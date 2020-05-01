World immunisation week

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 21:05
Profile Interview with Sello Maake-ka-Ncube
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Sello Maake-ka Ncube
Today at 22:05
South Africans Doing Great Things - Susan Scott and Bonne de Bond
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Susan Scott - Author at ...
Bonne De Bod
Today at 23:05
Voices and Choices
The Aubrey Masango Show
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Get your beard trimmed and help Sorbet Man keep the lights on 702 and Dineplan are giving you a chance to keep your favourite local spots open after the lockdown. Find out how. 1 May 2020 5:18 PM
And the Nat Nakasa Award goes to ... SA journalists for COVID-19 coverage Sanef says coming second in an international study on factual reporting is a testament to local journos' work and dedication. 1 May 2020 2:07 PM
Two girls on mission to make 2,600 masks for children to combat COVID-19 Jade Ferguson and Deyana Thokan want to make masks for the pupils and staff of the Johannesburg Girls’ Preparatory School. 1 May 2020 12:05 PM
Minister Tito Mboweni wanted alcohol and cigarettes unbanned but lost the debate SA has already lost R1.6 billion in taxes so far. “I lost the debate and therefore I have to toe the line,” says Minister Mboweni. 30 April 2020 7:35 PM
Who qualifies for the different COVID-19 social relief grants? Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu gives details on the grants and how people can apply as well as who should apply. 30 April 2020 12:50 PM
'People were threatened, coerced or pressurised into going to Strandforntein' UCT's IXARRA Restorative Justice Forum chair Tauriq Jenkins tells Eusebius McKaiser of the human rights violations at the centre. 30 April 2020 10:58 AM
Get your beard trimmed and help Sorbet Man keep the lights on 702 and Dineplan are giving you a chance to keep your favourite local spots open after the lockdown. Find out how. 1 May 2020 5:18 PM
'Restaurant industry of weeks ago is not the same as the one opening today' Restaurants Association of SA CEO Wendy Alberts says those that open today will set the tone for the new business model. 1 May 2020 4:49 PM
[LISTEN] How Lebogang Mokubela mastered best methods to run township business Lemok Digital founder Lebogang Mokubela speaks about the challenges and triumphs of running a township based company. 1 May 2020 3:44 PM
What will become of South Africa's property market and industry after lockdown? Personal finance expert Warren Ingram shares his concerns and offers a few pointers. 30 April 2020 7:52 PM
E-commerce is flourishing all over the world. But not in South Africa Right now, the rest of humanity is embracing e-commerce like never before. Bruce Whitfield interviews Yuppiechef's Andrew Smith. 30 April 2020 7:20 PM
Covid-19 devasted Cosmopolitan publisher AMP closes shop, forever The once-mighty 38-year-old media house is no more. The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Chris Botha (Park Advertising). 30 April 2020 6:52 PM
'It is business as usual, for some it is as if the situation is back to normal' Callers on the Eusebius McKaiser show tell Nickolaus Bauer that scenes at the See Point are worrisome. 1 May 2020 10:34 AM
Medical experts say football in SA could only resume on level 1 lockdown Leagues in South Africa have been suspended since 19 March, four days before the nationwide lockdown was announced. 30 April 2020 4:07 PM
How SA’s sports stars are rising to the COVID-19 fight With a 1000km backyard bike ride, swimming 36km in a pool, and helping workers on the front lines; SA's sports stars are using the... 28 April 2020 4:17 PM
'A million doses could be ready by September' if Oxford vaccine team successful The Oxford University team's experimental coronavirus vaccine is in the process of being trialled on humans. 26 April 2020 4:27 PM
[WATCH] NHS fundraising hero breaks another record with hit single! After raising millions with a sponsored walk, the WWII vet's become the oldest artist to claim UK No 1 spot, with a charity single... 26 April 2020 11:39 AM
I was asking a 'sarcastic' question - Donald Trump on his disinfectant remarks The US president on Thursday seemed to suggest injecting disinfectant against the coronavirus, but is now doing damage control. 25 April 2020 4:14 PM
View all World
View all Africa
Early Breakfast
The Best of Early Breakfast
World immunisation week

World immunisation week

Prof Hannelie Meyer, Professor at the School of Pharmacy  at Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University and technical advisor for the South African Vaccination and Immunization Centre chats with Oliver Dickson on the vaccination process in South Africa and the world especially now that we are dealing with the covid-19 pandemic.



