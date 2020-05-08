Latest Entertainment News!

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 07:15
Horse Racing industry requests to re-open closed racing
The Breakfast Show with Bongani Bingwa
Guests
Vee Moodley - CEO of the National Horseracing Authority (NHA)
Today at 13:35
Test Interview
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Simon Gear
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
COVID-19 cases in South Africa reach 8,232, eight more deaths reported Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said on Thursday that a total of 292,153 tests had been conducted. 7 May 2020 8:53 PM
Gender-based violence cases among those courts prioritise during lockdown Ministry of Justice and Correctional Services spokesperson Chrispin Phiri explains shares more on the new directives. 7 May 2020 5:23 PM
How to find out if your employer has received UIF special grant Business Insider associate editor Phillip de Wet explains how you can access the online portal. 7 May 2020 4:58 PM
SA should return to full economic activity if it wants to save jobs - B4SA Economic Intervention work group leader Martin Kingston says companies should be allowed to re-open but under strict conditions. 7 May 2020 1:19 PM
Will the arts survive COVID-19 pandemic? Eusebius McKaiser shines the spotlight on the creative sector and whether it will survive the pandemic. 7 May 2020 11:44 AM
Escape by detainees from Lindela Repatriation Centre planned - Aaron Motsoaledi Home Affairs minister says he believes the rogue guards worked with foreign nationals to run from the facility. 7 May 2020 7:36 AM
Parents want to know why they should pay full school fees for cyber-classrooms Are parents expected to pay the full school fees even though their children are not physically attending school? 7 May 2020 7:48 PM
'This is the most difficult video message we have ever pulled together' ''Covid-19 is having a more severe and sudden financial impact on our business than 9/11 and the 2009 financial crisis combined." 7 May 2020 7:28 PM
Here is how you can save Bookdealers in Johannesburg 702 and Dineplan are giving you a chance to keep your favourite local spots open after the lockdown. Find out how. 7 May 2020 5:41 PM
'I love acting, it gives me an opportunity to explore the human condition' Veteran actor Sello Maake ka-Ncube talks about his craft and reveals he is working on a book. 7 May 2020 12:29 PM
[LISTEN] Seven stages you may go through when adjusting to the new normal Human potential and parent expert Nikki Bush reflects on the seven stages you may go through when adjusting to a different world. 6 May 2020 2:52 PM
[LISTEN] Tools to improve the performance of your brain Executive coach and author Dawn Klatzow suggests ways that you can build resilience by taking better care of your brain. 6 May 2020 12:14 PM
#ExtraTime with SA men's hockey coach Garreth Ewing In this second instalment of Extra Time, SA men's hockey coach Garreth Ewing opens up about the challenges facing the sport and ra... 5 May 2020 11:15 PM
Springboks, Aled Walters part ways after 2 successful years In a statement released on Tuesday, SA Rugby said that Walters, who occupied the position of head of athletic performance since 20... 5 May 2020 2:27 PM
No plans to change Lions tour dates - SA Rugby The Lions tour has a planned 3 July start, with the three tests on consecutive weekends from 24 July onwards. 4 May 2020 6:50 PM
'I love acting, it gives me an opportunity to explore the human condition' Veteran actor Sello Maake ka-Ncube talks about his craft and reveals he is working on a book. 7 May 2020 12:29 PM
[WATCH] 4-year-old with cancer reuniting with father after lockdown Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 7 May 2020 8:45 AM
Adele showing off her tremendous weight loss for her birthday goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 7 May 2020 8:44 AM
Podcasts

The Best Of Early Breakfast
Entertainment reporter and pop culture enthusiast from "The Post Officially", Lwazi Hadebe chats with Nickolaus Bauer on Zozibini Tunzi speaking out on how it feels being Miss Universe during the coronavirus pandemic, international fashion brand Prada permanently closing its doors at the Sandton Mall, questions whether AKA's controversy's have ruined his reputation and more.



More episodes from The Best Of Early Breakfast

Concern over the way government is handling covid-19 pandemic

8 May 2020 6:10 AM

Tug Van Den Bergh, Co-founder of Sovereign South Africa chats with Nickolaus Bauer on why he feels the government is not handling the coronavirus pandemic correctly and what he holds as true when it comes to the coronavirus.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

British American Tobacco not to challenge the government's Covid-19 lockdown regulation

7 May 2020 6:10 AM

Prof Ivor Sarakinsky,  Professor of governance and policy at the Wits School of Governance had a conversation with Nickolaus Bauer on the U-turn taken by the  British American Tobacco SA, to no longer  take the government to court over the Covid-19 lockdown regulation in banning of the sale of tobacco products in South Africa.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

COVID-19 social distancing projections

7 May 2020 6:05 AM

Prof Farai Nyabadza,Advanced researcher in mathematical epidemiology at University of Johannesburg  chats with Nickolaus Bauer on how social distancing works according to the mathematical modelling experts.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Where have all the influencers gone?

7 May 2020 5:43 AM

Dirk Visser, digital specialist chats with Nickolaus Bauer on how the billion-dollar influencer industry has been decimated by the coronavirus outbreak, as companies across the globe pull social media campaigns while they navigate the economic turmoil wreaked by COVID-19.

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How to take extra precautions to boost immunity when fasting during covid-19

6 May 2020 6:12 AM

Vanessa Ascencao, Health and wellness expert and nutritional consultant chats with Nickolaus Bauer on how people who are fasting for health or religious reasons should  take additional precautions to boost their immunity during covid-19.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What inclusion looks like when we move out of the lockdown

6 May 2020 5:42 AM

Roy Gluckman, Director at cohesion collective an equality, diversity and inclusion consulting training firm chats with Nickolaus Bauer on what inclusion looks like during a pandemic, social cohesion as a driving force and how social distancing is not social disconnecting.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Covid-19 crisis exerts additional pressure on the property sector

5 May 2020 6:04 AM

John Loos, Property sector strategist at FNB commercial property finance had a conversation with Nickolaus Bauer on how the economic growth environment deteriorating sharply affects the property sector and whether it will improve this year post Covid-19.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Farmers on covid-19 distress funding and food parcels

5 May 2020 5:41 AM

Dr Theo De Jager, President of the Southern African Agri-Initiative had a conversation with Nickolaus Bauer on the refusal to collect from farmers across the country to government warehouses for central distribution.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Facts and Fake news on Coronavirus

4 May 2020 6:04 AM

Dr Leon Levin, Senior Paediatric advisor of Right to Care had a conversation with Nickolaus Bauer on the myths and misconceptions about the Coronavirus and ways to sort our facts from all the fake news.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

