Farmers on covid-19 distress funding and food parcels

Streaming issues? Report here
Bongani Bingwa 702 Gradient Bongani Bingwa 702 Gradient
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 07:15
Covid-19 provincial focus: Gauteng
The Breakfast Show with Bongani Bingwa
Guests
Dr Bandile Masuku - Gauteng MEC for Health
Today at 07:46
What’s Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn
The Breakfast Show with Bongani Bingwa
Guests
Jonathan Fairbairn
Today at 08:13
SA Post Office launches cashless ATMs to assist social grant payments
The Breakfast Show with Bongani Bingwa
Guests
Ivumile Nongogo - Acting CEO at the SA Post Office
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Norman Mackechnie - Portfolio Manager at Momentum Asset Management
Today at 18:39
The current economic situation of Dealerships and the Automotive Manufacturers
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Peter Mountford - CEO at Super Group
Today at 19:08
Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: How it works – The informal economy and the lockdown
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
G G Alcock - Author of 'Kasinomic Revolution' at ...
No Items to show
Up Next: The Eusebius McKaiser Show
See full line-up
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
COVID-19 cases rise to 7,220, recoveries reach 2,746 A total of 257,541 tests have been conducted to date with 11,794 tests done in the previous 24 hours. 4 May 2020 8:54 PM
World organisations to host 'Global Classroom' on COVID-19 for children The live interactive event that will reach 150,000 pupils in 193 countries will take place on Tuesday. 4 May 2020 6:03 PM
Childline Gauteng records high number of COVID-19 information related calls The organisation says it's taken about 2,400 calls not just from children but parents who are concerned about the virus. 4 May 2020 5:07 PM
View all Local
Attack on Dlamini-Zuma malicious and baseless - Presidency Presidency spokesperson Khusela Diko says the decision communicated by minister Dlamini-Zuma was a Cabinet decision. 4 May 2020 10:33 AM
[WATCH LIVE] Labour Minister briefs business on Covid-19 lockdown Level 4 Ahead of over 1.5 million workers returning to work on Monday here are the safety measures companies need to put in place. 3 May 2020 2:22 PM
ANCWL condemns 'attacks' on Dlamini-Zuma amid tobacco ban furore The league says targeting the minister is a calculated move to create the impression she's undermining President Ramaphosa. 3 May 2020 1:53 PM
View all Politics
Infrastructure spending a ‘must do’ for South Africa and urgent South Africa must urgently start mobilising the Infrastructure Fund. 4 May 2020 7:11 PM
Minister Patel 'trivialises business sector's crisis' Cooked food and e-commerce: The Minister of Trade and Industry is under fire for his decisions during the Covid-19 lockdown. 4 May 2020 6:58 PM
ABSA PMI at weakest since 2009, and the worst is yet to come A huge collapse in the PMI. Is the worst yet to come? 4 May 2020 6:36 PM
View all Business
[LISTEN] Simphiwe Dana on her new album and recording with Mali's top musos The album 'Bamako' was recorded in Mali and co-produced by legendary musician Salif Keita. 3 May 2020 3:29 PM
Help your kids safely make the most of Level 4 exercise time outside Parenting expert Nikki Bush reminds us of the benefits of exercise and comes up with more boredom busters for lockdown. 2 May 2020 4:02 PM
Minister holds Zoom meeting with baby, hailed as role model Sierra Leone's education minister's being praised for participating in an online meeting while caring for his daughter. 2 May 2020 2:30 PM
View all Lifestyle
#ExtraTime with SA hockey player Siyavuya Nolutshungu Welcome to #ExtraTime, where we delve deeper into the world of sport, and speak to the men and women who are changing the game. 3 May 2020 11:08 PM
'It is business as usual, for some it is as if the situation is back to normal' Callers on the Eusebius McKaiser show tell Nickolaus Bauer that scenes at the See Point are worrisome. 1 May 2020 10:34 AM
Medical experts say football in SA could only resume on level 1 lockdown Leagues in South Africa have been suspended since 19 March, four days before the nationwide lockdown was announced. 30 April 2020 4:07 PM
View all Sport
Hawk snatches mouse immediately after being released goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 4 May 2020 9:25 AM
[LISTEN] Simphiwe Dana on her new album and recording with Mali's top musos The album 'Bamako' was recorded in Mali and co-produced by legendary musician Salif Keita. 3 May 2020 3:29 PM
'The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' cast gets emotional watching Uncle Phil's videos Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 1 May 2020 9:15 AM
View all Entertainment
COVID-19 cases rise to 7,220, recoveries reach 2,746 A total of 257,541 tests have been conducted to date with 11,794 tests done in the previous 24 hours. 4 May 2020 8:54 PM
World organisations to host 'Global Classroom' on COVID-19 for children The live interactive event that will reach 150,000 pupils in 193 countries will take place on Tuesday. 4 May 2020 6:03 PM
Minister holds Zoom meeting with baby, hailed as role model Sierra Leone's education minister's being praised for participating in an online meeting while caring for his daughter. 2 May 2020 2:30 PM
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Best Of Early Breakfast
arrow_forward
Farmers on covid-19 distress funding and food parcels

