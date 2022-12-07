Business Unusual - What is OpenAI’s ChatGPT chatbot, why it has become a viral sensation

Streaming issues? Report here
Opinion
Latest Local
Politics is politics: Video of JZ and CR laughing together at Nasrec goes viral Jacob Zuma and Cyril Ramaphosa were seen chatting like buddies on the sidelines of the ANC conference the day after the former pre... 17 December 2022 1:26 PM
'Money main driver behind latest bout of deaths at illegal initiation schools' General practitioner Fundile Nyati says money is the reason why abuse and malpractice occurs at initiation schools. 17 December 2022 12:04 PM
ANC on track to rebuild and win 2024, as coalitions a nightmare - Godongwana Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana addressed the Progressive Business Forum on the sidelines of the ANC elective conference on Satu... 17 December 2022 8:39 AM
ANC Conference: ‘Race for deputy president is the one to watch’ The ANC's 55th national elective conference has entered its second day and voting for the top six positions is expected to dominat... 17 December 2022 11:14 AM
ANC Conference: 'Pro-Ramaphosa delegates were held back at registration points' A 7-hour delay on the first day of the ANC elective conference is a symptom of factional battles says EWN political editor Tshidi... 17 December 2022 10:30 AM
UCT Online High School refutes claims it is 'a sinking ship' Daily Maverick has published articles that claim parents and teachers have raised the alarm about the 'myriad problems' experience... 16 December 2022 10:10 AM
Eskom ramps up power cuts to stage 6 again The ailing power utility moved to stage 6 on Friday morning after earlier in the week saying that the rolling blackouts would be r... 16 December 2022 6:57 AM
WATCH (if you dare): Divers encounter 7-metre anaconda underwater A video has resurfaced of two scuba divers coming face-to-face with a seven-metre green anaconda in Brazil's Formoso river. 17 December 2022 10:32 AM
[VIDEOS] Hotel's vertical aquarium bursts, 1m litres of water floods streets A huge vertical aquarium in Berlin's Radisson Blu burst on Friday, washing 1 500 fish and debris into the lobby and out onto the s... 17 December 2022 7:21 AM
Concerning disruptions at exam marking centres being investigated by DBE Africa joined by Elijah Mhlanga, DBE Spokesperson on the disruptions in the marking centres in KwaZulu-Natal, teachers not paid. 16 December 2022 9:41 AM
Did the 2022 FIFA World Cup exceed expectations? With the 2022 FIFA World Cup final happening on Sunday, did it live up to expectations or was it overshadowed by politics? 15 December 2022 1:29 PM
[PREVIEW] Pressure mounts as the FIFA World Cup enters the quarter-finals Friday's matches start with Croatia versus Brazil and Netherlands taking on Argentina. 9 December 2022 8:29 AM
Should athletes' mental health issues get the same treatment as injuries? Springbok wing Sbu Nkosi was recently found safe at his parents' home in Emahlahleni after the team had been unable to locate him. 8 December 2022 5:19 AM
What's hot on streaming right now? Hugh Fraser shares which movies to watch out for this weekend and what is also available on the streaming channels. 9 December 2022 3:48 PM
Harry & Meghan tell-all Netflix series gets nailed by UK media Harry & Meghan's tell-all series premiered on Netflix on Thursday. 9 December 2022 8:51 AM
Pay back the money! Taylor Swift fans sue Ticketmaster for Eras tour ticket fail Over two dozen Swifties are suing Ticketmaster for fraud, price fixing, and antitrust violations. 7 December 2022 8:09 AM
Panicked Chinese stockpile flu products after lifting of zero-Covid People in China are stockpiling "flu products" after the autocratic country ended its "zero Covid" policy last week. 15 December 2022 10:44 AM
Former Brazilian president's supporters engage in protests after election defeat Supporters of the former Brazilian president have been taking to the streets in protests after he lost the last election. 14 December 2022 12:57 PM
American scientists make 'nuclear fusion' breakthrough US scientists claim to have made a potentially civilisation-saving breakthrough. 14 December 2022 10:11 AM
Zimbabwe, Zambia looking to Mozambique to help with their own energy crises The power crisis in southern Africa is deepening as Kariba Dam's low water levels play out on hydro-electric supply, also affectin... 13 December 2022 7:11 PM
Vodacom completes R48 billion deal to buy majority stake in Vodafone Egypt Bruce Whitfield talks to Group CEO Shameel Joosub after Vodacom's announcement that the deal is now officially completed. 13 December 2022 5:53 PM
Remittances to Rwanda hit R8 billion in 2022, 'way more' than donor aid Expats working in other countries have sent money back to their families in Rwanda to the amount of $469 million. 7 December 2022 8:59 PM
'Companies need to explain better so we're not caught out by financial jargon' Store accounts, car insurance... It's so easy for the average consumer to misunderstand what might seem obvious to the big corpora... 15 December 2022 5:55 PM
André de Ruyter underestimated the requirements to run Eskom as CEO - Ted Blom Economy-destroying power cuts have led to growing calls to fire De Ruyter, who has led Eskom since 2019. 15 December 2022 7:07 AM
'André de Ruyter's vision went against politically connected vested interests' Following a barrage of attacks, Eskom CEO André de Ruyter resigned on Wednesday. 15 December 2022 6:47 AM
Podcasts

Business Unusual
Business Unusual - What is OpenAI’s ChatGPT chatbot, why it has become a viral sensation

Business Unusual - What is OpenAI’s ChatGPT chatbot, why it has become a viral sensation

7 December 2022 5:25 PM

Colin Cullis 


Business Unusual - Don’t Put Young People In The Corner

14 December 2022 5:23 PM

Zanele  Njapha | Unlearning Expert & Innovation Facilitator at TomorrowToday 

ZOOM: Business Unusual - AI and creativity

28 September 2022 5:25 PM

guest: Colin Cullis

Business Unusual - Car feature subscriptions

27 July 2022 5:41 PM

Guest: Colin Cullis | Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting

Business Unusual: Will Elon Musk be able to delete his tweet to buy Twitter

20 July 2022 5:53 PM

Guest: Colin Cullis | Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting

Business Unusual: Ryan Kaji, highest paid YouTuber and his toy reviews

14 July 2021 6:08 PM

Guest: Colin Cullis | Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting

Business Unusual tracking how the cookie crumbled as privacy battles come to a head

30 June 2021 5:26 PM

Guest: Colin Cullis | Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting

Business Unusual

16 December 2020 5:22 PM

Guest: Toby Shapshak | Publisher at Stuff magazine

What 2021 may hold, a look at the trends that will same the new normal

9 December 2020 5:25 PM

A look at some of the shift predicted by TrendWatching that may take hold as a result of the impact of Covid-19 and the growing impact of climate change. 

Image credit: "Day 234 let me look into my crystal ball" by terri_bateman is marked with CC0 1.0

The Businesses that boomed in 2020

2 December 2020 5:26 PM

One of the worst years this century did not stop some industries from their best year yet.

2020 was supposed to be the year that offered the best view of the future, a 2020 view. Turns out it was not such a good view.

Despite it being one of the worst years of the century some businesses will end the year with it being one of their best.

Like most disruption, it never affects everyone the same way, changes harm some and benefits others. 

The global changes that will flow from the pandemic will see some industries struggle to recover while others will never look back, this is a short list of some that were the ones that beat the pandemic by being ready to grow when the market changed.

image credit: fotoquique/123rf.com

EWN Highlights

Deputy Health Minister Dhlomo: We don't have endless resources to help migrants

17 December 2022 7:59 PM

Godongwana is not panicking about a change of leadership in the ANC

17 December 2022 6:12 PM

Muizenberg Beach is open again after sewage spill

17 December 2022 5:50 PM

