With Steven Friedman, Professor of Political Studies at the University of Johannesburg
Professor Steven Friedman has penned yet another thought-provoking piece, this time, on anti-corruption drive. This becomes more relevant as the so-called anti-corruptors, the EFF, are embroiled in a corruption scandal involving VBS mutual bank, and the countless about turns by President Cyril Ramaphosa on his relationship with Bosasa and his son.
South African Communist Party honours its late Chairperson & Anti – Apartheid activist Joe Slovo
Guest: Solly Mapaila, SACP's first general secretary
Host: Bongani Bingwa
The South African Communist Party held its 25th annual Joe Slovo commemoration yesterday at Avalon Cemetery in Soweto. At the time of his death in 1995, Comrade Joe Slovo was the National Chairperson of the SACP. He had previously held the position of SACP General Secretary from 1986 to 1991. He was also the former Chief of Staff of uMkhonto weSizwe, the South African people’s liberation army. Comrade Joe Slovo was one of the drafters of the Freedom Charter that was adopted by the oppressed masses of South Africa in 1955.
Topic: ANC's January 8th preparations are underway….
Guest: Pule Mabe, ANC Spokesperson
Host: Clement Manyathela, In-for Bongani Bingwa
In 5 days time the ANC will be holding its annual January 8 address. The 108th anniversary of the formation of the ANC will be held on Saturday, 11 January 2020 in Kimberly, NC. The celebration will be preceded by an intensive programme of engagement between ANC leaders and structures
Politics 2019: From Zuma spy claims to Maimane saying goodbye.
Guest: Jamie Mighti, Political Analyst
Host: Clement Manyathela, In-for Bongani Bingwa
From the dramatic resignations of Mmusi Maimane and Herman Mashaba form the DA, the arrests of ANC leaders Bongani Bongo and Zandile Gumede to the jaw-dropping testimony at the Zondo commission on state capture and the EFF and Freedom Front Plus springing strong showings at the national and provincial polls in May, it was another year of intrigue, twists and turns, and power battles in South Africa’s political arena.
Topic:DA ‘thrilled’ Tshwane Mayor & Speaker will retain positions for now.
Guest: Mike Moriarty, DA Provincial Chairperson
Host: Clement Manyathela, In - for Bongani Bingwa
The Democratic Alliance (DA) in Gauteng on Friday said it was thrilled that its Tshwane councillors, Mayor Stevens Mokgalapa and council Speaker Katlego Mathebe would remain in their positions until its court challenge against their removal is finalised.
With Prof. Pierre de Vos Constitutional Law expertLISTEN TO PODCAST
With Prof. Teffo Political Analyst based at UnisaLISTEN TO PODCAST
With Lukhona Mnguni Political AnalystLISTEN TO PODCAST
With Francesca Gasparis Executive Director of the Southern African Faith Communities’ Environment InstituteLISTEN TO PODCAST
With Stanley Malematja, Attorney at the Centre for Applied Legal and Right2Protest Project AttorneyLISTEN TO PODCAST
With Rev. Dennis Dillon : Co-Convenor of Door of our Return and Bishop Hezekiah WalkerLISTEN TO PODCAST