Farmers on covid-19 distress funding and food parcels

Dr Theo De Jager, President of the Southern African Agri-Initiative had a conversation with Nickolaus Bauer on the refusal to collect from farmers across the country to government warehouses for central distribution.



More episodes from The Best Of Early Breakfast

Covid-19 crisis exerts additional pressure on the property sector

5 May 2020 6:04 AM

John Loos, Property sector strategist at FNB commercial property finance had a conversation with Nickolaus Bauer on how the economic growth environment deteriorating sharply affects the property sector and whether it will improve this year post Covid-19.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Facts and Fake news on Coronavirus

4 May 2020 6:04 AM

Dr Leon Levin, Senior Paediatric advisor of Right to Care had a conversation with Nickolaus Bauer on the myths and misconceptions about the Coronavirus and ways to sort our facts from all the fake news.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Latest Entertainment News!

1 May 2020 6:03 AM

Lwazi Hadebe, Entertainment reporter and pop culture enthusiast from the post officially had a conversation with Oliver Dickson on the latest entertainment news from Gigi and Zayn Malik allegedly expecting a baby, actor Dumisani Dlamini speaks out about daughter Doja Cat and Netflix announcement.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

World immunisation week

1 May 2020 5:45 AM

Prof Hannelie Meyer, Professor at the School of Pharmacy  at Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University and technical advisor for the South African Vaccination and Immunization Centre chats with Oliver Dickson on the vaccination process in South Africa and the world especially now that we are dealing with the covid-19 pandemic.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Scopa on the R500 billion rescue plan

30 April 2020 6:04 AM

Mkhuleko Hlengwa , the standing committee on public accounts chairperson had a conversation with Oliver Dickson on his confidence that the R500 billion rescue plan won't bleed through corruption, negligence or mismanagement by the government.

 

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

COSAS disagrees with the re-opening of schools

30 April 2020 5:39 AM

Tebogo Magafane, Congress of South African Students secretary general chats with Oliver Dickson as to why the national student organisation is disagreeing with the department of basic education in re-opening the schools during the covid-19 pandemic.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

KZN premier Sihle Zikalala accused of hosting rally during lockdown

29 April 2020 6:14 AM

Lennox Mabaso, KZN provincial government spokesperson had a conversation with Oliver Dickson on the DA laying charges against the KZN  premier Sihle Zikalala for allegedly hosting a rally during the covid-19 lockdown and whether they will be challenging the party on their charges.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Public Protector investigates department of public works

29 April 2020 6:06 AM

Public protector Spokesperson, Oupa Segalwe had a conversation with Oliver Dickson on which cases can be brought in the office of the public protector and the precautions they will be taking against corruption during this time of heightened state power.  He also discussed whether the department of public works is being investigated on the R37 million SA-Zim border fence vandalised.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How to deal with stress as a parent during lockdown

29 April 2020 5:41 AM

Dr Mirriam Close, Specialist Psychiatrist at Crescent clinic had a conversation with Oliver Dickson on how to deal with stress and acknowledge you are not coping during lockdown. She spoke of ways in which people can deal with stress and understand the importance of seeking for help when feeling overwhelmed. 

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

[LISTEN] Are Gauteng government's food parcels 'enough' for a month?

Local

Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa updates media on COVID-19 relief fund

Local

COVID-19 cases rise to 7,220, recoveries reach 2,746

World Local

EWN Highlights

WHO says has no proof from US on 'speculative' Wuhan lab claims

5 May 2020 6:22 AM

Employers who don’t comply with safety measures risk being shut down

5 May 2020 6:21 AM

CARTOON: A Little Shock of Horrors

5 May 2020 5:36 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA