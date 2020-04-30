Latest Entertainment News!

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 22:05
Kwantu Feature - Lack of research and integration of African Indigenous Medicines
The Aubrey Masango Show
Mandisa Mashego
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
SA's fight against COVID-19 gets a boost as 10,403 tests conducted in 24 hours Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said the total number of tests conducted is 207,530. 30 April 2020 8:40 PM
Minister Tito Mboweni wanted alcohol and cigarettes unbanned but lost the debate SA has already lost R1.6 billion in taxes so far. “I lost the debate and therefore I have to toe the line,” says Minister Mboweni. 30 April 2020 7:35 PM
TicketPro launches Covid-Zero to bring cheer to artists and the needy All ticket sales will be donated to support musicians, comedians and other artists as well as fund community-care packages. 30 April 2020 5:01 PM
Who qualifies for the different COVID-19 social relief grants? Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu gives details on the grants and how people can apply as well as who should apply. 30 April 2020 12:50 PM
'People were threatened, coerced or pressurised into going to Strandforntein' UCT's IXARRA Restorative Justice Forum chair Tauriq Jenkins tells Eusebius McKaiser of the human rights violations at the centre. 30 April 2020 10:58 AM
Denis Goldberg was a man of highest moral integrity - Ronnie Kasrils Anti-apartheid activist Ronnie Kasrils and Nelson Mandela Foundation CEO Sella Hatang share their fond moments of Goldberg. 30 April 2020 10:49 AM
What will become of South Africa's property market and industry after lockdown? Personal finance expert Warren Ingram shares his concerns and offers a few pointers. 30 April 2020 7:52 PM
E-commerce is flourishing all over the world. But not in South Africa Right now, the rest of humanity is embracing e-commerce like never before. Bruce Whitfield interviews Yuppiechef's Andrew Smith. 30 April 2020 7:20 PM
E-commerce is flourishing all over the world. But not in South Africa Right now, the rest of humanity is embracing e-commerce like never before. Bruce Whitfield interviews Yuppiechef's Andrew Smith. 30 April 2020 7:20 PM
Covid-19 devasted Cosmopolitan publisher AMP closes shop, forever The once-mighty 38-year-old media house is no more. The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Chris Botha (Park Advertising). 30 April 2020 6:52 PM
How SA’s sports stars are rising to the COVID-19 fight With a 1000km backyard bike ride, swimming 36km in a pool, and helping workers on the front lines; SA's sports stars are using the... 28 April 2020 4:17 PM
AmaZulu's Sokhela: We have to finish the season In March, the board of governors set a target of 30 June to finish the 2019/20 season but were flexible on its conclusion. 28 April 2020 5:27 AM
John Comitis says current season must reach a conclusion to avoid legal trouble The PSL has been suspended since 16 March with no indication when it will resume but the board of governors has said they hope to... 27 April 2020 1:23 PM
[WATCH] Dad's reflexes save daughter from falling off crib Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 30 April 2020 8:35 AM
[WATCH] We have been peeling vegetables the wrong way, this is how you do it Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 30 April 2020 8:34 AM
[WATCH] Boy performing a ballet move has us feeling warm and fuzzy Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 30 April 2020 8:33 AM
'A million doses could be ready by September' if Oxford vaccine team successful The Oxford University team's experimental coronavirus vaccine is in the process of being trialled on humans. 26 April 2020 4:27 PM
[WATCH] NHS fundraising hero breaks another record with hit single! After raising millions with a sponsored walk, the WWII vet's become the oldest artist to claim UK No 1 spot, with a charity single... 26 April 2020 11:39 AM
I was asking a 'sarcastic' question - Donald Trump on his disinfectant remarks The US president on Thursday seemed to suggest injecting disinfectant against the coronavirus, but is now doing damage control. 25 April 2020 4:14 PM
Ethiopian Airlines is cleverly adapting to survive Covid-19 Some airlines are nimbler than others. Africa’s best is trying to survive by turning to cargo, says Dianna Games (Africa At Work). 28 April 2020 7:32 PM
'A million doses could be ready by September' if Oxford vaccine team successful The Oxford University team's experimental coronavirus vaccine is in the process of being trialled on humans. 26 April 2020 4:27 PM
Oil is cheaper than ever – what will become of Nigeria and Angola? Oil exporting countries are bleeding, says Neville Mandimika, Africa Strategist at Rand Merchant Bank. 21 April 2020 8:05 PM
The Best Of Early Breakfast
Lwazi Hadebe, entertainment reporter and pop enthusiast from "The post officially" chats with Oliver Dickson on the latest entertainment news from Nomzamo experiencing an earthquake, Zodwa Wabantu's home getting burglarized and what to watch while on lock-down.



