Streaming issues? Report here
money-show-thumbnailjpg money-show-thumbnailjpg
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 19:19
ZOOM: Business Book feature: Work: A History of How We Spend Our Time by James Suzman
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
James Suzman - Author of Work: A History of How We Spend Our Time at ...
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Other People’s Money - Gina Schoeman, CITI's economist
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Gina Schoeman - Economist at Citi Bank
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Covid-19 vaccine arrival in SA brings hope that the pandemic may soon be over Bruce Whitfield interviews Prof Jeffrey Mphahlele (SA Medical Research Council) about the significance of the vaccine's arrival. 1 February 2021 7:01 PM
‘It brings hope’ - South Africans react to arrival of first batch of vaccines The first consignment of the COVID-19 vaccines arrived at OR Tambo International Airport on Monday afternoon and much like elsewhe... 1 February 2021 4:33 PM
EXPLAINER: Frequently asked questions about funerals The graphic also tackles how deceased COVID-19 patients are handled differently. 1 February 2021 4:27 PM
View all Local
Fellow South Africans ... this is what happens before the president's addresses This article sets out the processes that the Presidency and the National Coronavirus Command Council undertake to update South Afr... 1 February 2021 1:09 PM
Project Wave spent R48 million to infiltrate and influence media - Inquiry hears Eyewitness News reporter Nthakoana Ngatane gives an update on the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture. 29 January 2021 12:51 PM
With a level playing field, we wouldn't have to rely on largesse of billionaires While appreciating pandemic donations from the world's richest, remember they look after their own interests says Tracey Davies. 28 January 2021 7:36 PM
View all Politics
South African mining is resilient and poised for regrowth – but work remains Bruce Whitfield interviews Andrew Lane (Africa Deloitte) and Henk Langenhoven (Chief Economist at Minerals Council South Africa). 1 February 2021 6:24 PM
Converting empty offices into flats a growing trend - vacancies at 16-year high The Covid pandemic is changing the way we work. Africrest Properties is set to embark on one of largest conversions in SA. 28 January 2021 9:02 PM
Want a side hustle? Entrepreneur giving away money to help you get started Nic Haralambous will also help recipients promote their small business. 'It's to get people over that hump of fear of failure' 28 January 2021 8:32 PM
View all Business
End of an era as last remaining Musica stores prepare to shut their doors The world is going digital and online. Analyst Peter Armitage discusses the need for rapid changes in business models. 28 January 2021 6:47 PM
Windhoek beer ad banned in SA for entrenching 'toxic masculinity' Teased for requesting lime with your beer? The Advertising Regulatory Board says the message is that 'real men drink real beer'. 27 January 2021 8:12 PM
New series of free online courses to help young people boost employment chances Giraffe has partnered with Unicef to train job seekers in those skills in greatest demand, targeting the youth and medium-skilled... 26 January 2021 7:50 PM
View all Lifestyle
Swallows remain undefeated as Nyatama scores late equaliser against Sundowns Musa Nyatama scored with the last kick of the match as Swallows FC drew 1-1 away to log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns. 23 January 2021 5:52 PM
Ultramarathons are popular – but are they good for you? Johannesburg ultra-distance mountain runner Anouk Baars says the longer you go in the races the more it becomes a mental game. 4 January 2021 6:16 PM
Kaizer Chiefs’ Johannes ‘Ryder’ Mofokeng dies Mofokeng was the club’s longest serving captain in their history and also went on to coach the club's development side. 2 January 2021 4:20 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Bee keeper transporting colony by carrying queen in his fist goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 1 February 2021 8:16 AM
[WATCH] Teacher realises he is old when students don't know what note passing is Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 1 February 2021 8:15 AM
I'm interested in the cosmology from which Umlotha's sound emerges - Nduduzo South African US Blue Note Records signee Nduduzo Makhathini tells Azania Mosaka about his latest offering on #702 Unplugged. 29 January 2021 3:03 PM
View all Entertainment
Award-winning American actress Cicely Tyson passes away at 96 Tyson’s longtime manager Larry Thompson confirmed the actress passing on Thursday. 29 January 2021 6:43 AM
With a level playing field, we wouldn't have to rely on largesse of billionaires While appreciating pandemic donations from the world's richest, remember they look after their own interests says Tracey Davies. 28 January 2021 7:36 PM
IMF expects 5.5% global growth rebound thanks to vaccines, but SA lagging behind 'I guess the IMF is concerned about our lack of a vaccine rollout plan' says economist Kevin Lings on The Money Show. 26 January 2021 9:08 PM
View all World
Hopewell Chin’ono: Police have my passports and title deeds Zimbabwean journalist Hopewell Chin'ono has been granted bail after spending three weeks in jail. 28 January 2021 5:52 PM
Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to require a serious restructure Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to take much more than just throwing good money at it – Eskom needs to be restructured. 27 January 2021 6:30 AM
[VIDEO] Ramaphosa urges rich countries to release 'hoarded' vaccines President Cyril Ramaphosa criticised 'vaccine nationalism' in an address to the digital Davos World Economic Forum. 26 January 2021 8:10 PM
View all Africa
Covid-19 vaccine arrival in SA brings hope that the pandemic may soon be over Bruce Whitfield interviews Prof Jeffrey Mphahlele (SA Medical Research Council) about the significance of the vaccine's arrival. 1 February 2021 7:01 PM
South African mining is resilient and poised for regrowth – but work remains Bruce Whitfield interviews Andrew Lane (Africa Deloitte) and Henk Langenhoven (Chief Economist at Minerals Council South Africa). 1 February 2021 6:24 PM
Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to require a serious restructure Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to take much more than just throwing good money at it – Eskom needs to be restructured. 27 January 2021 6:30 AM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Political Desk
arrow_forward
The Political Desk

