A moment to reflect on your financial well-being

Streaming issues? Report here
Eusebius McKaiser 702 Gradient Eusebius McKaiser 702 Gradient
The Eusebius McKaiser Show
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 15:45
SAA Unions have lost faith in business rescue practitioners
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Siboniso Nxumalo - Head of Old Mutual Equities at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 18:39
Poultry producer Astral Foods has opted to hold on to its interim dividend as it braces for the economic fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Schutte - CEO at Astral
Today at 19:08
ZOOM: How are new 4IR business model surviving in the age of Covid19
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Stafford Masie - GM at WeWork South Africa
Today at 19:19
Business Book feature : Billion Dollar Whale: The Man Who Fooled Wall Street, Hollywood, and the World
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rob Rose, Financial Mail editor
Today at 19:33
Make Money Mondays: Kagiso Lediga
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Kagiso Lediga - Comedian / Script writer& producer at ...
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela
See full line-up
The Eusebius McKaiser Show
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
UPDATE: 67 new COVID-19 infections in Gauteng, provincial recoveries reach 1,583 Department of Health concerned about the Western Cape, which contributed 76% of cases in the previous 24-hour cycle of testing. 17 May 2020 10:37 PM
[WATCH] 15 000 farmers to receive R500m from Agricultural Disaster Fund Minister Thoko Didiza held a media briefing to give details of the fund allocation to assist the agriculture sector. 17 May 2020 2:00 PM
Pedal Power Association: Wear a mask when exercising, and that includes cyclists PPA chair Rens Renzelman says it's simple aerodynamics that exhaled droplets remain in a cyclist's slipstream. 17 May 2020 11:52 AM
View all Local
WC hot spot model 'seriously considered' by President's Coordinating Council Western Cape Premier Alan Winde gives an update after participating in Saturday's 'marathon' meeting, chaired by Ramaphosa. 17 May 2020 2:10 PM
'Hands off our soup kitchens!' Appeal to UN Women to stop govt control of food #1000Women has started a campaign addressed to Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka to stop Social Development Dept interfering with NPOs. 16 May 2020 3:23 PM
DA challenges lockdown regulations validity in court Casac executive director Lawson Naidoo explains affidavit filed by the Democratic Alliance in court. 15 May 2020 3:51 PM
View all Politics
K Squared Group to use R20, 000 towards increasing its marketing efforts Every day #702ShoutOut and Ninety One shines the spotlight an SMMEs doing great work during lockdown. 18 May 2020 9:16 AM
'It's a Wild West situation' - most smokers able to access ciggies, at a price A UCT study shows that around 90% of SA's nicotine addicts have been able to buy cigarettes during the lockdown ban on sales. 16 May 2020 10:43 AM
Help save Pink Ladies & Lads Airport Valet Service with vouchers from Dineplan Owner Zahn Jooste says the business was very helpful especially for people who travel for business and holidays. 15 May 2020 5:52 PM
View all Business
'An exciting ride into the future': The National Arts Festival goes digital Monica Newton describes adapting to a virtual format and providing an income for artists with the vFringe platform. 17 May 2020 3:32 PM
Pedal Power Association: Wear a mask when exercising, and that includes cyclists PPA chair Rens Renzelman says it's simple aerodynamics that exhaled droplets remain in a cyclist's slipstream. 17 May 2020 11:52 AM
Bringing the outdoors indoors during lockdown with your kids Outdoor Classroom Day is usually marked on 21 May. Nikki Bush discusses why it's important for children to experience nature. 16 May 2020 2:04 PM
View all Lifestyle
#ExtraTime: Why gymnastics is at the heart of every sport In #ExtraTime this week we focus on gymnastics – a sport that has been a part of our communities for decades and is the foundation... 17 May 2020 8:30 PM
SA's sports bodies face bleak future if lockdown persists A Sascoc survey shows over 80% of sports federations will only survive for 6 months under current lockdown restrictions. 16 May 2020 12:29 PM
2020 Comrades Marathon cancelled due to coronavirus This means that the Comrades 2021 will now be the 95th edition of the Ultimate Human Race, starting from the Pietermaritzburg City... 14 May 2020 12:26 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Restaurant introduces way for customers to practice social distancing Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 18 May 2020 8:20 AM
'An exciting ride into the future': The National Arts Festival goes digital Monica Newton describes adapting to a virtual format and providing an income for artists with the vFringe platform. 17 May 2020 3:32 PM
[WATCH] Unlucky woman getting hit in head by a runaway tyre Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 15 May 2020 8:20 AM
View all Entertainment
UPDATE: 67 new COVID-19 infections in Gauteng, provincial recoveries reach 1,583 Department of Health concerned about the Western Cape, which contributed 76% of cases in the previous 24-hour cycle of testing. 17 May 2020 10:37 PM
How ancient Africans dealt with pandemics Prof Shadreck Chirikure says one of the ways to deal with the challenges was through social organisation. 15 May 2020 4:39 PM
The world remembers 'the King of Rock 'n' Roll' American music pioneer Little Richard died on Saturday, aged 87. 10 May 2020 9:48 AM
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Early Breakfast
arrow_forward
The Best of Early Breakfast
arrow_forward
A moment to reflect on your financial well-being

