Facts and Fake news on Coronavirus

Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
Today at 08:13
Update on Absa's payment relief
The Breakfast Show with Bongani Bingwa
Guests
Bongiwe Gangeni - Deputy Chief Executive for Absa Retail and Relationship Banking
Today at 08:48
Gautrain resumes bus and train operations
The Breakfast Show with Bongani Bingwa
Guests
Kesagee Nayager - Gautrain Spokesperson
Today at 19:19
Business Book Review: GET TITLE
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ian Mann - Regular Book Reviewer and MD at Gateways Business Consultants
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Make Money Mondays with Author Lauren Beukes
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Lauren Beukes - Author at ...
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
COVID-19 cases rise to 6,783 with eight new deaths recorded Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said 245,747 people had been tested in both the private and public sectors. 3 May 2020 8:13 PM
Employers must grant paid sick leave to employees with Covid-19 symptoms Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi has outlined the measures employers must take when their businesses re-open. 3 May 2020 4:23 PM
WC to propose Level 4 regulation amendments to further open up economy MEC David Maynier says submissions will be made to national government. Targeted sectors include construction and e-commerce. 3 May 2020 10:39 AM
[WATCH LIVE] Labour Minister briefs business on Covid-19 lockdown Level 4 Ahead of over 1.5 million workers returning to work on Monday here are the safety measures companies need to put in place. 3 May 2020 2:22 PM
Minister Tito Mboweni wanted alcohol and cigarettes unbanned but lost the debate SA has already lost R1.6 billion in taxes so far. “I lost the debate and therefore I have to toe the line,” says Minister Mboweni. 30 April 2020 7:35 PM
Who qualifies for the different COVID-19 social relief grants? Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu gives details on the grants and how people can apply as well as who should apply. 30 April 2020 12:50 PM
[WATCH LIVE] Labour Minister briefs business on Covid-19 lockdown Level 4 Ahead of over 1.5 million workers returning to work on Monday here are the safety measures companies need to put in place. 3 May 2020 2:22 PM
Debating a wealth tax: 'It raises a moral question in SA's unequal society' Judge Dennis Davis (Davis Tax Committee) weighs in on a study which finds 3,500 individuals own 15% of South Africa's wealth. 3 May 2020 12:02 PM
Help your kids safely make the most of Level 4 exercise time outside Parenting expert Nikki Bush reminds us of the benefits of exercise and comes up with more boredom busters for lockdown. 2 May 2020 4:02 PM
Minister holds Zoom meeting with baby, hailed as role model Sierra Leone's education minister's being praised for participating in an online meeting while caring for his daughter. 2 May 2020 2:30 PM
What will become of South Africa's property market and industry after lockdown? Personal finance expert Warren Ingram shares his concerns and offers a few pointers. 30 April 2020 7:52 PM
'It is business as usual, for some it is as if the situation is back to normal' Callers on the Eusebius McKaiser show tell Nickolaus Bauer that scenes at the See Point are worrisome. 1 May 2020 10:34 AM
Medical experts say football in SA could only resume on level 1 lockdown Leagues in South Africa have been suspended since 19 March, four days before the nationwide lockdown was announced. 30 April 2020 4:07 PM
How SA’s sports stars are rising to the COVID-19 fight With a 1000km backyard bike ride, swimming 36km in a pool, and helping workers on the front lines; SA's sports stars are using the... 28 April 2020 4:17 PM
[LISTEN] Simphiwe Dana on her new album and recording with Mali's top musos The album 'Bamako' was recorded in Mali and co-produced by legendary musician Salif Keita. 3 May 2020 3:29 PM
'The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' cast gets emotional watching Uncle Phil's videos Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 1 May 2020 9:15 AM
[WATCH] Dad's reflexes save daughter from falling off crib Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 30 April 2020 8:35 AM
Minister holds Zoom meeting with baby, hailed as role model Sierra Leone's education minister's being praised for participating in an online meeting while caring for his daughter. 2 May 2020 2:30 PM
'A million doses could be ready by September' if Oxford vaccine team successful The Oxford University team's experimental coronavirus vaccine is in the process of being trialled on humans. 26 April 2020 4:27 PM
Ethiopian Airlines is cleverly adapting to survive Covid-19 Some airlines are nimbler than others. Africa’s best is trying to survive by turning to cargo, says Dianna Games (Africa At Work). 28 April 2020 7:32 PM
'A million doses could be ready by September' if Oxford vaccine team successful The Oxford University team's experimental coronavirus vaccine is in the process of being trialled on humans. 26 April 2020 4:27 PM
Podcasts

