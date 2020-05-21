How Temporary Employment Services could be the Silver Lining after the pandemic?

Jeandie Leone, Commercial Manager at Workforce Staffing chats with Wasanga Mehana on how Temporary Employment Service providers can assist businesses and people who have lost their jobs, post the pandemic.
Digital Specialist, Dirk Visser has a conversation with Wasanga Mehana on Facebook and Instagram having nearly a million businesses around the world set up a single online store to sell products, with no fee.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Lusanda Raphulu, Head of Employment and Benefits at Bowmans chats with Wasanga Mehana on the necessary provisions that may need to be inserted into employment contracts for “remote working” to ensure a successful and well-oiled transition to the “new normal.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Shaun Lamont, Managing Director of First Group chats with Wasanga Mehana on what to look out for when booking online for your dream destination holiday as many people have already started booking their local 2021 holidays online.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Dr Seithati Molefi, deputy chief of party at healthcare NPO, Right to Care chats to Wasanga Mehana on the importance that people should know their HIV status as South Africans with compromised immune systems are likely to be at risk of worse outcomes should they become infected with Covid-19.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Getty Mnyeni, trangender representative and district activity coordinator chats to Wasanga Mehana on the challenges faced by the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and intersex community in South Africa and how society and the government are not acting on these injustices. She also discussed how “Beyond Zero” is aligning with WHO strategy on combatting the dramatic health disparities faced by LGBTI populations.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Catherine Clark, Owner and Founder of The Harvest Table chats with Wasanga Mehana on how to get your willpower back on track and finally reach those health and wellness goals.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Ester Ochse, Programme Head at FNB Money Management chats with Wasanga Mehana on how to manage your finances during lockdown by discussing Some of the key considerations one needs to keep in mind when reflecting on their money affairs.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Thabang Rapuleng a Director in the CDH Employment practice chats with Wasanga Mehana on why employers experiencing financial pressure as a result of the pandemic need to ensure that the correct protocols for retrenchment are followed.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Khotso Rams, Television Host and entertainment enthusiast chats with Wasanga Mehana on the latest entertainment news discussing Pearl Thusi's return to social media, Multi talented star Lerato Kganyago confirming split with wealthy businessman Thami Ndala. He also spoke of South African international actress Thuso Mbedu being hailed as one of the 'sensational rising stars to watch out by ' fashion bible Vogue UK and more.LISTEN TO PODCAST