A moment to reflect on your financial well-being

Ester Ochse, Programme Head at FNB Money Management chats with Wasanga Mehana on how to manage your finances during lockdown by discussing Some of the key considerations one needs to keep in mind when reflecting on their money affairs.



More episodes from The Best of Early Breakfast

Work on your willpower

18 May 2020 8:21 AM

Catherine Clark, Owner and Founder of The Harvest Table chats with Wasanga Mehana on how to get your willpower back on track and finally reach those health and wellness goals.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Rights of the employees if they get retrenched during lockdown

15 May 2020 7:58 AM

Thabang Rapuleng a Director in the CDH Employment practice chats with Wasanga Mehana on why employers experiencing financial pressure as a result of the pandemic need to ensure that the correct protocols for retrenchment are followed.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Latest Entertainment News!

15 May 2020 7:46 AM

Khotso Rams, Television Host and entertainment enthusiast chats with Wasanga Mehana on the latest entertainment news discussing Pearl Thusi's return to social media, Multi talented star Lerato Kganyago confirming split with wealthy businessman Thami Ndala. He also spoke of South African international actress Thuso Mbedu being hailed as one of the 'sensational rising stars to watch out by ' fashion bible Vogue UK and more.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How employers can keep employees motivated when the odds seem grim?

14 May 2020 7:28 AM

Cebile Xulu,HR expert and People Lead of Sub Sahara Africa, Mondelēz International had a conversation with Wasanga Mehana on how employers can keep company culture alive and staff morale high at this time when remote working can often leave employees feeling out of touch.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Future of 'Work'

14 May 2020 7:16 AM

Dirk Visser, Digital Specialist had a conversation with Wasanga Mehana on how the covid-19 pandemic has hurried the the arrival of the “future" of work which involves more technology. He also spoke as to how people can up-skill and re-skill the passion they have for your job and whether remote-work is now our reality.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

free bread for shoppers during lockdown

13 May 2020 9:45 AM

Japie van Niekerk- New Africa Developments CEO had a conversation with Wasanga Mehana on New Africa Developments (NAD) shopping centre owners doing goodwill by providing a free loaf of bread to the elderly and SASSA shoppers.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

COVID-19 does not matter to the happiness of South Africans

13 May 2020 9:21 AM

Dr Stephanié Rossouw of Auckland University of Technology in New Zealand had a conversation with Wasanga Mehana on how the lockdown and the coronavirus has effected the happiness of South Africans. She also explained the metreics behind how they measure the happiness of people within the country for them to come to the conclusion they have on their research.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Aircraft charters transporting personal protective equipment to Africa

12 May 2020 6:20 PM

Lyndee du Toit, CEO of ACS South Africa had a conversation with Wasanga Mehana on the aircraft charter company arranging 15 charter flights to transport over 800 tonnes of personal protective equipment (PPE) and other medical supplies to several countries in Africa in the battle against COVID-19.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Concern over the way government is handling covid-19 pandemic

8 May 2020 6:10 AM

Tug Van Den Bergh, Co-founder of Sovereign South Africa chats with Nickolaus Bauer on why he feels the government is not handling the coronavirus pandemic correctly and what he holds as true when it comes to the coronavirus.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

'We should not treat COVID-19 numbers like a maths game,' says Eusebius

Opinion

Government to intervene in WC to fight against spread of COVID-19 - Zweli Mkhize

Politics

Electricity price hike on the cards after Nersa allows Eskom to recover billions

Business Local

EWN Highlights

Eskom blames R27b shortfall on Nersa’s low tariff hike decision

18 May 2020 10:48 AM

'Kiss and go': Back to school for New Zealand kids

18 May 2020 10:17 AM

Research project under way to boost supply of COVID-19 testing reagents

18 May 2020 10:16 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA