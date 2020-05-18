Work on your willpower

Catherine Clark, Owner and Founder of The Harvest Table chats with Wasanga Mehana on how to get your willpower back on track and finally reach those health and wellness goals.
Ester Ochse, Programme Head at FNB Money Management chats with Wasanga Mehana on how to manage your finances during lockdown by discussing Some of the key considerations one needs to keep in mind when reflecting on their money affairs.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Thabang Rapuleng a Director in the CDH Employment practice chats with Wasanga Mehana on why employers experiencing financial pressure as a result of the pandemic need to ensure that the correct protocols for retrenchment are followed.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Khotso Rams, Television Host and entertainment enthusiast chats with Wasanga Mehana on the latest entertainment news discussing Pearl Thusi's return to social media, Multi talented star Lerato Kganyago confirming split with wealthy businessman Thami Ndala. He also spoke of South African international actress Thuso Mbedu being hailed as one of the 'sensational rising stars to watch out by ' fashion bible Vogue UK and more.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Cebile Xulu,HR expert and People Lead of Sub Sahara Africa, Mondelēz International had a conversation with Wasanga Mehana on how employers can keep company culture alive and staff morale high at this time when remote working can often leave employees feeling out of touch.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Dirk Visser, Digital Specialist had a conversation with Wasanga Mehana on how the covid-19 pandemic has hurried the the arrival of the “future" of work which involves more technology. He also spoke as to how people can up-skill and re-skill the passion they have for your job and whether remote-work is now our reality.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Japie van Niekerk- New Africa Developments CEO had a conversation with Wasanga Mehana on New Africa Developments (NAD) shopping centre owners doing goodwill by providing a free loaf of bread to the elderly and SASSA shoppers.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Dr Stephanié Rossouw of Auckland University of Technology in New Zealand had a conversation with Wasanga Mehana on how the lockdown and the coronavirus has effected the happiness of South Africans. She also explained the metreics behind how they measure the happiness of people within the country for them to come to the conclusion they have on their research.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Lyndee du Toit, CEO of ACS South Africa had a conversation with Wasanga Mehana on the aircraft charter company arranging 15 charter flights to transport over 800 tonnes of personal protective equipment (PPE) and other medical supplies to several countries in Africa in the battle against COVID-19.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Tug Van Den Bergh, Co-founder of Sovereign South Africa chats with Nickolaus Bauer on why he feels the government is not handling the coronavirus pandemic correctly and what he holds as true when it comes to the coronavirus.LISTEN TO PODCAST