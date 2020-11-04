Ant Group, the largest bank that is not a bank

Streaming issues? Report here
Bongani Bingwa 1500 x 1500 2020 Bongani Bingwa 1500 x 1500 2020
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 10:08
International news with Deutsche Welle in Bonn
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:05
Talking Tech with Jan Vermeulen
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jan Vermeulen - Senior Journalist at MyBroadband.co.za
Today at 11:32
Kieno "raps" with the band Watershed
Today with Kieno Kammies
No Items to show
Up Next: The Clement Manyathela Show
See full line-up
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'Expect another interest rate cut, further boost for R3m + lower property sales' The lower end of the residential property market is booming. Bruce Whitfield interviews Samuel Seeff (Seeff Properties). 4 November 2020 7:54 PM
SAPS has fired from crooked lieutenant-generals to constables - Commissioner National Police Commissioner General Khehla Sitole says they have fired two lieutenant-generals. 4 November 2020 6:12 PM
UN and KwaZulu-Natal government condemn violence, looting of foreign-owned shops EWN reporter Nkosikhona Duma says the situation is calm and businesses are opened after actions by MKMVA and homeless people. 4 November 2020 5:02 PM
View all Local
Zondo latest: 'If we took a corruption team to the Olympics we'd get medals!' Dudu Myeni opted not to 'incriminate' herself on Wednesday. She might as well not have bothered to appear! says Bruce Whitfield. 4 November 2020 8:52 PM
US election: Why a Biden administration would be more friendly towards SA As the world gears up to hear if Americans are voting in Trump or Biden, Bruce Whitfield interviews Investec's Greg Cline. 3 November 2020 8:01 PM
US Presidential Election 2020: It's evenly poised in Florida US correspondent Simon Marks says important questions will be answered in the next few hours. 3 November 2020 5:46 PM
View all Politics
The Ant Group may become the most valuable IPO in history At the moment, the IPO has been postponed, this is the story of how we got here. 4 November 2020 7:15 PM
Competition for Elon Musk's Tesla: VW launches two electric models in China As wonderful as Tesla is and as successful as Elon Musk has been, a bit of competition goes a long way, says Bruce Whitfield. 4 November 2020 7:15 PM
Knife-edge US election: Biden campaign slams Trump's premature claims of victory The US presidential race still seems neck and neck, but Donald Trump wants vote counting to stop. Analysis on The Money Show. 4 November 2020 6:56 PM
View all Business
Burger King's tender message: Order from McDonalds! From any rival! We need you! Burger King calls on consumers to support fast food outlets during the pandemic. Branding expert Andy Rice gives it a hero rating. 3 November 2020 8:00 PM
When women join forces, our momentum is unstoppable South African women are standing up to tell their stories, owning and sharing their hard-earned success. Have a listen below! 3 November 2020 2:34 PM
I tried to keep up with the Motsepe’s - Matthew Booth Former Bafana Bafana defender Matthew Booth talks about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes, and failures, etc.). 2 November 2020 8:16 PM
View all Lifestyle
CSA interim board putting systems in place to ensure cricket is back on track Chair Judge Zak Yacoob says he can make an assurance that what happened in the past won't happen again. 4 November 2020 2:33 PM
How time flies! It's a year since SA won the Rugby World Cup Sportswriter Lloyd Burnard says a win against New Zealand in Wellington in 2018 was a turning point. People started having belief. 2 November 2020 6:25 PM
Amakhosi rue missed chances as Bucs win 3-0 Zakhele Lepasa Vincent Pule and Thembinkosi Lorch scored to give Pirates a three-goal advantage ahead of the second leg. 31 October 2020 5:28 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] A new foot-operated vending machine has us talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 4 November 2020 8:51 AM
[WATCH] Bizarre moment as whale pushing Kayaker out the way goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 4 November 2020 8:50 AM
When women join forces, our momentum is unstoppable South African women are standing up to tell their stories, owning and sharing their hard-earned success. Have a listen below! 3 November 2020 2:34 PM
View all Entertainment
Competition for Elon Musk's Tesla: VW launches two electric models in China As wonderful as Tesla is and as successful as Elon Musk has been, a bit of competition goes a long way, says Bruce Whitfield. 4 November 2020 7:15 PM
Knife-edge US election: Biden campaign slams Trump's premature claims of victory The US presidential race still seems neck and neck, but Donald Trump wants vote counting to stop. Analysis on The Money Show. 4 November 2020 6:56 PM
'US vote to go either way, it could be Biden victory or second term for Trump' Pundits dissect the intricacies of the razor-tight race in the American presidential elections. 4 November 2020 6:08 PM
View all World
TikTok signs first African influencer partnership with SA-inspired company You could benefit as TikTok expands its African footprint. The Money Show interviews Webfluential CEO Ryan Silberman. 29 October 2020 8:24 PM
Anglo American being sued for lead poisoning over decades in Zambia A class action suit holds Anglo responsible for lead poisoning from the Kabwe Mine, affecting 'generations of children'. 21 October 2020 8:25 PM
#EndSars: Nigerians in SA march to demand action against police brutality More than a dozen protestors were shot by the police in Lekki District in Lagos on Tuesday. 21 October 2020 1:22 PM
View all Africa
US election: Why a Biden administration would be more friendly towards SA As the world gears up to hear if Americans are voting in Trump or Biden, Bruce Whitfield interviews Investec's Greg Cline. 3 November 2020 8:01 PM
Burger King's tender message: Order from McDonalds! From any rival! We need you! Burger King calls on consumers to support fast food outlets during the pandemic. Branding expert Andy Rice gives it a hero rating. 3 November 2020 8:00 PM
I tried to keep up with the Motsepe’s - Matthew Booth Former Bafana Bafana defender Matthew Booth talks about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes, and failures, etc.). 2 November 2020 8:16 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
arrow_forward
Business Unusual
arrow_forward
Ant Group, the largest bank that is not a bank

Ant Group, the largest bank that is not a bank

4 November 2020 7:23 PM

In what was expected to be a $30 billion plus IPO, The listing was postponed following a meeting with the company and Chinese authorities. 