Scopa on the R500 billion rescue plan

30 April 2020 6:04 AM

Mkhuleko Hlengwa , the standing committee on public accounts chairperson had a conversation with Oliver Dickson on his confidence that the R500 billion rescue plan won't bleed through corruption, negligence or mismanagement by the government.

 

COSAS disagrees with the re-opening of schools

30 April 2020 5:39 AM

Tebogo Magafane, Congress of South African Students secretary general chats with Oliver Dickson as to why the national student organisation is disagreeing with the department of basic education in re-opening the schools during the covid-19 pandemic.

KZN premier Sihle Zikalala accused of hosting rally during lockdown

29 April 2020 6:14 AM

Lennox Mabaso, KZN provincial government spokesperson had a conversation with Oliver Dickson on the DA laying charges against the KZN  premier Sihle Zikalala for allegedly hosting a rally during the covid-19 lockdown and whether they will be challenging the party on their charges.

Public Protector investigates department of public works

29 April 2020 6:06 AM

Public protector Spokesperson, Oupa Segalwe had a conversation with Oliver Dickson on which cases can be brought in the office of the public protector and the precautions they will be taking against corruption during this time of heightened state power.  He also discussed whether the department of public works is being investigated on the R37 million SA-Zim border fence vandalised.

How to deal with stress as a parent during lockdown

29 April 2020 5:41 AM

Dr Mirriam Close, Specialist Psychiatrist at Crescent clinic had a conversation with Oliver Dickson on how to deal with stress and acknowledge you are not coping during lockdown. She spoke of ways in which people can deal with stress and understand the importance of seeking for help when feeling overwhelmed. 

2 million people screened for COVID-19 in Limpopo

28 April 2020 6:05 AM

Phophi Ramathuba, Limpopo Health MEC had a conversation wit Oliver Dickson as to how they managed to screen more than 2 million people in Limpopo within a short period of time. Will there be doing a second testing run within the province just in case there have been inadequate in their screenings and whether they will be having Cuban doctors assisting in Limpopo.

Gradual lifting of lockdown and how it impact agriculture

28 April 2020 5:59 AM

Dawie Maree ,Head of information and marketing at FNB agriculture had a conversation with Oliver Dickson on whether the gradual lifting of the lockdown will make  a positive impact towards the agricultural sector and whether we will see pricing stability within the industry.

Tips and ideas for businesses during COVID-19 lockdown

28 April 2020 5:40 AM

Sylvia Schutte, Stratitude managing director had a conversation with Oliver Dickson on the problems SME's should expect from the uplifitng of the lockdown and understanding how to market your business online. She also shared helpful tips as to how to  make sure your business makes the most of the lockdown period.

Malaria Day

27 April 2020 6:03 AM

Sherwin Charles, Co-founder of Goodbye Malaria had a conversation with Oliver Dickson on the state of malaria in South Africa, mentioning the provinces with the most cases and the efforts made to fight the disease. He also spoke of the key lessons learnt by fighting Malaria that we may apply to fight covid-19.

SA's fight against COVID-19 gets a boost as 10,403 tests conducted in 24 hours

Minister Tito Mboweni wanted alcohol and cigarettes unbanned but lost the debate

Reasons why some restaurants won't open during Level 4 lockdown

‘I’m excited for Chicken Licken': SA looks forward to level 4 lockdown

30 April 2020 8:58 PM

Plans to transform CTICC into COVID-19 hospital under way

30 April 2020 8:54 PM

SA willing to sell 'poorly functioning' state-owned firms - Mboweni

30 April 2020 8:51 PM