The Best Of Early Breakfast
Facts and Fake news on Coronavirus

Facts and Fake news on Coronavirus

Dr Leon Levin, Senior Paediatric advisor of Right to Care had a conversation with Nickolaus Bauer on the myths and misconceptions about the Coronavirus and ways to sort our facts from all the fake news.



More episodes from The Best Of Early Breakfast

Latest Entertainment News!

1 May 2020 6:03 AM

Lwazi Hadebe, Entertainment reporter and pop culture enthusiast from the post officially had a conversation with Oliver Dickson on the latest entertainment news from Gigi and Zayn Malik allegedly expecting a baby, actor Dumisani Dlamini speaks out about daughter Doja Cat and Netflix announcement.

World immunisation week

1 May 2020 5:45 AM

Prof Hannelie Meyer, Professor at the School of Pharmacy  at Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University and technical advisor for the South African Vaccination and Immunization Centre chats with Oliver Dickson on the vaccination process in South Africa and the world especially now that we are dealing with the covid-19 pandemic.

Scopa on the R500 billion rescue plan

30 April 2020 6:04 AM

Mkhuleko Hlengwa , the standing committee on public accounts chairperson had a conversation with Oliver Dickson on his confidence that the R500 billion rescue plan won't bleed through corruption, negligence or mismanagement by the government.

 

COSAS disagrees with the re-opening of schools

30 April 2020 5:39 AM

Tebogo Magafane, Congress of South African Students secretary general chats with Oliver Dickson as to why the national student organisation is disagreeing with the department of basic education in re-opening the schools during the covid-19 pandemic.

KZN premier Sihle Zikalala accused of hosting rally during lockdown

29 April 2020 6:14 AM

Lennox Mabaso, KZN provincial government spokesperson had a conversation with Oliver Dickson on the DA laying charges against the KZN  premier Sihle Zikalala for allegedly hosting a rally during the covid-19 lockdown and whether they will be challenging the party on their charges.

Public Protector investigates department of public works

29 April 2020 6:06 AM

Public protector Spokesperson, Oupa Segalwe had a conversation with Oliver Dickson on which cases can be brought in the office of the public protector and the precautions they will be taking against corruption during this time of heightened state power.  He also discussed whether the department of public works is being investigated on the R37 million SA-Zim border fence vandalised.

How to deal with stress as a parent during lockdown

29 April 2020 5:41 AM

Dr Mirriam Close, Specialist Psychiatrist at Crescent clinic had a conversation with Oliver Dickson on how to deal with stress and acknowledge you are not coping during lockdown. She spoke of ways in which people can deal with stress and understand the importance of seeking for help when feeling overwhelmed. 

2 million people screened for COVID-19 in Limpopo

28 April 2020 6:05 AM

Phophi Ramathuba, Limpopo Health MEC had a conversation wit Oliver Dickson as to how they managed to screen more than 2 million people in Limpopo within a short period of time. Will there be doing a second testing run within the province just in case there have been inadequate in their screenings and whether they will be having Cuban doctors assisting in Limpopo.

Gradual lifting of lockdown and how it impact agriculture

28 April 2020 5:59 AM

Dawie Maree ,Head of information and marketing at FNB agriculture had a conversation with Oliver Dickson on whether the gradual lifting of the lockdown will make  a positive impact towards the agricultural sector and whether we will see pricing stability within the industry.

EWN Highlights

Global coronavirus cases surpass 3.5 million amid underreporting fears

4 May 2020 7:46 AM

Legal action looms over government's U-turn on cigarette sales

4 May 2020 7:33 AM

Non-compliance with lockdown regulations won't be tolerated, warns MEC Mazibuko

4 May 2020 6:34 AM