This is the brief history of how we got here and what the future may hold for the payment giant.

image credit: Ant Group


More episodes from Business Unusual

The two men that have correctly predicted most US elections

28 October 2020 7:24 PM

Will Donald Trump win again, the two men that correctly predicted it in 2016 weigh in on 2020

Allan Lichtman and Helmut Norpoth have devised two very different models that have been very accurate so far. This year though their models do not predict the same outcome. 

One of their models will prove to be the one to predict even the most unpredictable election, a race between two of the oldest candidates in a country ravaged by a pandemic and from parties that are now polar opposites. 

Being able to predict something as complex as this will see many wanting to try apply the principles to make better political, business, investment and even personal choices about many other complex subjects. 

Here is what their models predict and how they get there.

Image credit: 123rf.com

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Regenerative agriculture - an idea 12 000 years in the making

21 October 2020 7:25 PM

If you had to think about what is needed on a modern farm, you would think ploughs, fertilizer, pesticides, irrigation and the best developed seeds.

The advent of industrial farming has seen the items above become central to a successful farm looking to maximise yield. 

If you can pay for all the input costs you can get the rewards come harvest time. That is assuming the prices are good and the weather gods were favourable. 

Despite decades refining the process of extraction, we have reached the point where farmers are constantly at risk of not earning enough to pay the bills for all the input costs.

Image credit: 123rf.com

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

South Africa needs batteries, here are some we might use

14 October 2020 7:25 PM

Over 1000 MW of renewable energy will be added to the grid in the next year, we need a way to store it. 

One major drawback that is often made about renewables is that they don’t work when the sun does not shine or there is no wind. That is true but a greater drawback is that often when they do work, we have enough power but not enough during the peaks. 

An age old issue has been how to store enough energy efficiently so we can use everything we generate. 

Right now power stations produce too much energy during the middle of the night only to be short during the morning and afternoon peak. It is unlikely we can get everyone to use electricity in a way that there is no peak, so we need another solution - storage.

Image credit: Pixabay

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

A business bedtime story about Robinhood

7 October 2020 7:24 PM

There are many aspects to this subject and I am only mentioning the basic principles rather than the specific benefits or drawbacks of the platforms and companies mentioned. 

Consider this as a business bedtime story instead. It has heroes and villains, dramatic events and an ending that while not a fairy tale ending might not be a bad one either.

A reference was made about the arrest of John McAfee. The reports of wrongdoing are allegations and have not been proved as yet.

Guest: Colin Cullis | Business Unusual Correspondent  at Money Show

image credit: 123rf.com

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

An inconvenient truth - plastic recycling does not work

30 September 2020 7:25 PM

Most plastic was never intended to be recycled, but we have believed the story for decades

Guest: Colin Cullis | Business Unusual Correspondent  at Money Show

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Business Unusual- Smart Homes

9 September 2020 7:28 PM

The cost and benefits are making home automation easy and affordable

There are two parts to this look at what smart homes will look like in the future.

The first part relates to making it more convenient for home living the second how our homes can become part of managing the national grid system in a more sustainable way.

Image credit: Daniil Peshkov 123rf.com

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How the Dow Jones Industrial Average tracks the state of the US stock market

2 September 2020 7:25 PM

Almost a century after it began the last original stock is removed from the index

In 1928, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was expanded to list 30 stocks, 92 years later there are still 30 stocks that make up the index, but on 1 September 2020 the last original stock, ExxonMobil was removed. This is the story of how the index came about, how it helped investors better understand the market and if it still can.

Image credit: QuoteInspector

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Mining of the future could help spare the planet or ruin it

26 August 2020 7:29 PM

Minerals are synonymous with wealth but they are finite and we need more

5 000 years of ever increasing mining activity with bigger and bigger mines blasting and digging to incredible depths is starting to make the effort to find minerals too expensive. To find more we have begun investigating where they all came from in the first place - the undersea volcanoes that power the tectonic plates.

image credit: Koelle, Wikipedia - a ploy metallic nodule from the ocean floor

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Epic battle royal between Apple, Google and Fortnite

19 August 2020 7:27 PM

Here are some of the arguments that will form part of the discussion around the upcoming court case to determine if Apple and Google have to change the fees policy or if Epic will be made to take it or leave it. The implications are significant for more than just the three companies involved.

Image credit: Yael Weiss

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

SAPS has fired from crooked lieutenant-generals to constables - Commissioner

Local

Knife-edge US election: Biden campaign slams Trump's premature claims of victory

Business World

Warning: Thunderstorms and flooding could hit Gauteng, low-lying areas at risk

Local

EWN Highlights

Outa: Dudu Myeni clutching at straws with claim of plot to corner her

5 November 2020 6:43 AM

With matric exams to start today, Sadtu worried about COVID-19 effects on pupils

5 November 2020 6:31 AM

1,712 new COVID-19 cases recorded in SA, 46 more people die

5 November 2020 6:14 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA