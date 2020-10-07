Masterclass on Dating

The Clement Manyathela Show
Today at 10:05
Hanging out with Aubrey- Melanie Bala
The Clement Manyathela Show
Today at 10:08
International news Deutsche Welle Bonn with Isaac Mugabi
Today with Kieno Kammies
Isaac Mugabi - Editor: English for Africa at Deutsche Welle
Today at 10:20
Movie Review --Dust
Today with Kieno Kammies
Pieter Du Plessis - Director of the movie Dust
Today at 10:33
M&M Music school
Today with Kieno Kammies
Rolf Pearson - Director at M&M Music and Performing Arts Academy
Today at 11:05
Talking Tech with Jan
Today with Kieno Kammies
Jan Vermeulen - Senior Journalist at MyBroadband.co.za
Today at 11:05
Across the Desk
The Clement Manyathela Show
Aubrey Matshiqi, political analyst
Gogo Phepsile Maseko
Today at 11:32
CCID safety report released
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 12:10
'Gauteng’s Covid-19 infrastructure splurge: New report on R1.2bn spend raises more questions than answers'
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Mark Heywood
Today at 12:15
7 VBS bank collapse suspects due in court today
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Nthakoana Ngatane
Today at 12:23
Cele wants swift arrests after state property vandalised in farm murder protest outside Senekal court
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Lirandzu Themba
Today at 12:37
Concerns over proposed amendments to Domestic Violence Act
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Jeanne Bodenstein - Advocacy Coordinator at Rape Crisis
Today at 12:40
Minister David Maynier: our proposed approach - Allow all international travelers with negative PCR test
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Tim Harris - CEO at Wesgro
Today at 12:45
Africa Report with JJ Cornish
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
JJ Cornish, EWN Africa correspondent
Today at 12:52
Camps Bay occupiers reject ‘unjust and inhumane’ alternative lodging
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Xena Ness - Member at Queer Feminist Artivist Collective
Sarah Summers
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective
Today at 19:18
ZOOM: Small Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Personal Finance Feature with Craig Kiggen
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Craig Kiggen - Financial Planner at Consolidated Financial Planning
