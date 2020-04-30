2 million people screened for COVID-19 in Limpopo

Phophi Ramathuba, Limpopo Health MEC had a conversation wit Oliver Dickson as to how they managed to screen more than 2 million people in Limpopo within a short period of time. Will there be doing a second testing run within the province just in case there have been inadequate in their screenings and whether they will be having Cuban doctors assisting in Limpopo.