Lwazi Hadebe, entertainment reporter and pop enthusiast from "The post officially" chats with Oliver Dickson on the latest entertainment news from Nomzamo experiencing an earthquake, Zodwa Wabantu's home getting burglarized and what to watch while on lock-down.
Mkhuleko Hlengwa , the standing committee on public accounts chairperson had a conversation with Oliver Dickson on his confidence that the R500 billion rescue plan won't bleed through corruption, negligence or mismanagement by the government.
Tebogo Magafane, Congress of South African Students secretary general chats with Oliver Dickson as to why the national student organisation is disagreeing with the department of basic education in re-opening the schools during the covid-19 pandemic.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Lennox Mabaso, KZN provincial government spokesperson had a conversation with Oliver Dickson on the DA laying charges against the KZN premier Sihle Zikalala for allegedly hosting a rally during the covid-19 lockdown and whether they will be challenging the party on their charges.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Public protector Spokesperson, Oupa Segalwe had a conversation with Oliver Dickson on which cases can be brought in the office of the public protector and the precautions they will be taking against corruption during this time of heightened state power. He also discussed whether the department of public works is being investigated on the R37 million SA-Zim border fence vandalised.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Dr Mirriam Close, Specialist Psychiatrist at Crescent clinic had a conversation with Oliver Dickson on how to deal with stress and acknowledge you are not coping during lockdown. She spoke of ways in which people can deal with stress and understand the importance of seeking for help when feeling overwhelmed.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Phophi Ramathuba, Limpopo Health MEC had a conversation wit Oliver Dickson as to how they managed to screen more than 2 million people in Limpopo within a short period of time. Will there be doing a second testing run within the province just in case there have been inadequate in their screenings and whether they will be having Cuban doctors assisting in Limpopo.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Dawie Maree ,Head of information and marketing at FNB agriculture had a conversation with Oliver Dickson on whether the gradual lifting of the lockdown will make a positive impact towards the agricultural sector and whether we will see pricing stability within the industry.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Sylvia Schutte, Stratitude managing director had a conversation with Oliver Dickson on the problems SME's should expect from the uplifitng of the lockdown and understanding how to market your business online. She also shared helpful tips as to how to make sure your business makes the most of the lockdown period.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Sherwin Charles, Co-founder of Goodbye Malaria had a conversation with Oliver Dickson on the state of malaria in South Africa, mentioning the provinces with the most cases and the efforts made to fight the disease. He also spoke of the key lessons learnt by fighting Malaria that we may apply to fight covid-19.LISTEN TO PODCAST