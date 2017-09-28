Healthy Lifestyle Feature - World Heart Day

Guest: Dr Parmanand Naran | at Cardiologist
When we think of weight loss, we often think about what we eat. The questions we ask ourselves tend to revolve around how much fat, protein and carbs to eat, or whether beets help take off the pounds. Diets touted in the media as optimal for weight loss abound, yet we remain a nation with an obesity problem. What we tend to ignore, when we think of weight loss, is how we are approaching and managing the process of change. As important as it is to focus on what you eat to lose weight and keep it off, it is equally crucial to consider physical activity and maintaining lifestyle changes over time.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Experts usually draw the line between a merely messy lifestyle and hoarding “when it comes to the person’s ability to function,” Tolin says. “Lots of people may acquire things they don’t need, but if it’s not the sort of thing that causes an inability to function adequately, we don’t call it hoarding. If they’re no longer able to cook meals in their own home, if they can’t live safely in their own home, if they’re a threat to others, that’s where we’d say it crosses the line.”LISTEN TO PODCAST
Your fingernails — composed of laminated layers of a protein called keratin — grow from the area at the base of the nail under your cuticle. Healthy fingernails are smooth, without pits or grooves. They're uniform in color and consistency and free of spots or discoloration. Sometimes fingernails develop harmless vertical ridges that run from the cuticle to the tip of the nail. Vertical ridges tend to become more prominent with age. Fingernails can also develop white lines or spots due to injury, but these eventually grow out with the nail.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Itchy skin is an uncomfortable, irritating sensation that makes you want to scratch. Also known as pruritus (proo-RIE-tus), itchy skin may be the result of a rash or another condition, such as psoriasis or dermatitis. Or itchy skin may be a symptom of a disease, such as liver disease or kidney failure. Depending on the cause of your itchy skin, it may appear normal. Or it may be red or rough or have bumps or blisters. Long-term relief requires identifying and treating the cause of itchy skin. Itchy skin treatments include medications, wet dressings and light therapy. Self-care measures, including using anti-itch products and taking cool baths, also can help.LISTEN TO PODCAST
In the first experimental study to find evidence that smartphone interruptions can increase levels of inattention and hyperactivity -- both symptoms of ADHD -- the University of Virginia carried out a two-week experimental study of 221 students at the University of British Columbia with a team of researchers from the University. However lead author of the study, Kostadin Kushlev, did stress that ADHD is a complex neurodevelopmental disorder, and is not simply a result of using a smartphone, adding, "The findings simply suggest that our constant digital stimulation may be contributing to an increasingly problematic deficit of attention in modern society."LISTEN TO PODCAST