Business Unusual tracking how the cookie crumbled as privacy battles come to a head

Inside EWN
19:00 - 21:00
Latest Local
LISTEN: When and how to disclosure your mental health condition to your employer Refiloe Mpakanyane talks to Clinical Psychologist Khosi Jiyane about what to consider when you talk to your employer. 4 July 2021 11:01 AM
ANC KZN backs Zuma’s rescission application to the ConCourt ANC KZN chairperson Sihle Zikalala said they were currently trying to fix differences within key sectors of society as Zuma’s deba... 4 July 2021 10:26 AM
Health workers urged to discuss vaccine benefits, risks with pregnant women The Department of Health announced on Saturday that all pregnant and breastfeeding women who are eligible to be vaccinated can rec... 4 July 2021 9:47 AM
WATCH LIVE: Zuma's public address on ConCourt ruling, upcoming rescission bid Former President Jacob Zuma gives a public address live from his Nkandla homestead on matters pertaining to the Constitutional Cou... 4 July 2021 4:53 PM
Zuma could dodge jail for now as ConCourt agrees to hear rescission application Jacob Zuma filed an urgent application on Friday, calling on the apex court to relook its decision to have him incarcerated. 3 July 2021 4:56 PM
ANC postpones NEC meeting amid fears of violence in KZN by Zuma supporters The party’s deputy secretary general Jessie Duarte announced the decision taken by ANC top officials in a statement. 2 July 2021 3:31 PM
Zama Ngwenya details journey of starting spices business during a pandemic Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to Zama Ngwenya about her spice business and how the pandemic affected her shuttle business. 3 July 2021 11:12 AM
Sit-down restaurants won't survive Level 4: Restaurant Collective's plea to govt Bruce Whitfield talks to The Restaurant Collective's Grace Harding about alternatives for the industry. 1 July 2021 8:48 PM
Sars launches first fully-virtual tax filing season (for a shrunken tax base) Sars offices will be closed for walk-ins for the next six weeks. Bruce Whitfield interviews Sars Commissioner Edward Kieswetter. 1 July 2021 7:47 PM
US woman making tea skill leaves TikTok users bluffed Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 2 July 2021 9:04 AM
PICS: Dog owner sharing moments with taxidermied dog goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 2 July 2021 8:46 AM
'Huge refund paid in but credit card suspended as I didn't do minimum payment!' Wendy Knowler tells The Money Show why FNB is reviewing its policy after she took up the case of a credit card client. 1 July 2021 7:29 PM
WATCH: Police launch manhunt for fan who caused massive crash at Tour de France Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 28 June 2021 9:16 AM
Kaizer Chiefs reach historic CAF Champions League final Amakhosi are through on a 1-0 goal aggregate after a 0-0 stalemate against Wydad Casablanca of Morocco at FNB Stadium in Johannesb... 26 June 2021 8:27 PM
'Our role is to bring all stakeholders together,' says new CSA chair Naidoo Lawson Naidoo says it has taken nine years to implement the Nicholson report and it is time to stabilise the administration of the... 23 June 2021 1:23 PM
Seven-year-old racks up R25,000 bill in online games goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 29 June 2021 8:57 AM
WATCH: Was that a slam dunk? Wrestling-themed gender reveal goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 29 June 2021 8:38 AM
Felbridge exports SA's first commercial shipment of medical cannabis to Europe The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Leslie Zettler, CEO of Stellenbosch-based Felbridge. 30 June 2021 8:35 PM
Are you financially prepared for the third wave? Old Mutual wants you to make disability insurance a priority. 30 June 2021 3:24 PM
Through the “great staggering” to a “better normal” Dion Chang says lockdown has fast-tracked positive change in not just the retail sector 28 June 2021 10:14 PM
'If King Mswati is in eSwatini, let him address the nation, even via Zoom' Swaziland Solidarity Network spokesperson Lucky Lukhele says the army and police have taken over completely and all businesses hav... 29 June 2021 1:04 PM
King Mswati III reportedly hiding out in Johannesburg amid protests in eSwatini The king allegedly ran away amid pro-democracy protests sweeping the tiny kingdom. 29 June 2021 7:20 AM
Consumers choose home improvement and loungewear over expensive luxuries In COVID times, the retail sector has a number of new opportunities to capitalise on 28 June 2021 10:12 PM
Sit-down restaurants won't survive Level 4: Restaurant Collective's plea to govt Bruce Whitfield talks to The Restaurant Collective's Grace Harding about alternatives for the industry. 1 July 2021 8:48 PM
'Outright criminality' makes Rio Tinto declare force majeure at SA operation Bruce Whitfield talks to Business Maverick contributor Ed Stoddard about the suspension of operations at Richards Bay Minerals. 30 June 2021 6:46 PM
As Zuma feels the heat, Nando's sets social media on fire The Money Show speaks to branding expert Andy Rice about Nando's quickfire social commentary on Jacob Zuma's prison sentence. 29 June 2021 8:42 PM
Business Unusual
Business Unusual tracking how the cookie crumbled as privacy battles come to a head

