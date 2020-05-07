British American Tobacco not to challenge the government’s Covid-19 lockdown regulation

Streaming issues? Report here
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
Today at 07:15
Public Service Association concerned about lack of safety protocols in workplaces
The Breakfast Show with Bongani Bingwa
Guests
Reuben Maleka - Acting Deputy General Manager at the Public Servants Association of South Africa (PSA)
Today at 07:18
What's going on a Lindela repatriation centre?
The Breakfast Show with Bongani Bingwa
Guests
Dr Aaron Motsoaledi - Minister of Home Affairs
Today at 07:46
What’s Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn
The Breakfast Show with Bongani Bingwa
Guests
Jonathan Fairbairn
Today at 08:13
Feedback: How can sole proprietors qualify to receive Covid-19 relief
The Breakfast Show with Bongani Bingwa
Guests
Tumi Sefolo - Executive for Direct Lending at the Small Enterprise Financial Agency (SEFA)
Today at 08:48
Asymptomatic Covid-19 carriers are a threat to the elderly- What is Auria doing to protect the elderly?
The Breakfast Show with Bongani Bingwa
Guests
Barry Kaganson - CEO of Auria Senior Living
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
COVID-19 cases rise to 7,808 as death toll reaches 153 Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Wednesday that recoveries had increased to 3,153. 6 May 2020 10:56 PM
Survey shows thousands of early childhood development centres at risk of closure Ilifa Labantwana director Zaheera Mohamed says about 99% of operators are struggling because parents have stopped paying fees. 6 May 2020 6:05 PM
Masina defends system used to distribute food parcels in Ekurhuleni Mayor Mzwandile Masina says they cannot take 8,000 food parcels to one area while residents say they have not received anything. 6 May 2020 5:59 PM
'What Duduzane Zuma says needs to be taken with a pinch of salt' Political analyst Lukhona Mnguni gives his take on the claims made in a new interview series between Jacob Zuma and his son. 6 May 2020 1:59 PM
Detainees awaiting deportation flee from Lindela Repatriation Centre EWN reporter Nthakoana Ngatane says Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi has blamed protesting guards for the escape. 6 May 2020 12:41 PM
Herd immunity: The seductive myth of Sweden and her response to COVID-19 Wits University's professor Shabir Mahdi explains why the Scandinavian country didn't have a lockdown. 6 May 2020 11:13 AM
Consumer Ninja: Many credit life claims are being rejected It seems many credit life claims are being rejected. Here are nine companies that were named and shamed in a new report. 6 May 2020 8:00 PM
India and Thailand lift alcohol ban, but SA, Panama and Sri Lanka still dry In South Africa, smokers and drinkers must go cold turkey or break Covid-19 lockdown rules. We compare other countries worldwide. 6 May 2020 7:26 PM
With airlines in business rescue, how is Flysafair holding up? The Covid-19 pandemic is hitting airlines ultra-hard. 6 May 2020 6:39 PM
[LISTEN] Seven stages you may go through when adjusting to the new normal Human potential and parent expert Nikki Bush reflects on the seven stages you may go through when adjusting to a different world. 6 May 2020 2:52 PM
[LISTEN] Tools to improve the performance of your brain Executive coach and author Dawn Klatzow suggests ways that you can build resilience by taking better care of your brain. 6 May 2020 12:14 PM
[LISTEN] How lockdown may heighten family tensions Eusebius McKaiser spoke to psychologist Hayden Knibbs to understand why this happens and how to resolve this. 5 May 2020 12:54 PM
#ExtraTime with SA men's hockey coach Garreth Ewing In this second instalment of Extra Time, SA men's hockey coach Garreth Ewing opens up about the challenges facing the sport and ra... 5 May 2020 11:15 PM
Springboks, Aled Walters part ways after 2 successful years In a statement released on Tuesday, SA Rugby said that Walters, who occupied the position of head of athletic performance since 20... 5 May 2020 2:27 PM
No plans to change Lions tour dates - SA Rugby The Lions tour has a planned 3 July start, with the three tests on consecutive weekends from 24 July onwards. 4 May 2020 6:50 PM
Little boy realising camera is on before stealing treat has us in stitches Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 6 May 2020 8:40 AM
[VIDEO] Bumper accident lead to outrage as K-word is used Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 6 May 2020 8:40 AM
'Its end of an era for us, we don't see future at Caxton for printed magazines' Caxton general manager Anton Botes and Media Online editor Glenda Nevill say magazine revenue has been declining over the years. 6 May 2020 8:00 AM
World organisations to host 'Global Classroom' on COVID-19 for children The live interactive event that will reach 150,000 pupils in 193 countries will take place on Tuesday. 4 May 2020 6:03 PM
Minister holds Zoom meeting with baby, hailed as role model Sierra Leone's education minister's being praised for participating in an online meeting while caring for his daughter. 2 May 2020 2:30 PM
Ethiopian Airlines is cleverly adapting to survive Covid-19 Some airlines are nimbler than others. Africa’s best is trying to survive by turning to cargo, says Dianna Games (Africa At Work). 28 April 2020 7:32 PM
'A million doses could be ready by September' if Oxford vaccine team successful The Oxford University team's experimental coronavirus vaccine is in the process of being trialled on humans. 26 April 2020 4:27 PM
The Best Of Early Breakfast
British American Tobacco not to challenge the government's Covid-19 lockdown regulation

