Business Unusual - "Smart Devices"

Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Today at 06:25
Fruit tree project
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Faine Loubser
Today at 06:40
Wanderlust Wednesday : Luxury for less(?)
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Andrew Thompson - Freelance Writer at ...
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: Motsoaledi deflects blame in Bushiri grilling
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Angel Thembisile Khanyile - DA MP and member of Home Affairs portfolio committee
Today at 07:20
Santam loses Covid-19 claims court battle
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Ryan Woolley - CEO at Insurance Claims Africa
Today at 08:07
Wednesday panel: Recent N2 protest dissected further
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Patrick Mngxunyeni - City of Cape Town Councillor (ANC) and Chairperson of sub-council 10
Bronwen Dyke-Beyer - Public Relations Manager at Golden Arrow Bus Services
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 10:33
The future of hotels in SA is definitely not dead!
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:32
It Takes A Village – A Container Village Provides A Safe Haven for Children
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:45
Trendspotting with Chantell Illbury
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chantell Illbury - Head of Strategy at Mind f a Fox at Mind of a Fox
Today at 12:37
Is Bushiri just as popular in Malawi?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Local tech company Alphawave secures R100m investment from Kagiso Capital Products developed by the Stellenbosch-based group include a radar system which accurately tracks balls on a golf course. 17 November 2020 8:31 PM
'You can imagine how many workers are going to be affected by CCMA budget cuts' Edgar Matome, Casual Workers Advice Office Organiser, says the employers are going to take advantage of this. 17 November 2020 5:33 PM
People lose their jobs, adults are coming to soup kitchens - Gift of the Givers Director Imtiaz Sooliman says the non-profit organisation has received a R16-million boost for its Eastern Cape initiative. 17 November 2020 4:47 PM
Leaving SA via airport is far more difficult than through land or sea - expert Ottilia Anna Maunganidze, head of special projects, Institute for Security Studies says Bushiri is by no measure ordinary. 16 November 2020 6:07 PM
'I do not have a personal relationship with Jacob Zuma,' says Raymond Zondo Eyewitness News reporter Nthakoana Ngatane gives an update on the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture. 16 November 2020 1:06 PM
Home Affairs Minister Motsoaledi livid after Bushiris skip country The prophet and his wife announced on Saturday that they had left South Africa and were in Malawi, defying their bail conditions. 16 November 2020 8:38 AM
Reduce fraud, improve efficiency with Absa’s digital cash management solutions "Financial control is a mechanism businesses can use to detect and prevent fraud," says John Molanda (Absa Transactional Banking). 17 November 2020 12:50 PM
'Business rescue' in South Africa is on steroids in 2020 Business rescue practitioners have never been this busy. Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Eric Levenstein of Werksmans Attorneys. 17 November 2020 10:23 AM
'SA must move fast to demonstrate right environment for investment' Business for SA Steering Committee chairperson and Busa vice-president Martin Kingston reflects on the investment summit. 17 November 2020 7:53 AM
Nisi Daniels' 'Whitewashing my yellow bones' captures mystery of SA in her bones Literary journalist Karabo Kgoleng says you have to take your time to enjoy reading the 41 pages of this book. 14 November 2020 4:59 PM
When I'm challenged or failure creeps in I try and keep calm - Wayde van Niekerk The South African sprint star says his recent challenge is an injury sustained during a game of rugby with greats such as Benni Mc... 13 November 2020 3:01 PM
Make your retirement savings last longer Personal finance advisor Warren Ingram on ensuring you don’t run out of money before you run out of life. 13 November 2020 11:34 AM
The good thing about Banyana Cosafa win 'is that they're locally-based players' EWN sports journalist Tholakele Mnganga says Desiree Ellis and her side continue to show other national teams how it is done. 16 November 2020 2:15 PM
Banyana Banyana make history with 4th Cosafa title in a row Sibulele Holweni struck off a goal-keeping mistake, South Africa held that 1-0 lead throughout the opening half. 14 November 2020 7:42 PM
Irvin Khoza re-elected unopposed as National Soccer League chairman Addressing the media after his re-election, Khoza emphasized the importance of the NSL for football lovers across the country. 11 November 2020 3:24 PM
[WATCH] Group of friends playing SA's childhood games leaves us nostalgic Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 17 November 2020 8:37 AM
[WATCH] Consul General Stephen Ellison dives into river to save drowning student Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 17 November 2020 8:37 AM
[WATCH] Funny skit on whether people should or shouldn't split bill goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 16 November 2020 8:24 AM
'Americans are feeling angry, divided, still anxious. 4 ugly years are coming' Joe Biden will almost certainly become the 46th US President in January. Bruce Whitfield talks to political reporter Hans Nichols. 9 November 2020 6:39 PM
Kamala Harris as US vice-president good for gender equality - Naledi Pandor Pundits reflect on the disputed results of the American elections that project Joe Biden as the next president. 9 November 2020 5:03 PM
Biden must lift Zim sanctions, respect other countries' independence - Magashule Ace Magashule said the US should not dictate how other countries run their affairs. 8 November 2020 4:11 PM
Bushiri's supporters in Malawi believe he did nothing wrong - BBC journalist Nomsa Maseko, who is in Malawi, gives updates on the Bushiri escape and how the locals reacted to the news. 16 November 2020 4:36 PM
TikTok signs first African influencer partnership with SA-inspired company You could benefit as TikTok expands its African footprint. The Money Show interviews Webfluential CEO Ryan Silberman. 29 October 2020 8:24 PM
Anglo American being sued for lead poisoning over decades in Zambia A class action suit holds Anglo responsible for lead poisoning from the Kabwe Mine, affecting 'generations of children'. 21 October 2020 8:25 PM
Make your retirement savings last longer Personal finance advisor Warren Ingram on ensuring you don’t run out of money before you run out of life. 13 November 2020 11:34 AM
Marmite applies classic 'love it or hate it' line to those early Christmas ads Marmite's latest campaign features a retching elf! The brand's courage earns it a hero rating from advertising expert Andy Rice. 11 November 2020 7:18 PM
ANC backtracks on August corruption directive, Ace Magashule to stay in office Magashule appears in court on Friday for corruption. The legal process must be fair and without prejudice, says the ANC. 11 November 2020 6:52 PM
Business Unusual
Business Unusual - "Smart Devices"