Business Unusual tracking how the cookie crumbled as privacy battles come to a head

30 June 2021 7:26 PM

Guest: Colin Cullis | Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting


Business Unusual

16 December 2020 7:22 PM

Guest: Toby Shapshak | Publisher at Stuff magazine

What 2021 may hold, a look at the trends that will same the new normal

9 December 2020 7:25 PM

A look at some of the shift predicted by TrendWatching that may take hold as a result of the impact of Covid-19 and the growing impact of climate change. 

Image credit: "Day 234 let me look into my crystal ball" by terri_bateman is marked with CC0 1.0

The Businesses that boomed in 2020

2 December 2020 7:26 PM

One of the worst years this century did not stop some industries from their best year yet.

2020 was supposed to be the year that offered the best view of the future, a 2020 view. Turns out it was not such a good view.

Despite it being one of the worst years of the century some businesses will end the year with it being one of their best.

Like most disruption, it never affects everyone the same way, changes harm some and benefits others. 

The global changes that will flow from the pandemic will see some industries struggle to recover while others will never look back, this is a short list of some that were the ones that beat the pandemic by being ready to grow when the market changed.

image credit: fotoquique/123rf.com

The cows are coming to save us

25 November 2020 7:35 PM

The headline relates to vaccine origins, this is about how close we are to a Covid-19 vaccine.

The word vaccine comes from the Latin word for cow. Edward Jenner created the first vaccine using the less harmful pox virus that infected cows to infect humans and so allow them to become immune to an infection from the more serious and often deadly human version of smallpox. 

He did this in a way that would horrify us today. By first infecting a young boy with cowpox he waited for him to develop the infection and then once recovered infected him with smallpox. Thankfully the boy resisted the infection. He did it to 22 more people before publishing the results of his vaccinations. That was in 1798, it would take until 1977 and a significant global effort before the World Health Organisation (WHO) could declare in 1980 that smallpox had been eradicated. 

Read the article

image credit: Kateryna Kon

Got milk? Non dairy milk?

18 November 2020 7:26 PM

500 million metric tons are produced a year, but environmental considerations are making alternatives look more attractive.

The question is will we switch?

The question is will we switch?

image credit: Tookapic

Business Unusual - "Smart Devices"

11 November 2020 7:30 PM

Guest: Cliff de Wit | CTO and Co-Founder at Dexterity Digital

Ant Group, the largest bank that is not a bank

4 November 2020 7:23 PM

In what was expected to be a $30 billion plus IPO, The listing was postponed following a meeting with the company and Chinese authorities. 

This is the brief history of how we got here and what the future may hold for the payment giant.

image credit: Ant Group

The two men that have correctly predicted most US elections

28 October 2020 7:24 PM

Will Donald Trump win again, the two men that correctly predicted it in 2016 weigh in on 2020

Allan Lichtman and Helmut Norpoth have devised two very different models that have been very accurate so far. This year though their models do not predict the same outcome. 

One of their models will prove to be the one to predict even the most unpredictable election, a race between two of the oldest candidates in a country ravaged by a pandemic and from parties that are now polar opposites. 

Being able to predict something as complex as this will see many wanting to try apply the principles to make better political, business, investment and even personal choices about many other complex subjects. 

Here is what their models predict and how they get there.

Image credit: 123rf.com

Regenerative agriculture - an idea 12 000 years in the making

21 October 2020 7:25 PM

If you had to think about what is needed on a modern farm, you would think ploughs, fertilizer, pesticides, irrigation and the best developed seeds.

The advent of industrial farming has seen the items above become central to a successful farm looking to maximise yield. 

If you can pay for all the input costs you can get the rewards come harvest time. That is assuming the prices are good and the weather gods were favourable. 

Despite decades refining the process of extraction, we have reached the point where farmers are constantly at risk of not earning enough to pay the bills for all the input costs.

Image credit: 123rf.com

WATCH LIVE: Zuma's public address on ConCourt ruling, upcoming rescission bid

Politics

COVID-19: SA records 26,485 new cases, majority in Gauteng with 16,091 cases

Local

ANC KZN backs Zuma's rescission application to the ConCourt

Politics Local

'Let's not play with war,' Nzimande seemingly warns pro-Zuma supporters

4 July 2021 5:09 PM

WATCH LIVE: Zuma's public address on ConCourt ruling, upcoming rescission bid

4 July 2021 4:53 PM

Cele, Sitole to be among first in police sector to get COVID-19 jab on Monday

4 July 2021 3:59 PM

