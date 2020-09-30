An inconvenient truth - plastic recycling does not work

Streaming issues? Report here
Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020 Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020
Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 13:07
On the couch - Celeste le Roux on new plumbing college
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Celeste Le Roux
Today at 14:07
Legal Talk - Who is liable for the medical bills of a deceased parent
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Stephen Logan - Consumer Law Specialist at Logan Attorneys
Today at 14:50
Music - Jack Atlantic
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Jack Atlantic
Today at 19:19
Business Book feature
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ian Mann - Regular Book Reviewer and MD at Gateways Business Consultants
Today at 19:33
Other People's Money: Pali Lehohla, former Statistician-General of SA and former head of Stats SA
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dr Pali Lehohla
No Items to show
Up Next: Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
See full line-up
Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
What support is given to a lotto jackpot winner? Head of Corporate Relations at Ithuba Busisiwe Msizi says Ithuba has realised that trauma counselling is needed for their winners. 2 October 2020 5:40 PM
If you pick yourself up and forge ahead you have not failed - Bonang Mohale Independent non-executive chairman of Bidvest Bonang Mohale describes himself as a person who takes defeat graciously. 2 October 2020 4:35 PM
The focus is on how many times Frolick has been to Bosasa headquarters - report The ANC legislator testifies against damning allegations made against him by former Bosasa chief operating officer Angelo Agrizzi. 2 October 2020 2:36 PM
View all Local
Govt to offer 500,000+ hectares of remaining state-owned farm land for lease Land equating to 896 farms will become available in the next two weeks. But is this really land reform, asks Bruce Whitfield. 1 October 2020 7:34 PM
Vincent Smith granted bail but when will prominent ANC officials get arrested? Although Smith handed himself over to the Hawks for corruption, many people are wondering when elite politicians will go to jail. 1 October 2020 1:12 PM
[WATCH] GBV most dehumanising form of bias against women - Mlambo-Ngcuka Dr Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka says education is the silver bullet when it comes to addressing women issues. 1 October 2020 7:47 AM
View all Politics
Why renew a driver's license every five years? Extend it to ten years says Outa Even before the pandemic it was clear the authorities struggle to cope with demand for license renewals says Wayne Duvenage. 1 October 2020 8:20 PM
Millions of South Africans aren't aware they have credit life insurance cover Over a quarter of credit life insurance policy holders have no idea they're paying for that protection, reports Wendy Knowler. 1 October 2020 7:38 PM
International travel regulations: 'Complexity, complexity and more complexity!' Govt publishes list of high risk countries after mistakes made at the press briefing. Flight Centre's Andrew Stark responds. 30 September 2020 8:51 PM
View all Business
702 has tweaked its offering - and this is what you have to look forward to! 702 Presenters share their excitement for the new look and positioning by revealing show features they are introducing. 1 October 2020 12:24 PM
Just choose Tencent! – this and other investment tips from David Shapiro Veteran stockbroker David Shapiro schools The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield on investing post-Covid and into the next few years. 30 September 2020 3:15 PM
People urged to cook at home as much as possible to reduce salt consumption Pharma Dynamics spokesperson Nicole Jennings says there is a lot of hidden salt in the food we consume. 29 September 2020 5:23 PM
View all Lifestyle
Another PSL team gets new boss EWN reporter says businessman Sandile Zungu has officially acquired 100% of the KwaZulu-Natal outfit. 2 October 2020 2:29 PM
Move to Egyptian club Al Ahly makes Mosimane a groundbreaker - Mark Gleeson Mamelodi Sundowns owner Patrice Motsepe has praised the coach on the success he has brought to the club. 30 September 2020 4:16 PM
New football season to start on 17 October - PSL The DStv Premiership will start on 24 October and will not be played in the bio bubble. 30 September 2020 11:47 AM
View all Sport
'We are creatives, I don't call us musicians,' says The Parlotones lead singer Kahn Morbee tells #702Unplugged the medium is musical instruments but at the core of what they're most in love with is creating. 3 October 2020 2:53 PM
702 hits the right note over weekends Herman Mashaba gives us a glimpse into his life and musical influences in tomorrow's debut feature called 'Soundtracks of My Life'... 2 October 2020 1:43 PM
[WATCH] Boy saving grandmother from bull attack goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 2 October 2020 8:33 AM
View all Entertainment
US President Donald Trump tests positive for the coronavirus Early on Friday the US president said he and his wife, first lady Melania had tested positive for the coronavirus. 2 October 2020 7:19 AM
How SA octopus doccie could help boost marine conservation and aquarium's work My Octopus Teacher connecting 'non-ocean' people to nature says Maryke Musson (CEO, Two Oceans Aquarium Education Foundation). 16 September 2020 6:27 PM
UPDATE: SA recovery rate reaches 88.9% The number of national recoveries so far is 573,003, which translates to a recovery rate of 88.9%. Gauteng has 189,208 recoveries. 11 September 2020 6:53 AM
View all World
Long-term investment case for property in Africa remains intact There’ll be many opportunities for frontier investors in the coming years, says Absa's Somaya Joshua. 24 September 2020 1:38 PM
Demand for commodities used in lowering carbon emissions will certainly increase There’s an inevitability to it – these commodities (such as vanadium, if the tech improves) have a bright future ahead of them. 18 September 2020 12:06 PM
Resource firms and funders are increasingly transparent about carbon emissions The Paris Agreement forces companies and lenders to be responsible and to consider the climate in their operations. 16 September 2020 3:38 PM
View all Africa
Why renew a driver's license every five years? Extend it to ten years says Outa Even before the pandemic it was clear the authorities struggle to cope with demand for license renewals says Wayne Duvenage. 1 October 2020 8:20 PM
Just choose Tencent! – this and other investment tips from David Shapiro Veteran stockbroker David Shapiro schools The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield on investing post-Covid and into the next few years. 30 September 2020 3:15 PM
I love economics. It’s part of me - Kevin Lings (Chief Economist, Stanlib) Kevin Lings (Chief Economist, Stanlib) opens up about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 28 September 2020 8:12 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
arrow_forward
Business Unusual
arrow_forward
An inconvenient truth - plastic recycling does not work

An inconvenient truth - plastic recycling does not work

30 September 2020 7:25 PM

Most plastic was never intended to be recycled, but we have believed the story for decades

Guest: Colin Cullis | Business Unusual Correspondent  at Money Show


More episodes from Business Unusual

Business Unusual- Smart Homes

9 September 2020 7:28 PM

The cost and benefits are making home automation easy and affordable

There are two parts to this look at what smart homes will look like in the future.

The first part relates to making it more convenient for home living the second how our homes can become part of managing the national grid system in a more sustainable way.

Image credit: Daniil Peshkov 123rf.com

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How the Dow Jones Industrial Average tracks the state of the US stock market

2 September 2020 7:25 PM

Almost a century after it began the last original stock is removed from the index

In 1928, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was expanded to list 30 stocks, 92 years later there are still 30 stocks that make up the index, but on 1 September 2020 the last original stock, ExxonMobil was removed. This is the story of how the index came about, how it helped investors better understand the market and if it still can.

Image credit: QuoteInspector

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Mining of the future could help spare the planet or ruin it

26 August 2020 7:29 PM

Minerals are synonymous with wealth but they are finite and we need more

5 000 years of ever increasing mining activity with bigger and bigger mines blasting and digging to incredible depths is starting to make the effort to find minerals too expensive. To find more we have begun investigating where they all came from in the first place - the undersea volcanoes that power the tectonic plates.

image credit: Koelle, Wikipedia - a ploy metallic nodule from the ocean floor

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Epic battle royal between Apple, Google and Fortnite

19 August 2020 7:27 PM

Here are some of the arguments that will form part of the discussion around the upcoming court case to determine if Apple and Google have to change the fees policy or if Epic will be made to take it or leave it. The implications are significant for more than just the three companies involved.

Image credit: Yael Weiss

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

It has not been a good year for rubber

12 August 2020 7:27 PM

We made a mistake with rubber that may prove difficult to erase. We make too much of it in the wrong place and don’t appreciate just how big a problem it will be if the industry collapses.

Guest: Colin Cullis/ Correspondent at money show 

Image credit: Greg Hume - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

A warning for the future, we do not think enough about our actions

5 August 2020 7:25 PM

Despite being one of the few animals that think about the future, we don’t think far enough

It seems unlikely that the world will ever forget the disruption of Covid-19, yet most did not think we would see something like this in 2020. Odds are you had not even heard of the Spanish flu of 1918 even though now you know lots about it. 

For those that lived through it, the expectation was that so much had been written and recorded about it that it would serve as a warning to never let it happen again. But it did.

Image credit: Gustavo Frazao 123rf.com

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How social media became a dumpster fire and what to do about it

29 July 2020 7:26 PM

The internet was funded by the US military and developed by the academic community to provide a place to openly and easily share information. It was supposed to be a place to test ideas, to contest theories and to challenge views.

Now that you can, it does not work quite as intended.

Image credit: Bill Ward - Flickr

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What the Twitter hack says about us

22 July 2020 7:24 PM

For what much have seemed like forever on Wednesday 15 July neither Twitter nor 130 verified accounts were being controlled by their owners.

The accounts had been taken over by hackers that posted a slightly tweaked crypto scam and after about four hours once the accounts had been secured, millions had seen the hacked tweets, with hundreds having sent bitcoin resulting in over R1,5 million paid to the scammers. 

Worse than the loss of money was the loss of control but rather than it being a failure of technology it was a failure of understanding how we work.

Guest: Colin Cullis/ Business Unusual correspondent on The Money Show 

Image credit: Twitter

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

When business, technology and politics collide

8 July 2020 7:28 PM

A business and its staff might have an ambition to take over the world and most would think that it was a fair ambition. For a country or political party to adopt a similar ambition, it is a very different story.

What should companies and the people that work in them do when faced with political changes that don’t align with their values?

The short answer for most of history has probably been - too little too late.

Image credit: Hong Kong

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

If you pick yourself up and forge ahead you have not failed - Bonang Mohale

Local

Firefighters, 702 listeners help rebuild family's burnt-down house

Local

There are lessons to be drawn as ANC pays for SANDF jet lift - Pule Mabe

Local

EWN Highlights

Beaufort West still in grips of worst drought ever

4 October 2020 6:17 PM

Two suspects arrested for Brendin Horner's murder

4 October 2020 4:20 PM

Gautrain strike to go ahead on Monday

4 October 2020 4:12 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA