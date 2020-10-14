Masterclass on Lie detector tests

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 10:08
International news with Daniel Pelz from Deutsche Welle in Bonn
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Daniel Pelz
Today at 11:05
Tech Talk with Jan Vermeulen
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jan Vermeulen - Senior Journalist at MyBroadband.co.za
Best of 702
Latest Local
Telkom reports Vodacom and Rain, says their spectrum agreement in fact a merger Telkom is approaching the Competition Tribunal. The outcome is likely to set a precedent says telecoms analyst Dobek Pater. 14 October 2020 7:47 PM
Dis-Chem Foundation donates R120,000 to life-changing Makers Valley Sherry Saltzman says the organisation identifies a problem and makes community part of the solution which she finds very unique. 14 October 2020 5:26 PM
The mystery of South Africa’s house price bounce Head of Real Estate at Lightstone Esteani Marx says there has been an interesting shift in the residential market. 14 October 2020 5:10 PM
'She did think she was doing what was best but it was unbelievable arrogance' Prof. Anton Harber discusses his new book (So, for the Record) and the role of Magda Wierzycka in #GuptaLeaks. 14 October 2020 9:03 PM
How worried should we be about speculation that Mboweni will increase taxes? The minister's asked for a delay tabling the 'mini budget'. Ahead of the president's address to Parliament, the experts weigh in.... 14 October 2020 7:00 PM
Police to investigate alleged murder plot involving deputy ambassador to Sudan Dirco spokesperson Lunga Ngqengelele says they are unable to say more until the investigations are finalised. 14 October 2020 2:16 PM
South Africa needs batteries, here are some we might use Over 1000 MW of renewable energy will be added to the grid in the next year, we need a way to store it. 14 October 2020 7:15 PM
Govt discussing new restrictions on advertising for booze and junk food How will this affect the ad industry? The gauntlet will be thrown down 'to do stuff that's better' says branding expert Andy Rice. 13 October 2020 8:50 PM
YES creates 40,000 'work experiences' for jobless youth - R2b in salaries Govt launched the business-partnered Youth Employment Service in 2018. The Money Show interviews CEO Tashmia Ismail-Saville. 13 October 2020 7:49 PM
Siya Kolisi uses his star-power to fix dusty rugby fields and sell vellies The Springbok captain’s partnership with Freedom of Movement veldskoene is only the beginning. Up next? Gender-based violence. 13 October 2020 9:40 AM
Nando’s ad agency M&C Saatchi Abel built a behemoth while the economy declined Mike Abel (author of "Willing & Abel: Lessons from a decade in crisis") on how to build a business when the economy is shot. 12 October 2020 7:15 PM
FlySafair adding two Boeings to its fleet in time for expected December demand 'In November FlySafair will be back to 100% of what we used to fly'. Bruce Whitfield interviews the airline's CEO, Elmar Conradie. 8 October 2020 6:25 PM
Parly sports committee wants Sascoc involved in CSA probe, calls for an inquiry Writer Stuart Hess says they discussed the appointment of former CEO Thabang Moroe, who was reportedly unqualified for the job. 13 October 2020 1:09 PM
'Touching moment, definitely sealing Lewis Hamilton as the best of all time' Lewis Hamilton gifted with Michael Schumacher's helmet after victory in the Eifel grand Prix at the Nürburgring in Germany 12 October 2020 2:07 PM
Shining a spotlight on young players who failed to reach their potential Football coach and television analyst Farouk Khan, says we must stop the hype and make use of professional sports psychologists. 9 October 2020 5:41 PM
[WATCH] Cougar charging at hiker in Utah goes viral Clive Moagi shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 14 October 2020 9:36 AM
[WATCH] Guy proposing to girlfriend at Clicks goes viral Clive Moagi shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 14 October 2020 8:51 AM
[WATCH] Woman drinking Oros without diluting it, leaves us concerned Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 13 October 2020 8:30 AM
Will Trump resort to Zuma's tactics to avoid prosecution if he loses? Donald Trump's in trouble ahead of the November election. Prof. John Stremlau gives his expert take on the US presidential race. 8 October 2020 7:13 PM
US President Donald Trump tests positive for the coronavirus Early on Friday the US president said he and his wife, first lady Melania had tested positive for the coronavirus. 2 October 2020 7:19 AM
How SA octopus doccie could help boost marine conservation and aquarium's work My Octopus Teacher connecting 'non-ocean' people to nature says Maryke Musson (CEO, Two Oceans Aquarium Education Foundation). 16 September 2020 6:27 PM
Vodacom to fight back after Lesotho revokes its operating license Why is Lesotho trying to shut down its biggest mobile operator? Bruce Whitfield speaks to TechCentral editor Duncan McLeod. 8 October 2020 8:28 PM
Long-term investment case for property in Africa remains intact There’ll be many opportunities for frontier investors in the coming years, says Absa's Somaya Joshua. 24 September 2020 1:38 PM
Demand for commodities used in lowering carbon emissions will certainly increase There’s an inevitability to it – these commodities (such as vanadium, if the tech improves) have a bright future ahead of them. 18 September 2020 12:06 PM
'She did think she was doing what was best but it was unbelievable arrogance' Prof. Anton Harber discusses his new book (So, for the Record) and the role of Magda Wierzycka in #GuptaLeaks. 14 October 2020 9:03 PM
I’m an unapologetic capitalist. I enjoy making money - Herman Mashaba, ActionSA Bruce Whitfield interviews ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba about his attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures, etc.). 12 October 2020 8:13 PM
Nando’s ad agency M&C Saatchi Abel built a behemoth while the economy declined Mike Abel (author of "Willing & Abel: Lessons from a decade in crisis") on how to build a business when the economy is shot. 12 October 2020 7:15 PM
Azas Masterclass
Masterclass on Lie detector tests

