Dirk Visser, Digital Specialist had a conversation with Wasanga Mehana on how the covid-19 pandemic has hurried the the arrival of the “future" of work which involves more technology. He also spoke as to how people can up-skill and re-skill the passion they have for your job and whether remote-work is now our reality.
Cebile Xulu,HR expert and People Lead of Sub Sahara Africa, Mondelēz International had a conversation with Wasanga Mehana on how employers can keep company culture alive and staff morale high at this time when remote working can often leave employees feeling out of touch.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Japie van Niekerk- New Africa Developments CEO had a conversation with Wasanga Mehana on New Africa Developments (NAD) shopping centre owners doing goodwill by providing a free loaf of bread to the elderly and SASSA shoppers.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Dr Stephanié Rossouw of Auckland University of Technology in New Zealand had a conversation with Wasanga Mehana on how the lockdown and the coronavirus has effected the happiness of South Africans. She also explained the metreics behind how they measure the happiness of people within the country for them to come to the conclusion they have on their research.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Lyndee du Toit, CEO of ACS South Africa had a conversation with Wasanga Mehana on the aircraft charter company arranging 15 charter flights to transport over 800 tonnes of personal protective equipment (PPE) and other medical supplies to several countries in Africa in the battle against COVID-19.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Tug Van Den Bergh, Co-founder of Sovereign South Africa chats with Nickolaus Bauer on why he feels the government is not handling the coronavirus pandemic correctly and what he holds as true when it comes to the coronavirus.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Entertainment reporter and pop culture enthusiast from "The Post Officially", Lwazi Hadebe chats with Nickolaus Bauer on Zozibini Tunzi speaking out on how it feels being Miss Universe during the coronavirus pandemic, international fashion brand Prada permanently closing its doors at the Sandton Mall, questions whether AKA's controversy's have ruined his reputation and more.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Prof Ivor Sarakinsky, Professor of governance and policy at the Wits School of Governance had a conversation with Nickolaus Bauer on the U-turn taken by the British American Tobacco SA, to no longer take the government to court over the Covid-19 lockdown regulation in banning of the sale of tobacco products in South Africa.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Prof Farai Nyabadza,Advanced researcher in mathematical epidemiology at University of Johannesburg chats with Nickolaus Bauer on how social distancing works according to the mathematical modelling experts.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Dirk Visser, digital specialist chats with Nickolaus Bauer on how the billion-dollar influencer industry has been decimated by the coronavirus outbreak, as companies across the globe pull social media campaigns while they navigate the economic turmoil wreaked by COVID-19.