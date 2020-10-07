Masterclass on Dating

Today at 10:05 Hanging out with Aubrey- Melanie Bala The Clement Manyathela Show

125 125

Today at 10:08 International news Deutsche Welle Bonn with Isaac Mugabi Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Isaac Mugabi - Editor: English for Africa at Deutsche Welle

125 125

Today at 10:20 Movie Review --Dust Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Pieter Du Plessis - Director of the movie Dust

125 125

Today at 10:33 M&M Music school Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Rolf Pearson - Director at M&M Music and Performing Arts Academy

125 125

Today at 11:05 Talking Tech with Jan Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Jan Vermeulen - Senior Journalist at MyBroadband.co.za

125 125

Today at 11:05 Across the Desk The Clement Manyathela Show

Guests

Aubrey Matshiqi, political analyst

Gogo Phepsile Maseko

125 125

Today at 11:32 CCID safety report released Today with Kieno Kammies

125 125

Today at 12:10 'Gauteng’s Covid-19 infrastructure splurge: New report on R1.2bn spend raises more questions than answers' The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Mark Heywood

125 125

Today at 12:15 7 VBS bank collapse suspects due in court today The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Nthakoana Ngatane

Nthakoana Ngatane

125 125

Today at 12:23 Cele wants swift arrests after state property vandalised in farm murder protest outside Senekal court The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Lirandzu Themba

125 125

Today at 12:37 Concerns over proposed amendments to Domestic Violence Act The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Jeanne Bodenstein - Advocacy Coordinator at Rape Crisis

125 125

Today at 12:40 Minister David Maynier: our proposed approach - Allow all international travelers with negative PCR test The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Tim Harris - CEO at Wesgro

Tim Harris - CEO at Wesgro

125 125

Today at 12:45 Africa Report with JJ Cornish The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

JJ Cornish, EWN Africa correspondent

125 125

Today at 12:52 Camps Bay occupiers reject ‘unjust and inhumane’ alternative lodging The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Xena Ness - Member at Queer Feminist Artivist Collective

Sarah Summers

125 125

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective

125 125

Today at 19:18 ZOOM: Small Business Focus The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator

125 125