British American Tobacco not to challenge the government's Covid-19 lockdown regulation

Prof Ivor Sarakinsky,  Professor of governance and policy at the Wits School of Governance had a conversation with Nickolaus Bauer on the U-turn taken by the  British American Tobacco SA, to no longer  take the government to court over the Covid-19 lockdown regulation in banning of the sale of tobacco products in South Africa.



More episodes from The Best Of Early Breakfast

COVID-19 social distancing projections

7 May 2020 6:05 AM

Prof Farai Nyabadza,Advanced researcher in mathematical epidemiology at University of Johannesburg  chats with Nickolaus Bauer on how social distancing works according to the mathematical modelling experts.

Where have all the influencers gone?

7 May 2020 5:43 AM

Dirk Visser, digital specialist chats with Nickolaus Bauer on how the billion-dollar influencer industry has been decimated by the coronavirus outbreak, as companies across the globe pull social media campaigns while they navigate the economic turmoil wreaked by COVID-19.

 

How to take extra precautions to boost immunity when fasting during covid-19

6 May 2020 6:12 AM

Vanessa Ascencao, Health and wellness expert and nutritional consultant chats with Nickolaus Bauer on how people who are fasting for health or religious reasons should  take additional precautions to boost their immunity during covid-19.

What inclusion looks like when we move out of the lockdown

6 May 2020 5:42 AM

Roy Gluckman, Director at cohesion collective an equality, diversity and inclusion consulting training firm chats with Nickolaus Bauer on what inclusion looks like during a pandemic, social cohesion as a driving force and how social distancing is not social disconnecting.

Covid-19 crisis exerts additional pressure on the property sector

5 May 2020 6:04 AM

John Loos, Property sector strategist at FNB commercial property finance had a conversation with Nickolaus Bauer on how the economic growth environment deteriorating sharply affects the property sector and whether it will improve this year post Covid-19.

Farmers on covid-19 distress funding and food parcels

5 May 2020 5:41 AM

Dr Theo De Jager, President of the Southern African Agri-Initiative had a conversation with Nickolaus Bauer on the refusal to collect from farmers across the country to government warehouses for central distribution.

Facts and Fake news on Coronavirus

4 May 2020 6:04 AM

Dr Leon Levin, Senior Paediatric advisor of Right to Care had a conversation with Nickolaus Bauer on the myths and misconceptions about the Coronavirus and ways to sort our facts from all the fake news.

Latest Entertainment News!

1 May 2020 6:03 AM

Lwazi Hadebe, Entertainment reporter and pop culture enthusiast from the post officially had a conversation with Oliver Dickson on the latest entertainment news from Gigi and Zayn Malik allegedly expecting a baby, actor Dumisani Dlamini speaks out about daughter Doja Cat and Netflix announcement.

World immunisation week

1 May 2020 5:45 AM

Prof Hannelie Meyer, Professor at the School of Pharmacy  at Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University and technical advisor for the South African Vaccination and Immunization Centre chats with Oliver Dickson on the vaccination process in South Africa and the world especially now that we are dealing with the covid-19 pandemic.

COVID-19 cases rise to 7,808 as death toll reaches 153

World Local

Masina defends system used to distribute food parcels in Ekurhuleni

Local

'What Duduzane Zuma says needs to be taken with a pinch of salt'

Politics

EWN Highlights

Less chances of load shedding during winter, says Eskom’s De Ruyter

7 May 2020 6:48 AM

Govt amends transport regulations for level 4 lockdown

7 May 2020 6:42 AM

Coronavirus 'takes flavour out of Ramadan' in North Africa

7 May 2020 6:14 AM

