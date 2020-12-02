The Businesses that boomed in 2020

Streaming issues? Report here
Soulful Sundays with Paul Mtirara
13:00 - 16:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Soulful Sundays with Paul Mtirara
13:00 - 16:00
13:00 - 16:00
Latest Local
'All I wanted was for us to be in the mix of an African conversation'-Amy Jephta Filmmaker, playwright, screenwriter, director, and academic Amy Jephta tells us all about her upbringing, film making in South Afr... 6 December 2020 10:23 AM
National Shelter Movement launches helpdesk to assist victims of domestic abuse National Shelter Helpline Project Lead, Advocate Bernadine Bachar says the movement has received over 200 calls since the shelter... 6 December 2020 8:07 AM
'We need to choose a vaccine that is most suitable to our current circumstance' SAMA urges the National Department of Health that the COVID-19 vaccine should be given to healthcare workers and the vulnerable be... 5 December 2020 10:35 AM
'Nelson Mandela Bay COVID-19 restrictions to provide reprieve to health workers' EC Health acting superintendent-general Dr Sibongile Zungu says the metro has seen a rise in hospitalisations in recent times. 4 December 2020 12:42 PM
Govt looking to raise $400 million from sale of stake in bankrupt SAA - report According to a report by Bloomberg News, the funds would be used to re-capitalize the reformed South African Airways. 3 December 2020 7:23 PM
'History will absolve us' - Former Eskom exec Matshela Koko at Zondo Commission Various witnesses have implicated Matshela Koko in corruption, but he was his confident self before the State Capture Commission. 3 December 2020 6:38 PM
When it comes to funding, IDC keeps shifting goal posts - bemoans entrepreneur IDC head of Corporate Affairs Tshepo Ramodibe explains why the funding application for Green Scooters was rejected. 4 December 2020 11:54 AM
Govt pension fund recovers from March year-end loss, assets at R1.9 trillion Our long-term focus keeps us steady and we remain resilient says the Government Employees Pension Fund's Musa Mabesa. 3 December 2020 9:05 PM
Govt looking to raise $400 million from sale of stake in bankrupt SAA - report According to a report by Bloomberg News, the funds would be used to re-capitalize the reformed South African Airways. 3 December 2020 7:23 PM
Keen hiker, Azania Mosaka conquers the Otter Trail After weeks of preparation, Azania tackled one of the most beautiful, yet challenging hikes in South Africa – the Otter Trail. 4 December 2020 2:52 PM
Local celebrity platform myFanPark extends global reach with US merger The platform offers anything from a personalised recipe from a celebrity chef to a virtual locker room huddle with a sports star. 2 December 2020 8:49 PM
'There's been no consultation' - Rasa will fight any stricter Covid restrictions There's no scientific evidence the restaurant industry has contributed to the rising infection rate says Rasa's Wendy Alberts. 2 December 2020 6:40 PM
Diego Maradona left no will – family wants his £150m but lawyer says he was poor Diego Maradona left no will, setting the scene for an inheritance dispute for the ages, says David Thompson (Sanlam Trust). 30 November 2020 7:40 PM
Pitso Mosimane bags second CAF Champions League title A late goal from Mohamed 'Afsha' Magdy gave Al Ahly a dramatic 2-1 victory over Zamalek in Cairo. 28 November 2020 8:47 AM
[BREAKING] Soccer legend Diego Maradona passes away The former Argentina attacking midfielder suffered a heart attack at his home in Buenos Aires. 25 November 2020 7:11 PM
[WATCH] Beautiful collaboration between P!nk and Ndlovu Youth Choir goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 4 December 2020 8:19 AM
[WATCH] Two men saving turtle from jaws of tiger shark goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 4 December 2020 8:19 AM
Sello Maake ka-Ncube: There is no respect for actors in the industry In this episode of Hanging out with Clement, Sello Maake ka-Ncube talks about his childhood, career and the film industry. 3 December 2020 12:05 PM
Here's how you can donate to 702''s charitable toy drive 'Toys For Joy' You can put a smile on a child's face this holiday season by donating money towards our Toys for Joy campaign in partnership with... 4 December 2020 2:11 PM
Local brewer of agave spirits aiming to change SA culture around tequila Leonista's made from agave grown in the Karoo. The spirit you get from it is unique and high energy says founder Sarah Kennan. 25 November 2020 7:56 PM
Boosting wine tourism: Netflix film to star Cape Winelands as travel destination Think what a film like A Good Year did for Provence! Writer/director Richard Truter talks about development of Another Tomorrow. 24 November 2020 8:43 PM
Take heart – African financial markets are innovating, the pandemic shows Covid-19 shows how African financial markets have developed since the 2008 Global Financial Crisis, says George Asante (Absa). 24 November 2020 11:35 AM
Bushiri will return to SA once he is sure of his safety and security - Lawyer According to Human Rights Lawyer Chrispine Sibande, South Africa and Malawi have a 1972 extradition treaty. 19 November 2020 1:43 PM
'Bushiris to appear in Lilongwe court this afternoon,' says Malawian journalist Daniel Mababa says they have independently confirmed that the preacher and his wife were not on the presidential jet. 18 November 2020 12:52 PM
Don't Worry, Be Merry: 'Checkers Xmas ad may be corny, but gets under your skin' Checkers has given its own twist to Bobby McFerrin's 80s hit song. The TV campaign gets Andy Rice's advertising hero award. 1 December 2020 8:44 PM
50 people who royally 'stuffed' up our fine, glorious land - Alexander Parker From Jan van Riebeeck to Thabo Mbeki, from Sepp Blatter to minibus taxi drivers… these people stuffed up beautiful South Africa. 30 November 2020 7:45 PM
'UIF has significant assets' although Nxesi warns of collapse if Ters extended Ters should be extended further says B4SA's Robert Legh. But the Labour Minister is worried about ordinary UIF beneficiaries. 24 November 2020 6:52 PM
Business Unusual
The Businesses that boomed in 2020

The Businesses that boomed in 2020

2 December 2020 7:26 PM

One of the worst years this century did not stop some industries from their best year yet.

2020 was supposed to be the year that offered the best view of the future, a 2020 view. Turns out it was not such a good view.

Despite it being one of the worst years of the century some businesses will end the year with it being one of their best.

Like most disruption, it never affects everyone the same way, changes harm some and benefits others. 

The global changes that will flow from the pandemic will see some industries struggle to recover while others will never look back, this is a short list of some that were the ones that beat the pandemic by being ready to grow when the market changed.

image credit: fotoquique/123rf.com


More episodes from Business Unusual

The cows are coming to save us

25 November 2020 7:35 PM

The headline relates to vaccine origins, this is about how close we are to a Covid-19 vaccine.

The word vaccine comes from the Latin word for cow. Edward Jenner created the first vaccine using the less harmful pox virus that infected cows to infect humans and so allow them to become immune to an infection from the more serious and often deadly human version of smallpox. 

He did this in a way that would horrify us today. By first infecting a young boy with cowpox he waited for him to develop the infection and then once recovered infected him with smallpox. Thankfully the boy resisted the infection. He did it to 22 more people before publishing the results of his vaccinations. That was in 1798, it would take until 1977 and a significant global effort before the World Health Organisation (WHO) could declare in 1980 that smallpox had been eradicated. 

Read the article

image credit: Kateryna Kon

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Got milk? Non dairy milk?

18 November 2020 7:26 PM

500 million metric tons are produced a year, but environmental considerations are making alternatives look more attractive.

The question is will we switch?

image credit: Tookapic

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Business Unusual - "Smart Devices"

11 November 2020 7:30 PM

Guest: Cliff de Wit | CTO and Co-Founder at Dexterity Digital

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Ant Group, the largest bank that is not a bank

4 November 2020 7:23 PM

In what was expected to be a $30 billion plus IPO, The listing was postponed following a meeting with the company and Chinese authorities. 

This is the brief history of how we got here and what the future may hold for the payment giant.

image credit: Ant Group

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The two men that have correctly predicted most US elections

28 October 2020 7:24 PM

Will Donald Trump win again, the two men that correctly predicted it in 2016 weigh in on 2020

Allan Lichtman and Helmut Norpoth have devised two very different models that have been very accurate so far. This year though their models do not predict the same outcome. 

One of their models will prove to be the one to predict even the most unpredictable election, a race between two of the oldest candidates in a country ravaged by a pandemic and from parties that are now polar opposites. 

Being able to predict something as complex as this will see many wanting to try apply the principles to make better political, business, investment and even personal choices about many other complex subjects. 

Here is what their models predict and how they get there.

Image credit: 123rf.com

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Regenerative agriculture - an idea 12 000 years in the making

21 October 2020 7:25 PM

If you had to think about what is needed on a modern farm, you would think ploughs, fertilizer, pesticides, irrigation and the best developed seeds.

The advent of industrial farming has seen the items above become central to a successful farm looking to maximise yield. 

If you can pay for all the input costs you can get the rewards come harvest time. That is assuming the prices are good and the weather gods were favourable. 

Despite decades refining the process of extraction, we have reached the point where farmers are constantly at risk of not earning enough to pay the bills for all the input costs.

Image credit: 123rf.com

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

South Africa needs batteries, here are some we might use

14 October 2020 7:25 PM

Over 1000 MW of renewable energy will be added to the grid in the next year, we need a way to store it. 

One major drawback that is often made about renewables is that they don’t work when the sun does not shine or there is no wind. That is true but a greater drawback is that often when they do work, we have enough power but not enough during the peaks. 

An age old issue has been how to store enough energy efficiently so we can use everything we generate. 

Right now power stations produce too much energy during the middle of the night only to be short during the morning and afternoon peak. It is unlikely we can get everyone to use electricity in a way that there is no peak, so we need another solution - storage.

Image credit: Pixabay

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

A business bedtime story about Robinhood

7 October 2020 7:24 PM

There are many aspects to this subject and I am only mentioning the basic principles rather than the specific benefits or drawbacks of the platforms and companies mentioned. 

Consider this as a business bedtime story instead. It has heroes and villains, dramatic events and an ending that while not a fairy tale ending might not be a bad one either.

A reference was made about the arrest of John McAfee. The reports of wrongdoing are allegations and have not been proved as yet.

Guest: Colin Cullis | Business Unusual Correspondent  at Money Show

image credit: 123rf.com

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

An inconvenient truth - plastic recycling does not work

30 September 2020 7:25 PM

Most plastic was never intended to be recycled, but we have believed the story for decades

Guest: Colin Cullis | Business Unusual Correspondent  at Money Show

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Engen refinery in Durban explodes, no injuries or fatalities reported

Local

Matric students to rewrite maths paper 2 and physical science paper 2

Local

We have to protect the credibility of these examinations - Umalusi

Local

EWN Highlights

Minister: 95 arrests at French security law protests

6 December 2020 12:46 PM

EC police make breakthrough in murder of PE teen

6 December 2020 12:28 PM

Firefighters on high alert in WC amid outbreaks in winelands district

6 December 2020 11:45 AM