Business Unusual - "Smart Devices"

11 November 2020 7:30 PM

Guest: Cliff de Wit | CTO and Co-Founder at Dexterity Digital


Ant Group, the largest bank that is not a bank

4 November 2020 7:23 PM

In what was expected to be a $30 billion plus IPO, The listing was postponed following a meeting with the company and Chinese authorities. 

This is the brief history of how we got here and what the future may hold for the payment giant.

image credit: Ant Group

The two men that have correctly predicted most US elections

28 October 2020 7:24 PM

Will Donald Trump win again, the two men that correctly predicted it in 2016 weigh in on 2020

Allan Lichtman and Helmut Norpoth have devised two very different models that have been very accurate so far. This year though their models do not predict the same outcome. 

One of their models will prove to be the one to predict even the most unpredictable election, a race between two of the oldest candidates in a country ravaged by a pandemic and from parties that are now polar opposites. 

Being able to predict something as complex as this will see many wanting to try apply the principles to make better political, business, investment and even personal choices about many other complex subjects. 

Here is what their models predict and how they get there.

Image credit: 123rf.com

Regenerative agriculture - an idea 12 000 years in the making

21 October 2020 7:25 PM

If you had to think about what is needed on a modern farm, you would think ploughs, fertilizer, pesticides, irrigation and the best developed seeds.

The advent of industrial farming has seen the items above become central to a successful farm looking to maximise yield. 

If you can pay for all the input costs you can get the rewards come harvest time. That is assuming the prices are good and the weather gods were favourable. 

Despite decades refining the process of extraction, we have reached the point where farmers are constantly at risk of not earning enough to pay the bills for all the input costs.

Image credit: 123rf.com

South Africa needs batteries, here are some we might use

14 October 2020 7:25 PM

Over 1000 MW of renewable energy will be added to the grid in the next year, we need a way to store it. 

One major drawback that is often made about renewables is that they don’t work when the sun does not shine or there is no wind. That is true but a greater drawback is that often when they do work, we have enough power but not enough during the peaks. 

An age old issue has been how to store enough energy efficiently so we can use everything we generate. 

Right now power stations produce too much energy during the middle of the night only to be short during the morning and afternoon peak. It is unlikely we can get everyone to use electricity in a way that there is no peak, so we need another solution - storage.

Image credit: Pixabay

A business bedtime story about Robinhood

7 October 2020 7:24 PM

There are many aspects to this subject and I am only mentioning the basic principles rather than the specific benefits or drawbacks of the platforms and companies mentioned. 

Consider this as a business bedtime story instead. It has heroes and villains, dramatic events and an ending that while not a fairy tale ending might not be a bad one either.

A reference was made about the arrest of John McAfee. The reports of wrongdoing are allegations and have not been proved as yet.

Guest: Colin Cullis | Business Unusual Correspondent  at Money Show

image credit: 123rf.com

An inconvenient truth - plastic recycling does not work

30 September 2020 7:25 PM

Most plastic was never intended to be recycled, but we have believed the story for decades

Guest: Colin Cullis | Business Unusual Correspondent  at Money Show

Business Unusual- Smart Homes

9 September 2020 7:28 PM

The cost and benefits are making home automation easy and affordable

There are two parts to this look at what smart homes will look like in the future.

The first part relates to making it more convenient for home living the second how our homes can become part of managing the national grid system in a more sustainable way.

Image credit: Daniil Peshkov 123rf.com

How the Dow Jones Industrial Average tracks the state of the US stock market

2 September 2020 7:25 PM

Almost a century after it began the last original stock is removed from the index

In 1928, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was expanded to list 30 stocks, 92 years later there are still 30 stocks that make up the index, but on 1 September 2020 the last original stock, ExxonMobil was removed. This is the story of how the index came about, how it helped investors better understand the market and if it still can.

Image credit: QuoteInspector

Mining of the future could help spare the planet or ruin it

26 August 2020 7:29 PM

Minerals are synonymous with wealth but they are finite and we need more

5 000 years of ever increasing mining activity with bigger and bigger mines blasting and digging to incredible depths is starting to make the effort to find minerals too expensive. To find more we have begun investigating where they all came from in the first place - the undersea volcanoes that power the tectonic plates.

image credit: Koelle, Wikipedia - a ploy metallic nodule from the ocean floor

We are not embarrassed by Bushiris escape, says Hawks

Politics

Zondo to announce tomorrow whether he will recuse himself from commission

Politics

We are going to Brackenfell to put white racists in their place - EFF

Local

SABC News employees halt work in protest over job cuts

Local

Commuters urged to use alternative transport on Wednesday amid taxi march

17 November 2020 6:48 PM

EXCLUSIVE: Numsa workers want Mpumalanga secretary out over 'abuse of power'

17 November 2020 6:47 PM

Is there a threat from earth tremors in the WC?

17 November 2020 6:45 PM

