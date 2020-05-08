Latest Entertainment News!

Entertainment reporter and pop culture enthusiast from "The Post Officially", Lwazi Hadebe chats with Nickolaus Bauer on Zozibini Tunzi speaking out on how it feels being Miss Universe during the coronavirus pandemic, international fashion brand Prada permanently closing its doors at the Sandton Mall, questions whether AKA's controversy's have ruined his reputation and more.
Tug Van Den Bergh, Co-founder of Sovereign South Africa chats with Nickolaus Bauer on why he feels the government is not handling the coronavirus pandemic correctly and what he holds as true when it comes to the coronavirus.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Prof Ivor Sarakinsky, Professor of governance and policy at the Wits School of Governance had a conversation with Nickolaus Bauer on the U-turn taken by the British American Tobacco SA, to no longer take the government to court over the Covid-19 lockdown regulation in banning of the sale of tobacco products in South Africa.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Prof Farai Nyabadza,Advanced researcher in mathematical epidemiology at University of Johannesburg chats with Nickolaus Bauer on how social distancing works according to the mathematical modelling experts.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Dirk Visser, digital specialist chats with Nickolaus Bauer on how the billion-dollar influencer industry has been decimated by the coronavirus outbreak, as companies across the globe pull social media campaigns while they navigate the economic turmoil wreaked by COVID-19.
Vanessa Ascencao, Health and wellness expert and nutritional consultant chats with Nickolaus Bauer on how people who are fasting for health or religious reasons should take additional precautions to boost their immunity during covid-19.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Roy Gluckman, Director at cohesion collective an equality, diversity and inclusion consulting training firm chats with Nickolaus Bauer on what inclusion looks like during a pandemic, social cohesion as a driving force and how social distancing is not social disconnecting.LISTEN TO PODCAST
John Loos, Property sector strategist at FNB commercial property finance had a conversation with Nickolaus Bauer on how the economic growth environment deteriorating sharply affects the property sector and whether it will improve this year post Covid-19.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Dr Theo De Jager, President of the Southern African Agri-Initiative had a conversation with Nickolaus Bauer on the refusal to collect from farmers across the country to government warehouses for central distribution.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Dr Leon Levin, Senior Paediatric advisor of Right to Care had a conversation with Nickolaus Bauer on the myths and misconceptions about the Coronavirus and ways to sort our facts from all the fake news.LISTEN TO PODCAST