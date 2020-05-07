COVID-19 social distancing projections

The Breakfast Show with Bongani Bingwa Guests Reuben Maleka - Acting Deputy General Manager at the Public Servants Association of South Africa (PSA)

Public Service Association concerned about lack of safety protocols in workplaces

What's going on a Lindela repatriation centre?

Dr Aaron Motsoaledi - Minister of Home Affairs

What's going on a Lindela repatriation centre?

The Breakfast Show with Bongani Bingwa Guests Jonathan Fairbairn

Feedback: How can sole proprietors qualify to receive Covid-19 relief

Tumi Sefolo - Executive for Direct Lending at the Small Enterprise Financial Agency (SEFA)

Feedback: How can sole proprietors qualify to receive Covid-19 relief

Asymptomatic Covid-19 carriers are a threat to the elderly- What is Auria doing to protect the elderly?

The Breakfast Show with Bongani Bingwa

Guests

Barry Kaganson - CEO of Auria Senior Living

