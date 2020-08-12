Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
Latest Local
Have you been auto-assessed by Sars? Here's what you need to know Tax expert Thamsanqa Msiza (Tax Consulting South Africa) tells The Money Show what taxpayers need to check and be aware of. 12 August 2020 7:34 PM
Court turns down quadriplegic boy's medical malpractice claim Adams & Adams associate does not see a greater chance of success should the matter be taken to the constitutional court. 12 August 2020 5:36 PM
Dis-Chem reopens some of its COVID-19 drive-through testing stations Joanne Joseph spoke to Dis-Chem national clinic manager Lizeth Kruger to find out more. 12 August 2020 5:19 PM
PP takes Parliament to court over bid to remove her, calls bid unconstitutional News24 parliamentary reporter Jan Gerber reflects on the court case between Busisiwe Mkhwebane and the National Assembly. 12 August 2020 1:09 PM
R200b Covid-19 loan scheme's paid out only R13b. Can a makeover get it to work? Since it launched in May, the scheme's helped only 6.6% of businesses it targets. Will recent changes lead to improvement? 11 August 2020 8:48 PM
Eskom pensioners receive Covid 19-relief bonuses totalling R104m The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Eskom's Linda Mateza about the once-off payment to its pensioners. 11 August 2020 7:25 PM
'Some restaurants are holding on to waiters' tips to claw back their losses' Yes, restaurants are struggling, but that doesn't make it ok to shortchange staff says Wendy Knowler on The Money Show. 12 August 2020 7:53 PM
It has not been a good year for rubber The wheels may be coming off for the substance gets us around the world 12 August 2020 7:15 PM
Is Ramaphosa ready to announce Level 2? What an economist would like him to say The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Kevin Lings, chief economist at Stanlib Asset Management. 12 August 2020 6:51 PM
Women can tackle workspace inequality without the victim mentality - Nikki Bush Human potential and parenting expert believes both men and women need to be educated and empowered to change the status quo. 12 August 2020 3:21 PM
Lobola: 'Traditions over the years managed to bring stability into our homes' Clement Manyathela speaks to heritage consultant Mbuso Khoza to find out more about the consequences of not paying lobola. 12 August 2020 12:27 PM
Why NetFlorist should be congratulated for bringing back whiny Harold Branding expert Andy Rice explains why NetFlorist's radio campaign is his advertising hero of the week. 11 August 2020 8:14 PM
Lorch and Shonga may lack match fitness when they return - Mazola Molefe The club has said in a statement that the two will be able to play once disciplinary processes have been finalised. 12 August 2020 1:56 PM
Ramaphosa congratulates Brad Binder on his MotoGP victory The motorcycle racer flew the South African flag high with his first win in the MotoGP premier class on Sunday. 9 August 2020 5:14 PM
SA soccer season returns with Nedbank Cup semi-finals today Baroka and Bloem Celtic will be part of South African football history when they play the first professional game of football in t... 8 August 2020 12:02 PM
[WATCH] Woman using paint roller to apply sunscreen on back leaves us intrigued Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 12 August 2020 8:34 AM
[WATCH] Mother reading dirty text from son's girlfriend leave us in stitches Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 12 August 2020 8:33 AM
Bob Mabena was generous in spirit and allowed everybody to shine - Penny Lebyane Radio and TV personality Penny Lebyane remembers South African radio and television veteran Bob Mabena. 11 August 2020 3:25 PM
UPDATE: SA records 2,511 new COVID-19 cases out of 11,483 tests conducted The number of national recoveries so far is 426,125, which translates to a recovery rate of 75%. Gauteng has 150,082 recoverie... 11 August 2020 10:38 PM
Beirut blast: 'Think of an apocalyptic movie, that is what it looks like' South African broadcaster living in Lebanon Mia Verdoorn Shamma reflects on how the country looks like after the two explosions. 7 August 2020 7:35 AM
Good news for local citrus industry: Bumper season expected for US exports Justin Chadwick (Citrus Growers' Association) says it's all thanks to the perceived immune-boosting attraction of Vitamin C. 6 August 2020 8:38 PM
Nigerian Afrobeats star aims to raise $20m to fund the continent's musicians 'Mr Eazi' launched the Africa Music Fund to support the continent's creative talent. Bruce Whitfield interviews Lee Kasumba. 6 August 2020 9:03 PM
Absa wins international award for its response to Covid-19 The bank is one of only six in the world to be recognised in this way for outstanding performance during the global health crisis. 5 August 2020 11:38 AM
WATCH: Zimbabwe's President Mnangagwa addresses the nation After a series of protests and uproar about the treatment of civilians, including the jailing of some, Zimbabwe's President will a... 4 August 2020 9:55 AM
Why NetFlorist should be congratulated for bringing back whiny Harold Branding expert Andy Rice explains why NetFlorist's radio campaign is his advertising hero of the week. 11 August 2020 8:14 PM
It’s far less risky to lend to a female entrepreneur than a male one - research Studies across the world and industries consistently show women-entrepreneurs have a better risk profile, says Janeesha Perumal. 11 August 2020 9:26 AM
SA needs 'the Madiba compassion' more than ever now, says Afrika Tikkun CEO Marc Lubner on the NGO's programmes for young South Africans and how working with Nelson Mandela inspired his life's work. 5 August 2020 8:54 PM
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Business Unusual
It has not been a good year for rubber

12 August 2020 7:27 PM

We made a mistake with rubber that may prove difficult to erase. We make too much of it in the wrong place and don’t appreciate just how big a problem it will be if the industry collapses.

