free bread for shoppers during lockdown

The Aubrey Masango Show
Latest Local
Govt eyes consultations to ease lockdown to level 3 at end of May President Cyril Ramaphosa is addressing the nation on the country's ongoing measures that are being taken to tackle the coronaviru... 13 May 2020 8:15 PM
Here is how you can help keep Hound Bistro open after lockdown 702 and Dineplan are giving you a chance to keep your favourite local spots open after the lockdown. Find out how. 13 May 2020 5:07 PM
Basic Education Department far from ready to reopen schools - teachers union Naptosa executive director Basil Manuel says only two provinces had started making arrangements to acquire PPEs. 13 May 2020 4:39 PM
SABC to brief MPs on its annual budget and perfomance EWN parliamentary correspondent Babalo Ndenze gives an update on what will be discuss at that parliamentary portfolio committee. 13 May 2020 12:43 PM
Eskom set to implement electricity restrictions in high density areas in Gauteng National spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha says this it is not load shedding, it is for areas that have connected illegally. 13 May 2020 8:48 AM
Mines urged to use new proposed safety guidelines to mitigate against COVID-19 Mineral Council occupational health head Dr Thuthula Balfour says this is a comprehensive document that all mines need to use. 13 May 2020 7:29 AM
The banking report is out - our Consumer Ninja takes a look The annual banking ombuds report has been released. Were they good, were they bad; how many complaints have been received? 13 May 2020 8:00 PM
Transaction Capital delivers robust performance in turbulent environment Transaction Capital delivers a robust performance in a turbulent environment with 19 per cent growth in earnings. 13 May 2020 7:28 PM
How to know which numbers to track for Covid-19 Is understanding the numbers in a pandemic a puzzle or a mystery? 13 May 2020 7:15 PM
'Let your glitter settle' Human potential and parenting expert Nikki Bush explains how to overcome life's storms. 13 May 2020 3:34 PM
Managing change in the workplace during COVID-19 Ray White spoke to Transcend Talent Management MD Zanele Luvuno about the challenges employees will experience during this time.... 13 May 2020 12:48 PM
[LISTEN] The impact of music in early childhood development Tshego Modisane, standing in for Azania Mosaka, spoke to early childhood development specialist Gill Naeser to find out. 12 May 2020 3:21 PM
#ExtraTime with women's hockey goalkeeper Phumelela Mbande In the latest instalment of Extra Time we speak to SA women’s hockey goalkeeper Phumelela Mbande who shares her passion for the ga... 13 May 2020 7:24 PM
Gio Aplon becomes latest Springbok to join Bulls Aplon linked up with current Bulls director of rugby Jake White during his time in Asia and has been lured to Pretoria by the Worl... 13 May 2020 3:42 PM
#ExtraTime with TSA Director of Tennis Jeff Coetzee In the latest instalment of Extra Time, we take a deeper look into tennis in South Africa. We speak to former SA doubles star Jeff... 13 May 2020 3:32 PM
[LISTEN] Will Icasa's local content exemption spell doom for local producers? Independent Producers Organisation co-chairperson Nimrod Geva says Icasa should have asked producers if they can deliver content. 13 May 2020 11:36 AM
[WATCH] Is this the best way to seal a cereal box? Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 13 May 2020 8:17 AM
[WATCH] Donald Trump's speeches turned into song called Losing my Civilians Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 13 May 2020 8:17 AM
UPDATE: South Africa records almost 700 new COVID-19 cases Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Tuesday that the total number of confirmed cases was 11,350. 12 May 2020 2:23 PM
The world remembers 'the King of Rock 'n' Roll' American music pioneer Little Richard died on Saturday, aged 87. 10 May 2020 9:48 AM
Herd immunity: The seductive myth of Sweden and her response to COVID-19 Wits University's professor Shabir Mahdi explains why the Scandinavian country didn't have a lockdown. 6 May 2020 11:13 AM
Podcasts

The Best Of Early Breakfast
free bread for shoppers during lockdown

free bread for shoppers during lockdown

Japie van Niekerk- New Africa Developments CEO had a conversation with Wasanga Mehana on New Africa Developments (NAD) shopping centre owners doing goodwill by providing a free loaf of bread to the elderly and SASSA shoppers.



