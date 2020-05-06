What inclusion looks like when we move out of the lockdown

Roy Gluckman, Director at cohesion collective an equality, diversity and inclusion consulting training firm chats with Nickolaus Bauer on what inclusion looks like during a pandemic, social cohesion as a driving force and how social distancing is not social disconnecting.
Vanessa Ascencao, Health and wellness expert and nutritional consultant chats with Nickolaus Bauer on how people who are fasting for health or religious reasons should take additional precautions to boost their immunity during covid-19.
John Loos, Property sector strategist at FNB commercial property finance had a conversation with Nickolaus Bauer on how the economic growth environment deteriorating sharply affects the property sector and whether it will improve this year post Covid-19.
Dr Theo De Jager, President of the Southern African Agri-Initiative had a conversation with Nickolaus Bauer on the refusal to collect from farmers across the country to government warehouses for central distribution.
Dr Leon Levin, Senior Paediatric advisor of Right to Care had a conversation with Nickolaus Bauer on the myths and misconceptions about the Coronavirus and ways to sort our facts from all the fake news.
Lwazi Hadebe, Entertainment reporter and pop culture enthusiast from the post officially had a conversation with Oliver Dickson on the latest entertainment news from Gigi and Zayn Malik allegedly expecting a baby, actor Dumisani Dlamini speaks out about daughter Doja Cat and Netflix announcement.
Prof Hannelie Meyer, Professor at the School of Pharmacy at Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University and technical advisor for the South African Vaccination and Immunization Centre chats with Oliver Dickson on the vaccination process in South Africa and the world especially now that we are dealing with the covid-19 pandemic.
Mkhuleko Hlengwa , the standing committee on public accounts chairperson had a conversation with Oliver Dickson on his confidence that the R500 billion rescue plan won't bleed through corruption, negligence or mismanagement by the government.
Tebogo Magafane, Congress of South African Students secretary general chats with Oliver Dickson as to why the national student organisation is disagreeing with the department of basic education in re-opening the schools during the covid-19 pandemic.
Lennox Mabaso, KZN provincial government spokesperson had a conversation with Oliver Dickson on the DA laying charges against the KZN premier Sihle Zikalala for allegedly hosting a rally during the covid-19 lockdown and whether they will be challenging the party on their charges.