Guest: Colin Cullis/ Correspondent at money show 

Image credit: Greg Hume - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0


A warning for the future, we do not think enough about our actions

5 August 2020 7:25 PM

Despite being one of the few animals that think about the future, we don’t think far enough

It seems unlikely that the world will ever forget the disruption of Covid-19, yet most did not think we would see something like this in 2020. Odds are you had not even heard of the Spanish flu of 1918 even though now you know lots about it. 

For those that lived through it, the expectation was that so much had been written and recorded about it that it would serve as a warning to never let it happen again. But it did.

Image credit: Gustavo Frazao 123rf.com

How social media became a dumpster fire and what to do about it

29 July 2020 7:26 PM

The internet was funded by the US military and developed by the academic community to provide a place to openly and easily share information. It was supposed to be a place to test ideas, to contest theories and to challenge views.

Now that you can, it does not work quite as intended.

Image credit: Bill Ward - Flickr

 

What the Twitter hack says about us

22 July 2020 7:24 PM

For what much have seemed like forever on Wednesday 15 July neither Twitter nor 130 verified accounts were being controlled by their owners.

The accounts had been taken over by hackers that posted a slightly tweaked crypto scam and after about four hours once the accounts had been secured, millions had seen the hacked tweets, with hundreds having sent bitcoin resulting in over R1,5 million paid to the scammers. 

Worse than the loss of money was the loss of control but rather than it being a failure of technology it was a failure of understanding how we work.

Guest: Colin Cullis/ Business Unusual correspondent on The Money Show 

Image credit: Twitter

When business, technology and politics collide

8 July 2020 7:28 PM

A business and its staff might have an ambition to take over the world and most would think that it was a fair ambition. For a country or political party to adopt a similar ambition, it is a very different story.

What should companies and the people that work in them do when faced with political changes that don’t align with their values?

The short answer for most of history has probably been - too little too late.

Image credit: Hong Kong

Drug profits - a neccessary evil or something that needs to change

1 July 2020 7:25 PM

Using profit to solve health issues does not work in a pandemic, perhaps at all.

This is a really complex issue. How should we fund the research for more effective drugs to treat conditions that may affect millions, knowing that many will not work and then determine how to price those that do work to cover the costs not just of the drug that did work, but the research for those that did not.

The cost to produce the drug has components that include the search for the potential candidates, the development of the tests on animals and then humans and the ongoing monitoring to determine its effect.

The mechanism to do this has been to have for profit companies get patents for their discoveries and then get a period between 5, 12 and sometimes over 20 years to be able to exclusively supply the drug and set its price.

There is no question that the system can be better. The question is how and despite many attempts by those that have practical alternatives, it does not appear enough has changed to make medicine more accessible.

Could the Covid-19 pandemic provide the public support to overcome the financial resistance that those that benefit from the status quo?

Image credit - Pexels

Social Media - mass mobilisation and the modern mob

24 June 2020 7:25 PM

A powerful tool that everyone can access that has the ability to change the world or make it worse. Business Unusual looks at how social media has created significant movements but also spread conspiracies.

Image credit: Pexels

How the dead can solve South Africa's inequality

17 June 2020 7:25 PM

To quote one of the richest men in the world about inheritance, Warren Buffet thinks passing on a fortune is not the right way to go. 

His advice is “You should leave your children enough so they can do anything, but not enough so they can do nothing.”

In South Africa the challenge to addressing inequality is not a lack of willingness to address the issue, but rather an inability to overcome the gap if the status quo is not challenged.

Image credit: 123rf.com

Something found in a dump may save the oceans

10 June 2020 7:26 PM

By 2050 there might be more plastic than fish in the sea

Humanity’s progress is marked by chance findings and lucky discoveries and this one might be one of the best.

In the 1950s the discovery of plastics seemed to be the solution to all our packaging and storage needs. Glass was great but heavy, expensive and fragile. Plastic was a wonder product that helped make a certain soft drink one of the most recognised brands on the planet and ensure that almost every human hand has held that plastic bottle at some point in their lives. That one brand alone revealed that they produce three million tonnes of plastic packaging a year in 2017. That would be equivalent to 200 000 bottles produced per minute or over 100 billion per year.

Some bottles do get recycled, some is reused for clothing but a big proportion is simply thrown away with a portion of that ending up in the sea.

 

Image credit: Wikipedia

Banking the unbanked

3 June 2020 7:26 PM

In 2004, 54% of South Africans had no bank account, that thankfully changed significantly with the introduction of the national payment system which used a bank card which was loaded with the grant and could be used to make payments or used to withdraw cash when needed at pay points like supermarkets.

That saw the percentage unbanked fall to 33% in 2012 and could be used by 75% of the recipients.

image credit:123rf.com

Denel doesn’t have operating capital to pay workers - Report

Local

PP takes Parliament to court over bid to remove her, calls bid unconstitutional

Politics

Department of Basic Education releases final combined matric exam timetable

Local

Ramaphosa suspends PSC director-general Mamphiswana over misconduct

12 August 2020 8:13 PM

Global COVID-19 cases surpass 20 million, WHO warns against despair

12 August 2020 7:52 PM

Zikalala appeals to public to take COVID-19 seriously as KZN overtakes WC cases

12 August 2020 7:13 PM

