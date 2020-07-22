What the Twitter hack says about us

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 12:52
JJ Cornish: The Africa Report
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 18:09
SARB slashes repo rate by .25%
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Miyelani Maluleke  - Economist at Absa
Lungisa Fuzile - CEO at Standard Bank SA
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rudi van der Merwe - Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx
Today at 19:08
Keep Good Company is an experience design lab and acadamy aiming to drive behavioural change for business and government
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Michal Luptak - Founder at Keep Good Company
Today at 19:18
Personal Finance Feature
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Today at 19:33
Small Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Latest Local
UPDATE: 572 new coronavirus-related deaths, Gauteng recoveries reach 77,397 The number of national recoveries so far is 229,175. There were 13,150 new infections. 22 July 2020 11:18 PM
'Eastern Cape Department of Health will not be put under Section 100' Premier Oscar Mabuyane's spokesperson Mvusiwekhaya Sicwetsha says they are addressing issues faced by the health system. 22 July 2020 6:28 PM
Restaurant owners struggling to keep doors open and avoid job losses On Wednesday restaurant owners and staff held protests to highlight the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown on business. 22 July 2020 5:46 PM
Alcohol ban: Govt using restaurant industry as scapegoat, says BLSA CEO Bruce Whitfield interviews Busisiwe Mavuso and tourism consultant Gillian Saunders about the regulations throttling the industry. 22 July 2020 7:17 PM
Govt backtracks on 'incorrect' tweet on booze & cigarette bans during lockdown Earlier on Wednesday the government tweeted that "The ban on the sale of alcohol and cigarette will remain in place throughout the... 22 July 2020 5:36 PM
Premier Mokgoro hopes 'this is a rude awakening' as he finishes quarantine Job Mokgoro used the opportunity to reflect on his responsibility as the premier of North West on how to combat COVID-19. 22 July 2020 5:23 PM
Relief ahead for Constantia Insurance clients with policies 'cancelled' in March Wendy Knowler says the company's now giving effect to court ruling that there was no legal basis for cancelling 1000s of policies. 22 July 2020 8:26 PM
Expect a modest rate cut on Thursday, says Standard Bank chief economist Goolam Ballim on what the SA Reserve Bank is likely to announce after a meeting of its Monetary Policy Committee, and its reasons. 22 July 2020 7:39 PM
What the Twitter hack says about us We are curious, innovative and greedy. 22 July 2020 7:15 PM
Common web conferencing mistakes (such as camera angle) and how to overcome them Human potential expert Nikki Bush says If you just get the basics rights, it elevates your credibility and your connectability. 22 July 2020 3:02 PM
Chicken Licken's humorous new tv ad aims to 'feed your soul' during lockdown The fast-food chain's irreverent new campaign encroaches on the territory traditionally occupied by Nandos, says Andy Rice.  21 July 2020 8:48 PM
Black market cigarette prices problematic but '21% to resume smoking after ban' A survey shows that more people are sharing cigarettes now than they were before lockdown. 21 July 2020 6:48 PM
OBITUARY: 'Baboo' Ebrahim - humble master of the art of spin bowling The KZN Cricket Union pays tribute to Ismail 'Baboo' Ebrahim, an orthodox left-arm spin bowler whose influence on the art of spin... 21 July 2020 2:45 PM
Kaunda Ntunja hailed as pioneer who inspired others to be commentators Sports writer Sbu Mjikeliso pays tribute to the beloved SuperSport commentator. 21 July 2020 1:55 PM
Energy, spice & a new level: Jonathan Mokuena remembers his friend Kaunda Ntunja Beloved and celebrated rugby commentator and former SA Schools captain, Kaunda Ntunja tragically passed away this weekend after a... 21 July 2020 11:20 AM
[WATCH] Woman shouts at man for not social distancing in a car Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 22 July 2020 9:05 AM
People adding 'due to the pandemic' to film quotes has gone viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 22 July 2020 9:05 AM
Mzansi Youth Choir bags international accolade The choir won an award for their video submission "A Million Dreams" in the virtual World Choir Games held this month. 21 July 2020 4:56 PM
UPDATE: 572 new coronavirus-related deaths, Gauteng recoveries reach 77,397 The number of national recoveries so far is 229,175. There were 13,150 new infections. 22 July 2020 11:18 PM
Could this be the answer to Eskom's failures? Meet the man shining a renewable light at the end of the loadshedding tunnel. 20 July 2020 7:00 PM
Health Ombud Malegapuru Makgoba to serve in panel of USA COVID-19 vaccine trial Makgoba is one of three non-Americans to serve on this 12 person panel. 8 July 2020 8:14 AM
Covid-19 makes it clear – African agriculture is vital, now more than ever The economy is shedding jobs – but not in agriculture, says Roux Wildenboer, Head of Agriculture at Absa. 14 July 2020 2:23 PM
World Bank declares Mauritius to be a high-income country It's official – Mauritius is a rich country. It joins Seychelles as the only other African country on the list. 7 July 2020 8:36 PM
World Bank declares once-poor Tanzania a middle-income country It's official - Tanzania, though not yet rich, is no longer poor. Bruce Whitfield interviews Lee Kasumba (Africa State of Mind). 7 July 2020 8:09 PM
Chicken Licken's humorous new tv ad aims to 'feed your soul' during lockdown The fast-food chain's irreverent new campaign encroaches on the territory traditionally occupied by Nandos, says Andy Rice.  21 July 2020 8:48 PM
New Reep study shows purpose of tobacco ban is being defeated - Yusuf Abramjee A second lockdown survey finds that more people are now buying and also sharing cigarettes as prices skyrocket. 21 July 2020 7:42 PM
Real estate royalty Herschel Jawitz comes clean about his money habits, beliefs Bruce Whitfield talks to Jawitz Properties CEO Herschel Jawitz about his attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures...). 20 July 2020 8:13 PM
Podcasts

The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
arrow_forward
Business Unusual
arrow_forward
What the Twitter hack says about us

What the Twitter hack says about us

22 July 2020 7:24 PM

For what much have seemed like forever on Wednesday 15 July neither Twitter nor 130 verified accounts were being controlled by their owners.

The accounts had been taken over by hackers that posted a slightly tweaked crypto scam and after about four hours once the accounts had been secured, millions had seen the hacked tweets, with hundreds having sent bitcoin resulting in over R1,5 million paid to the scammers. 

Worse than the loss of money was the loss of control but rather than it being a failure of technology it was a failure of understanding how we work.

Guest: Colin Cullis/ Business Unusual correspondent on The Money Show 

Image credit: Twitter


More episodes from Business Unusual

When business, technology and politics collide

8 July 2020 7:28 PM

A business and its staff might have an ambition to take over the world and most would think that it was a fair ambition. For a country or political party to adopt a similar ambition, it is a very different story.

What should companies and the people that work in them do when faced with political changes that don’t align with their values?

The short answer for most of history has probably been - too little too late.

Image credit: Hong Kong

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Drug profits - a neccessary evil or something that needs to change

1 July 2020 7:25 PM

Using profit to solve health issues does not work in a pandemic, perhaps at all.

This is a really complex issue. How should we fund the research for more effective drugs to treat conditions that may affect millions, knowing that many will not work and then determine how to price those that do work to cover the costs not just of the drug that did work, but the research for those that did not.

The cost to produce the drug has components that include the search for the potential candidates, the development of the tests on animals and then humans and the ongoing monitoring to determine its effect.

The mechanism to do this has been to have for profit companies get patents for their discoveries and then get a period between 5, 12 and sometimes over 20 years to be able to exclusively supply the drug and set its price.

There is no question that the system can be better. The question is how and despite many attempts by those that have practical alternatives, it does not appear enough has changed to make medicine more accessible.

Could the Covid-19 pandemic provide the public support to overcome the financial resistance that those that benefit from the status quo?

Image credit - Pexels

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Social Media - mass mobilisation and the modern mob

24 June 2020 7:25 PM

A powerful tool that everyone can access that has the ability to change the world or make it worse. Business Unusual looks at how social media has created significant movements but also spread conspiracies.

Image credit: Pexels

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How the dead can solve South Africa's inequality

17 June 2020 7:25 PM

To quote one of the richest men in the world about inheritance, Warren Buffet thinks passing on a fortune is not the right way to go. 

His advice is “You should leave your children enough so they can do anything, but not enough so they can do nothing.”

In South Africa the challenge to addressing inequality is not a lack of willingness to address the issue, but rather an inability to overcome the gap if the status quo is not challenged.

Image credit: 123rf.com

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Something found in a dump may save the oceans

10 June 2020 7:26 PM

By 2050 there might be more plastic than fish in the sea

Humanity’s progress is marked by chance findings and lucky discoveries and this one might be one of the best.

In the 1950s the discovery of plastics seemed to be the solution to all our packaging and storage needs. Glass was great but heavy, expensive and fragile. Plastic was a wonder product that helped make a certain soft drink one of the most recognised brands on the planet and ensure that almost every human hand has held that plastic bottle at some point in their lives. That one brand alone revealed that they produce three million tonnes of plastic packaging a year in 2017. That would be equivalent to 200 000 bottles produced per minute or over 100 billion per year.

Some bottles do get recycled, some is reused for clothing but a big proportion is simply thrown away with a portion of that ending up in the sea.

 

Image credit: Wikipedia

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Banking the unbanked

3 June 2020 7:26 PM

In 2004, 54% of South Africans had no bank account, that thankfully changed significantly with the introduction of the national payment system which used a bank card which was loaded with the grant and could be used to make payments or used to withdraw cash when needed at pay points like supermarkets.

That saw the percentage unbanked fall to 33% in 2012 and could be used by 75% of the recipients.

image credit:123rf.com

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Artemis program to put a woman on the Moon

27 May 2020 7:25 PM

One of six women chosen earlier this year may be the first to walk on the moon.

America is planning to return to the Moon, it did not intend to stop after the original seven but global conditions made it hard for the US to continue to pay for the missions that in one respect were meant to beat the Russians to the Moon because they beat the Americans into space.

It has been over 50 years since anyone was willing to commit their Presidency and party to funding another attempt even as private companies began looking to do so themselves.

Image credit: NASA

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Business Unusual- What is Artificial intelligence really, where does it come from and what is the future?

20 May 2020 7:32 PM

Guest: Cliff de Wit/ CTO and Co-founder at Dexterity Digital 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How to know which numbers to track for Covid-19

13 May 2020 7:28 PM

Is understanding the numbers in a pandemic a puzzle or a mystery?

Knowing if something should be treated like a puzzle or a mystery was the subject of a previous edition of Business Unusual and used the example of the US CIA in working with the intelligence they collect.  

In a puzzle scenario, you need all the pieces of information to make a picture and typically some are missing. Finding the missing info allows you to solve the problem.

A mystery, however, has all the information you need, in fact, it has more than all the information you need, it includes information that may be wrong or distracting. 

We tend to see most problems as puzzles when they are more often mysteries.

Image:123rf.com

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