More episodes from The Best Of Early Breakfast

COVID-19 does not matter to the happiness of South Africans

13 May 2020 9:21 AM

Dr Stephanié Rossouw of Auckland University of Technology in New Zealand had a conversation with Wasanga Mehana on how the lockdown and the coronavirus has effected the happiness of South Africans. She also explained the metreics behind how they measure the happiness of people within the country for them to come to the conclusion they have on their research.

Aircraft charters transporting personal protective equipment to Africa

12 May 2020 6:20 PM

Lyndee du Toit, CEO of ACS South Africa had a conversation with Wasanga Mehana on the aircraft charter company arranging 15 charter flights to transport over 800 tonnes of personal protective equipment (PPE) and other medical supplies to several countries in Africa in the battle against COVID-19.

Concern over the way government is handling covid-19 pandemic

8 May 2020 6:10 AM

Tug Van Den Bergh, Co-founder of Sovereign South Africa chats with Nickolaus Bauer on why he feels the government is not handling the coronavirus pandemic correctly and what he holds as true when it comes to the coronavirus.

Latest Entertainment News!

8 May 2020 5:38 AM

Entertainment reporter and pop culture enthusiast from "The Post Officially", Lwazi Hadebe chats with Nickolaus Bauer on Zozibini Tunzi speaking out on how it feels being Miss Universe during the coronavirus pandemic, international fashion brand Prada permanently closing its doors at the Sandton Mall, questions whether AKA's controversy's have ruined his reputation and more.

British American Tobacco not to challenge the government’s Covid-19 lockdown regulation

7 May 2020 6:10 AM

Prof Ivor Sarakinsky,  Professor of governance and policy at the Wits School of Governance had a conversation with Nickolaus Bauer on the U-turn taken by the  British American Tobacco SA, to no longer  take the government to court over the Covid-19 lockdown regulation in banning of the sale of tobacco products in South Africa.

COVID-19 social distancing projections

7 May 2020 6:05 AM

Prof Farai Nyabadza,Advanced researcher in mathematical epidemiology at University of Johannesburg  chats with Nickolaus Bauer on how social distancing works according to the mathematical modelling experts.

Where have all the influencers gone?

7 May 2020 5:43 AM

Dirk Visser, digital specialist chats with Nickolaus Bauer on how the billion-dollar influencer industry has been decimated by the coronavirus outbreak, as companies across the globe pull social media campaigns while they navigate the economic turmoil wreaked by COVID-19.

 

How to take extra precautions to boost immunity when fasting during covid-19

6 May 2020 6:12 AM

Vanessa Ascencao, Health and wellness expert and nutritional consultant chats with Nickolaus Bauer on how people who are fasting for health or religious reasons should  take additional precautions to boost their immunity during covid-19.

What inclusion looks like when we move out of the lockdown

6 May 2020 5:42 AM

Roy Gluckman, Director at cohesion collective an equality, diversity and inclusion consulting training firm chats with Nickolaus Bauer on what inclusion looks like during a pandemic, social cohesion as a driving force and how social distancing is not social disconnecting.

What does the law say about retrenchments during COVID-19 pandemic?

Politics

Basic Education Department far from ready to reopen schools - teachers union

Local

[WATCH] President Cyril Ramaphosa addressing a restless nation

Local

EWN Highlights

Mauritius says battle 'won' as all virus patients discharged

13 May 2020 8:19 PM

Govt eyes consultations to ease lockdown to level 3 at end of May

13 May 2020 8:15 PM

Coronavirus may never go away: WHO

13 May 2020 8:11 PM