Latest Entertainment News!

1 May 2020 6:03 AM

Lwazi Hadebe, Entertainment reporter and pop culture enthusiast from the post officially had a conversation with Oliver Dickson on the latest entertainment news from Gigi and Zayn Malik allegedly expecting a baby, actor Dumisani Dlamini speaks out about daughter Doja Cat and Netflix announcement.

Scopa on the R500 billion rescue plan

30 April 2020 6:04 AM

Mkhuleko Hlengwa , the standing committee on public accounts chairperson had a conversation with Oliver Dickson on his confidence that the R500 billion rescue plan won't bleed through corruption, negligence or mismanagement by the government.

 

COSAS disagrees with the re-opening of schools

30 April 2020 5:39 AM

Tebogo Magafane, Congress of South African Students secretary general chats with Oliver Dickson as to why the national student organisation is disagreeing with the department of basic education in re-opening the schools during the covid-19 pandemic.

KZN premier Sihle Zikalala accused of hosting rally during lockdown

29 April 2020 6:14 AM

Lennox Mabaso, KZN provincial government spokesperson had a conversation with Oliver Dickson on the DA laying charges against the KZN  premier Sihle Zikalala for allegedly hosting a rally during the covid-19 lockdown and whether they will be challenging the party on their charges.

Public Protector investigates department of public works

29 April 2020 6:06 AM

Public protector Spokesperson, Oupa Segalwe had a conversation with Oliver Dickson on which cases can be brought in the office of the public protector and the precautions they will be taking against corruption during this time of heightened state power.  He also discussed whether the department of public works is being investigated on the R37 million SA-Zim border fence vandalised.

How to deal with stress as a parent during lockdown

29 April 2020 5:41 AM

Dr Mirriam Close, Specialist Psychiatrist at Crescent clinic had a conversation with Oliver Dickson on how to deal with stress and acknowledge you are not coping during lockdown. She spoke of ways in which people can deal with stress and understand the importance of seeking for help when feeling overwhelmed. 

2 million people screened for COVID-19 in Limpopo

28 April 2020 6:05 AM

Phophi Ramathuba, Limpopo Health MEC had a conversation wit Oliver Dickson as to how they managed to screen more than 2 million people in Limpopo within a short period of time. Will there be doing a second testing run within the province just in case there have been inadequate in their screenings and whether they will be having Cuban doctors assisting in Limpopo.

Gradual lifting of lockdown and how it impact agriculture

28 April 2020 5:59 AM

Dawie Maree ,Head of information and marketing at FNB agriculture had a conversation with Oliver Dickson on whether the gradual lifting of the lockdown will make  a positive impact towards the agricultural sector and whether we will see pricing stability within the industry.

Tips and ideas for businesses during COVID-19 lockdown

28 April 2020 5:40 AM

Sylvia Schutte, Stratitude managing director had a conversation with Oliver Dickson on the problems SME's should expect from the uplifitng of the lockdown and understanding how to market your business online. She also shared helpful tips as to how to  make sure your business makes the most of the lockdown period.

And the Nat Nakasa Award goes to ... SA journalists for COVID-19 coverage

Local

South Africans to benefit from significant fuel price drop

Local

Two girls on mission to make 2,600 masks for children to combat COVID-19

Local

BATSA gives Dlamini-Zuma until Monday to lift tobacco sales ban

1 May 2020 8:14 PM

WC govt spends over R40 mln on NGOs for GBV victims during lockdown

1 May 2020 7:50 PM

Dozens of journalists die from coronavirus since 1 March – NGO

1 May 2020 6:41 PM

