM
Somalia jails official for 18 years for COVID-19 theft 'to eliminate corruption' Journalist Ali Abdukadir says the government has been struggling to deal with the pandemic and saving the livelihood of people. 26 August 2020 2:07 PM
Can I have some beer with my oil and gold? Like all good stories, this one starts in a [mythical because we’re South African] pub … but not for the reasons you imagine. 20 August 2020 2:39 PM
View all Africa
Burger King asks customers to support 'SA citizenship appeal' to Home Affairs Does your burger need a passport? The US fast food chain's campaign is actually just baffling, says advertising expert Andy Rice. 8 September 2020 8:03 PM
ANC fights for the life of its remaining moral authority The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Ferial Haffajee, a columnist at Daily Maverick and News24. 31 August 2020 6:31 PM
Amplats boss passionate about making a difference (and the smell of explosives) 'The pandemic is an opportunity for innovation'. Natascha Viljoen shares her life story and beliefs on The Money Show. 27 August 2020 7:18 PM
View all Opinion

The Azania Mosaka Show
Aza's Masterclass
Masterclass on African Hair

Masterclass on African Hair

10 September 2020 3:40 AM

 Ntombenhle Khathwane - Founder at Afrobotanics

Smangele Sibisi  - Founder of Indalo Nubian Naturals Hair Salon 


More episodes from Aza's Masterclass

Masterclass on Cigars

2 September 2020 3:09 PM

Masterclass on Cigars   Mitchell Orchant - Cigar Connoisseur from C.Gars Ltd 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Masteclass on Accident Scene Investigation

26 August 2020 3:10 PM

  Guest: Craig Proctor-Parker - Founder of Accident Specialist

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Masterclass on Handwriting Analysis

19 August 2020 3:34 PM

Terry Elmaleh - Handwriting Analyst

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Masterclass - Animal Behaviour

12 August 2020 3:11 PM

 Dr Mac - Vet and accredited Animal Behaviourist

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Masterclass: Regulating your nervous system around money

5 August 2020 3:47 PM

Vangile Makwakwa

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Masterclass on Grief

29 July 2020 3:14 PM

 Guest: Helena Donly Co-Founder of LoveLegacyDignity

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Masterclass on Afrikaner affirmative action and Broad Based Economic Empowerment

22 July 2020 3:08 PM

Guest: Dr Jantjie Xaba lecturer in the department of sociology and social anthropology at Stellenbosch Universit

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Masterclass on Boxing

15 July 2020 3:14 PM

 Guest: Peter Leopeng, Boxing Guru

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Masterclass - Athletes who take a stand

8 July 2020 3:15 PM

Guest: Bernie Wicomb

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Is South Africa ready to move to Level 1?

Local

'As Satawu we're extremely worried about the vadalisation taking place in Prasa'

Local

Any intervention we implement is controlled by us, not the minister - Sascoc

Sport

Assassination plot claims 'malicious' and a ploy 'to get rid of Judge Hlophe'

Local

Protesting KZN undertakers want competence certificates officially scrapped

14 September 2020 3:56 PM

Labour Registrar: Sufficient evidence Sama unduly benefited from Samatu

14 September 2020 3:40 PM

DA: Ramaphosa must urgently release report on air force jet used by ANC to Zim

14 September 2020 3:30 PM

