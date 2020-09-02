How the Dow Jones Industrial Average tracks the state of the US stock market

Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
Today at 20:10
Financial Matters: What can athletes teach us about wealth creation.
Guests
Guests
Mduduzi Luthuli - Co-Founder and Executive Director at Luthuli Capital
Today at 21:05
Wednesday Weird and Wonderful Feature: Autopsy: Life in the trenches with a forensic pathologist in Africa
Guests
Guests
Ryan Blumenthal - Forensic Pathologist
Today at 22:05
Change your mindset feature - How not understanding the vibrational scale when it comes to your money is doomed to keep you stuck"
Guests
Guests
Stanley Beckett - Author And Consultant at ChangeCreator
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Latest Local
Stressed out? Playing for time when you have a home loan but no income Warren Ingram explores the options, focusing on the case study of a guest house owner whose investments equal her bond. 2 September 2020 7:12 PM
Vumacam explains move behind rollout of CCTV cameras in Johannesburg suburbs CEO Ricky Crook says they want to give situation awareness to the security companies so they could be at the right point and time. 2 September 2020 5:49 PM
'UIF officials' suspension quite a development because we are not used to this' EWN reporter Gaye Davis says Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi has placed commissioner Teboho Maruping on precautionary suspension. 2 September 2020 4:22 PM
View all Local
Labour Minister: We are following the money. They can run but they will not hide Minister Nxesi has suspended UIF management because of the damning AG report, but B4SA wants another branch of govt to step in. 2 September 2020 7:33 PM
AG report on Covid-19 fund: 'Frightening' findings of misuse and mismanagement What happens now? Bruce Whitfield interviews Auditor-General Kimi Makwetu on The Money Show. 2 September 2020 6:54 PM
'Clear indication from DA leadership to purge those who supported Maimane' John Moodey held an explosive press conference announcing his resignation from the official opposition. 2 September 2020 1:16 PM
View all Politics
How the Dow Jones Industrial Index tracks the state of the US stock market Almost a century after it began the last original stock is removed from the index 2 September 2020 7:47 PM
'Small businesses need grants, not loans. They don't need more debt' Small Business Institute CEO John Dludlu says compliance can be sorted at a later stage but now let's save livelihoods. 2 September 2020 6:08 PM
Absa commits to growing African trade with award-winning online platform Absa commits to growing African trade with its award-winning online platform, writes Patricia Holburn. 2 September 2020 12:07 PM
View all Business
It's not 100% a buyers' market for residential property, but close enough In general, property asking prices are becoming more realistic says Andrew Golding (CEO, Pam Golding Property Group). 1 September 2020 6:49 PM
Famed forensic scientist David Klatzow (Gavin Watson, Helderberg crash) on money Bruce Whitfield interviews David Klatzow about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 31 August 2020 8:19 PM
Ethics in the time of Corona — a philosopher's take Philosophers have a vital role to play in getting healthcare workers through the Covid-19 pandemic. 31 August 2020 7:00 AM
View all Lifestyle
This is a very strong statement cricket players have put out - Stuart Hess Thirty contracted cricket players have written a letter expressing their concerns over Cricket South Africa's governance crisis. 2 September 2020 1:31 PM
'Cricket SA affiliates have raised concerns on nomination process' CSA in major power play as annual general meeting hangs in the balance. 31 August 2020 2:46 PM
Nick Bester: 'I'm lucky to be alive' Shaun-Nick Bester has described in detail how his father, former Comrades champion Nick Bester, was attacked and left with serious... 31 August 2020 2:45 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Plane drops red retardant over nearly burning house Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 2 September 2020 8:37 AM
[WATCH] Leopard takes leisurely walk past breakfast area at Safari lodge Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 2 September 2020 8:36 AM
[WATCH] Waste reclaimers crashing into each other in traffic goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 1 September 2020 8:40 AM
View all Entertainment
UPDATE: SA recovery rate reaches 87% The number of national recoveries so far is 549,993, which translates to a recovery rate of 87%. Gauteng has 183,789 recoveries. 1 September 2020 10:12 PM
CEO forced to apologise for implying over-30s too old to work in advertising The CEO of the world's largest advertising group has ignited a storm with an apparently ageist comment. Andy Rice weighs in. 1 September 2020 7:42 PM
Ethics in the time of Corona — a philosopher's take Philosophers have a vital role to play in getting healthcare workers through the Covid-19 pandemic. 31 August 2020 7:00 AM
View all World
Somalia jails official for 18 years for COVID-19 theft 'to eliminate corruption' Journalist Ali Abdukadir says the government has been struggling to deal with the pandemic and saving the livelihood of people. 26 August 2020 2:07 PM
Can I have some beer with my oil and gold? Like all good stories, this one starts in a [mythical because we’re South African] pub … but not for the reasons you imagine. 20 August 2020 2:39 PM
Medical Anthropology: Where the study of a pandemic and the BLM movement align This academic seeks to address the social responses to injustices facing humankind, thanks to a unique understanding of people. 17 August 2020 7:19 PM
View all Africa
ANC fights for the life of its remaining moral authority The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Ferial Haffajee, a columnist at Daily Maverick and News24. 31 August 2020 6:31 PM
Amplats boss passionate about making a difference (and the smell of explosives) 'The pandemic is an opportunity for innovation'. Natascha Viljoen shares her life story and beliefs on The Money Show. 27 August 2020 7:18 PM
I believe we will have access to a vaccine by mid- or late 2021 - Dr Glenda Gray The MRC CEO tells The Money Show vaccines should be available to countries at the cost of the goods, with no profit involved. 25 August 2020 8:49 PM
View all Opinion

The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Business Unusual
How the Dow Jones Industrial Average tracks the state of the US stock market

How the Dow Jones Industrial Average tracks the state of the US stock market

2 September 2020 7:25 PM

Almost a century after it began the last original stock is removed from the index

In 1928, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was expanded to list 30 stocks, 92 years later there are still 30 stocks that make up the index, but on 1 September 2020 the last original stock, ExxonMobil was removed. This is the story of how the index came about, how it helped investors better understand the market and if it still can.

Image credit: QuoteInspector


More episodes from Business Unusual

Mining of the future could help spare the planet or ruin it

26 August 2020 7:29 PM

Minerals are synonymous with wealth but they are finite and we need more

5 000 years of ever increasing mining activity with bigger and bigger mines blasting and digging to incredible depths is starting to make the effort to find minerals too expensive. To find more we have begun investigating where they all came from in the first place - the undersea volcanoes that power the tectonic plates.

image credit: Koelle, Wikipedia - a ploy metallic nodule from the ocean floor

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Epic battle royal between Apple, Google and Fortnite

19 August 2020 7:27 PM

Here are some of the arguments that will form part of the discussion around the upcoming court case to determine if Apple and Google have to change the fees policy or if Epic will be made to take it or leave it. The implications are significant for more than just the three companies involved.

Image credit: Yael Weiss

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

It has not been a good year for rubber

12 August 2020 7:27 PM

We made a mistake with rubber that may prove difficult to erase. We make too much of it in the wrong place and don’t appreciate just how big a problem it will be if the industry collapses.

Guest: Colin Cullis/ Correspondent at money show 

Image credit: Greg Hume - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

A warning for the future, we do not think enough about our actions

5 August 2020 7:25 PM

Despite being one of the few animals that think about the future, we don’t think far enough

It seems unlikely that the world will ever forget the disruption of Covid-19, yet most did not think we would see something like this in 2020. Odds are you had not even heard of the Spanish flu of 1918 even though now you know lots about it. 

For those that lived through it, the expectation was that so much had been written and recorded about it that it would serve as a warning to never let it happen again. But it did.

Image credit: Gustavo Frazao 123rf.com

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How social media became a dumpster fire and what to do about it

29 July 2020 7:26 PM

The internet was funded by the US military and developed by the academic community to provide a place to openly and easily share information. It was supposed to be a place to test ideas, to contest theories and to challenge views.

Now that you can, it does not work quite as intended.

Image credit: Bill Ward - Flickr

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What the Twitter hack says about us

22 July 2020 7:24 PM

For what much have seemed like forever on Wednesday 15 July neither Twitter nor 130 verified accounts were being controlled by their owners.

The accounts had been taken over by hackers that posted a slightly tweaked crypto scam and after about four hours once the accounts had been secured, millions had seen the hacked tweets, with hundreds having sent bitcoin resulting in over R1,5 million paid to the scammers. 

Worse than the loss of money was the loss of control but rather than it being a failure of technology it was a failure of understanding how we work.

Guest: Colin Cullis/ Business Unusual correspondent on The Money Show 

Image credit: Twitter

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

When business, technology and politics collide

8 July 2020 7:28 PM

A business and its staff might have an ambition to take over the world and most would think that it was a fair ambition. For a country or political party to adopt a similar ambition, it is a very different story.

What should companies and the people that work in them do when faced with political changes that don’t align with their values?

The short answer for most of history has probably been - too little too late.

Image credit: Hong Kong

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Drug profits - a neccessary evil or something that needs to change

1 July 2020 7:25 PM

Using profit to solve health issues does not work in a pandemic, perhaps at all.

This is a really complex issue. How should we fund the research for more effective drugs to treat conditions that may affect millions, knowing that many will not work and then determine how to price those that do work to cover the costs not just of the drug that did work, but the research for those that did not.

The cost to produce the drug has components that include the search for the potential candidates, the development of the tests on animals and then humans and the ongoing monitoring to determine its effect.

The mechanism to do this has been to have for profit companies get patents for their discoveries and then get a period between 5, 12 and sometimes over 20 years to be able to exclusively supply the drug and set its price.

There is no question that the system can be better. The question is how and despite many attempts by those that have practical alternatives, it does not appear enough has changed to make medicine more accessible.

Could the Covid-19 pandemic provide the public support to overcome the financial resistance that those that benefit from the status quo?

Image credit - Pexels

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Social Media - mass mobilisation and the modern mob

24 June 2020 7:25 PM

A powerful tool that everyone can access that has the ability to change the world or make it worse. Business Unusual looks at how social media has created significant movements but also spread conspiracies.

Image credit: Pexels

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

AG report on Covid-19 fund: 'Frightening' findings of misuse and mismanagement

Business Politics

'UIF officials' suspension quite a development because we are not used to this'

Local

Eskom to move to Stage 4 load shedding until 10pm

Local

EWN Highlights

Moodey: DA lacks principles to deal with inequality in South Africa

2 September 2020 7:07 PM

Load shedding likely to last until the weekend, warns Eskom

2 September 2020 6:23 PM

Free but unwell - Hopewell Chin’ono released from Chikurubi prison

2 September 2020 5:51 PM