Masterclass on Lie detector tests

14 October 2020 3:09 PM

Guest: Charles Kemp.


More episodes from Azas Masterclass

Masterclass on Dating

7 October 2020 3:24 PM

Guests: Justin Cohen - Leading Authority on Human Potential and author

 Mapaseka Mokwele - Relationship Coach

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Masterclass on Climate Change and Climate Migration

30 September 2020 3:08 PM

Guests: Bob Scholes - Professor of Systems Ecology at the Global Change Institute at Wits University

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Masterclass on Unconscious biases

23 September 2020 3:07 PM

Guest: Dr Dorothy Ndletyana - Lecturer at The Gordon Institute for Business Science

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Masterclass on Xhopera

16 September 2020 3:08 PM

Guest: Bongiwe Khanyisa Lusizi (AKA Mthwakazi Chosi) 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Masterclass on African Hair

10 September 2020 3:40 AM

 Ntombenhle Khathwane - Founder at Afrobotanics

Smangele Sibisi  - Founder of Indalo Nubian Naturals Hair Salon 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Masterclass on Cigars

2 September 2020 3:09 PM

Masterclass on Cigars   Mitchell Orchant - Cigar Connoisseur from C.Gars Ltd 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Masteclass on Accident Scene Investigation

26 August 2020 3:10 PM

  Guest: Craig Proctor-Parker - Founder of Accident Specialist

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Masterclass on Handwriting Analysis

19 August 2020 3:34 PM

Terry Elmaleh - Handwriting Analyst

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Masterclass - Animal Behaviour

12 August 2020 3:11 PM

 Dr Mac - Vet and accredited Animal Behaviourist

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Dlamini-Zuma extends national state of disaster for another month

There are other colleagues who have been harassed by Msimanga - Nkele Molapo

Agrizzi lied under oath about his movable assets, says NPA as it opposes bail

New UK lockdown would be disaster but all options open: PM

14 October 2020 9:14 PM

Trump, Biden plan dueling town halls instead of scrapped debate

14 October 2020 8:25 PM

EU agrees Russia sanctions over Navalny poisoning

14 October 2020 8:18 PM