The Political Desk

30 October 2018 7:05 AM

With Simon Allison, Africa Editor of the Mail & Guardian. In the Central African Republic, boy scouts are helping to mend divisions in the country which are being brought about by faith based attacks and ethnic divisions.


More episodes from The Political Desk

SACP honours its late Chairperson & Anti – Apartheid activist Joe Slovo

7 January 2020 7:16 AM

South African Communist Party honours its late Chairperson & Anti – Apartheid activist Joe Slovo
Guest: Solly Mapaila, SACP's first general secretary

Host: Bongani Bingwa

The South African Communist Party held its 25th annual Joe Slovo commemoration yesterday at Avalon Cemetery in Soweto. At the time of his death in 1995, Comrade Joe Slovo was the National Chairperson of the SACP. He had previously held the position of SACP General Secretary from 1986 to 1991. He was also the former Chief of Staff of uMkhonto weSizwe, the South African people’s liberation army. Comrade Joe Slovo was one of the drafters of the Freedom Charter that was adopted by the oppressed masses of South Africa in 1955.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

ANC's January 8th preparations are underway

3 January 2020 7:15 AM

Topic: ANC's January 8th preparations are underway….

Guest: Pule Mabe, ANC Spokesperson

Host: Clement Manyathela, In-for Bongani Bingwa

In 5 days time the ANC will be holding its annual January 8 address. The 108th anniversary of the formation of the ANC will be held on Saturday, 11 January 2020 in Kimberly, NC. The celebration will be preceded by an intensive programme of engagement between ANC leaders and structures

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Politics 2019: From Zuma spy claims to Maimane saying goodbye

31 December 2019 7:24 AM

Politics 2019: From Zuma spy claims to Maimane saying goodbye.

Guest: Jamie Mighti, Political Analyst

Host: Clement Manyathela, In-for Bongani Bingwa

From the dramatic resignations of Mmusi Maimane and Herman Mashaba form the DA, the arrests of ANC leaders Bongani Bongo and Zandile Gumede to the jaw-dropping testimony at the Zondo commission on state capture and the EFF and Freedom Front Plus springing strong showings at the national and provincial polls in May, it was another year of intrigue, twists and turns, and power battles in South Africa’s political arena.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

DA ‘thrilled’ Tshwane Mayor & Speaker will retain positions for now

30 December 2019 7:02 AM

Topic:DA ‘thrilled’ Tshwane Mayor & Speaker will retain positions for now.

Guest: Mike Moriarty, DA Provincial Chairperson

Host: Clement Manyathela, In - for Bongani Bingwa

The Democratic Alliance (DA) in Gauteng on Friday said it was thrilled that its Tshwane councillors, Mayor Stevens Mokgalapa and council Speaker Katlego Mathebe would remain in their positions until its court challenge against their removal is finalised.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Political Desk

11 December 2019 7:00 AM

With Prof. Pierre de Vos Constitutional Law expert

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Political Desk

5 December 2019 7:03 AM

With Prof. Teffo Political Analyst based at Unisa

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Political Desk

4 December 2019 7:10 AM

 With Lukhona Mnguni Political Analyst

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Political Desk

3 December 2019 7:10 AM

With Francesca Gasparis Executive Director of the Southern African Faith Communities’ Environment Institute

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Political Desk

29 November 2019 7:20 AM

With Stanley Malematja, Attorney at the Centre for Applied Legal and Right2Protest Project Attorney

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Political Desk

21 November 2019 7:02 AM

With Rev. Dennis Dillon : Co-Convenor of Door of our Return and Bishop Hezekiah Walker

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

[WATCH LIVE] President Ramaphosa to address the nation at 8pm tonight

Local

Covid-19 vaccine arrival in SA brings hope that the pandemic may soon be over

Business Opinion Local

South African mining is resilient and poised for regrowth – but work remains

Business Opinion

EWN Highlights

GALLERY: The arrival of hope as vaccines land in SA

1 February 2021 5:50 PM

Life after 52 days in hospital: CT COVID survivor struggles with after-effects

1 February 2021 5:35 PM

7 things you need to know about the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine

1 February 2021 4:36 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA