Covid-19 crisis exerts additional pressure on the property sector

John Loos, Property sector strategist at FNB commercial property finance had a conversation with Nickolaus Bauer on how the economic growth environment deteriorating sharply affects the property sector and whether it will improve this year post Covid-19.
Dr Theo De Jager, President of the Southern African Agri-Initiative had a conversation with Nickolaus Bauer on the refusal to collect from farmers across the country to government warehouses for central distribution.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Dr Leon Levin, Senior Paediatric advisor of Right to Care had a conversation with Nickolaus Bauer on the myths and misconceptions about the Coronavirus and ways to sort our facts from all the fake news.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Lwazi Hadebe, Entertainment reporter and pop culture enthusiast from the post officially had a conversation with Oliver Dickson on the latest entertainment news from Gigi and Zayn Malik allegedly expecting a baby, actor Dumisani Dlamini speaks out about daughter Doja Cat and Netflix announcement.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Prof Hannelie Meyer, Professor at the School of Pharmacy at Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University and technical advisor for the South African Vaccination and Immunization Centre chats with Oliver Dickson on the vaccination process in South Africa and the world especially now that we are dealing with the covid-19 pandemic.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Mkhuleko Hlengwa , the standing committee on public accounts chairperson had a conversation with Oliver Dickson on his confidence that the R500 billion rescue plan won't bleed through corruption, negligence or mismanagement by the government.
Tebogo Magafane, Congress of South African Students secretary general chats with Oliver Dickson as to why the national student organisation is disagreeing with the department of basic education in re-opening the schools during the covid-19 pandemic.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Lennox Mabaso, KZN provincial government spokesperson had a conversation with Oliver Dickson on the DA laying charges against the KZN premier Sihle Zikalala for allegedly hosting a rally during the covid-19 lockdown and whether they will be challenging the party on their charges.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Public protector Spokesperson, Oupa Segalwe had a conversation with Oliver Dickson on which cases can be brought in the office of the public protector and the precautions they will be taking against corruption during this time of heightened state power. He also discussed whether the department of public works is being investigated on the R37 million SA-Zim border fence vandalised.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Dr Mirriam Close, Specialist Psychiatrist at Crescent clinic had a conversation with Oliver Dickson on how to deal with stress and acknowledge you are not coping during lockdown. She spoke of ways in which people can deal with stress and understand the importance of seeking for help when feeling overwhelmed.LISTEN TO PODCAST