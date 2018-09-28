Whistleblowers underwent in the name of saving this country

South African Communist Party honours its late Chairperson & Anti – Apartheid activist Joe Slovo

Guest: Solly Mapaila, SACP's first general secretary



Host: Bongani Bingwa



The South African Communist Party held its 25th annual Joe Slovo commemoration yesterday at Avalon Cemetery in Soweto. At the time of his death in 1995, Comrade Joe Slovo was the National Chairperson of the SACP. He had previously held the position of SACP General Secretary from 1986 to 1991. He was also the former Chief of Staff of uMkhonto weSizwe, the South African people’s liberation army. Comrade Joe Slovo was one of the drafters of the Freedom Charter that was adopted by the oppressed masses of South Africa in 1955.

