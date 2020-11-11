Business Unusual - "Smart Devices"

Guest: Cliff de Wit | CTO and Co-Founder at Dexterity Digital
In what was expected to be a $30 billion plus IPO, The listing was postponed following a meeting with the company and Chinese authorities.
This is the brief history of how we got here and what the future may hold for the payment giant.
image credit: Ant Group
Will Donald Trump win again, the two men that correctly predicted it in 2016 weigh in on 2020
Allan Lichtman and Helmut Norpoth have devised two very different models that have been very accurate so far. This year though their models do not predict the same outcome.
One of their models will prove to be the one to predict even the most unpredictable election, a race between two of the oldest candidates in a country ravaged by a pandemic and from parties that are now polar opposites.
Being able to predict something as complex as this will see many wanting to try apply the principles to make better political, business, investment and even personal choices about many other complex subjects.
Here is what their models predict and how they get there.
Image credit: 123rf.com
If you had to think about what is needed on a modern farm, you would think ploughs, fertilizer, pesticides, irrigation and the best developed seeds.
The advent of industrial farming has seen the items above become central to a successful farm looking to maximise yield.
If you can pay for all the input costs you can get the rewards come harvest time. That is assuming the prices are good and the weather gods were favourable.
Despite decades refining the process of extraction, we have reached the point where farmers are constantly at risk of not earning enough to pay the bills for all the input costs.
Image credit: 123rf.com
Over 1000 MW of renewable energy will be added to the grid in the next year, we need a way to store it.
One major drawback that is often made about renewables is that they don’t work when the sun does not shine or there is no wind. That is true but a greater drawback is that often when they do work, we have enough power but not enough during the peaks.
An age old issue has been how to store enough energy efficiently so we can use everything we generate.
Right now power stations produce too much energy during the middle of the night only to be short during the morning and afternoon peak. It is unlikely we can get everyone to use electricity in a way that there is no peak, so we need another solution - storage.
Image credit: Pixabay
There are many aspects to this subject and I am only mentioning the basic principles rather than the specific benefits or drawbacks of the platforms and companies mentioned.
Consider this as a business bedtime story instead. It has heroes and villains, dramatic events and an ending that while not a fairy tale ending might not be a bad one either.
A reference was made about the arrest of John McAfee. The reports of wrongdoing are allegations and have not been proved as yet.
Guest: Colin Cullis | Business Unusual Correspondent at Money Show
image credit: 123rf.com
Most plastic was never intended to be recycled, but we have believed the story for decades
The cost and benefits are making home automation easy and affordable
There are two parts to this look at what smart homes will look like in the future.
The first part relates to making it more convenient for home living the second how our homes can become part of managing the national grid system in a more sustainable way.
Image credit: Daniil Peshkov 123rf.com
Almost a century after it began the last original stock is removed from the index
In 1928, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was expanded to list 30 stocks, 92 years later there are still 30 stocks that make up the index, but on 1 September 2020 the last original stock, ExxonMobil was removed. This is the story of how the index came about, how it helped investors better understand the market and if it still can.
Image credit: QuoteInspector
Minerals are synonymous with wealth but they are finite and we need more
5 000 years of ever increasing mining activity with bigger and bigger mines blasting and digging to incredible depths is starting to make the effort to find minerals too expensive. To find more we have begun investigating where they all came from in the first place - the undersea volcanoes that power the tectonic plates.
image credit: Koelle, Wikipedia - a ploy metallic nodule from the ocean floor