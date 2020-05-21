How Temporary Employment Services could be the Silver Lining after the pandemic?

Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk Logo CapeTalk Logo
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Early Breakfast
See full line-up
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Zulu says NGOs can distribute food but calls for better coordination EWN reporter Babalo Ndenze says the department 'wants to know which communities are being served to avoid duplication'. 21 May 2020 6:35 PM
Possible appeal of high court order leaves Khosa family 'distraught' Lawyer representing Khosa family, Wikus Steyl, says it is not yet clear which parts of the order the state is looking to appeal. 21 May 2020 6:13 PM
Here is how you can help keep Unique Beans open 702 and Dineplan are giving you a chance to keep your favourite local spots open after the lockdown. Find out how. 21 May 2020 5:17 PM
View all Local
'If we want to keep SA food secure it is critical to keep Land Bank alive' Agricultural economist Andrew Makenete and Scoa's Sfiso Buthelezi reflect on the bank's request of R22 billion from Treasury. 21 May 2020 7:38 AM
Ramaphosa meets with church leaders and political parties to discuss COVID-19 Different political party leaders as well as a church leader reflect on the meeting held with the president. 20 May 2020 12:55 PM
DBE adamant that it would be ready for pupils to return to school on 1 June Naptosa president Basil Manuel and DBE director-general Mathanzima Mweli weigh in on the phased reopening of schools. 20 May 2020 8:09 AM
View all Politics
Investec annual profit takes a massive hit Investec's annual profit has taken a massive blow, as the coronavirus hit trading income. 21 May 2020 7:52 PM
Losses at Polish unit dent SPAR half-year earnings Graham O'Connor, Chief Executive Officer at the Spar Group, explains the drop in half-year earnings. 21 May 2020 7:13 PM
Is the alcohol ban driving the industry down the drain? The alcohol industry expects a devastating drop in headline earnings due to the lockdown's impact on business. 21 May 2020 6:47 PM
View all Business
Tips on how to inform your family you are financially strained during lockdown BDO Wealth South Africa financial planner Zanele Kunene says this is the right time to have financial literacy talk with family. 21 May 2020 1:29 PM
[LISTEN] Advice for new parents under lockdown Dr Howard Manyonga shares a few ways you can learn to cope as the lockdown if there is little support. 20 May 2020 6:15 PM
We can replicate the COVID-19 response to implement NHI - medical expert Professor Steve Reid says it is possible to work across private and public sectors to pull resources where they're needed. 18 May 2020 6:30 PM
View all Lifestyle
#ExtraTime with Tennis SA CEO Richard Glover The latest instalment of #ExtraTime sees EWN Sport catch up with Tennis South Africa CEO Richard Glover, to talk about the growth... 21 May 2020 1:56 PM
#ExtraTime: Why gymnastics is at the heart of every sport In #ExtraTime this week we focus on gymnastics – a sport that has been a part of our communities for decades and is the foundation... 17 May 2020 8:30 PM
SA's sports bodies face bleak future if lockdown persists A Sascoc survey shows over 80% of sports federations will only survive for 6 months under current lockdown restrictions. 16 May 2020 12:29 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Governor gets pranked and reads 'Harry Azcrac' in virtual graduation Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 21 May 2020 8:22 AM
[WATCH] Man reunites with his pet donkey after lockdown melts everyone's hearts Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 21 May 2020 8:22 AM
Miss SA's hopeful dreams could be gone after Tweets she used n-word resurface Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 20 May 2020 8:48 AM
View all Entertainment
Gauteng records 1,694 recoveries as national death toll rises Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said on Thursday that the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases was 19,137. 21 May 2020 4:16 PM
Helen Rees: The Wits researcher championing SA’s fight against Covid-19 Helen Rees is the pioneer leading South Africa's division in the World Health Organisation's race to find a vaccine for Covid-19. 19 May 2020 1:23 PM
Scientist hails HIV prevention injection drug breakthrough Professor Sinead Delany-Moretlwe says the injection is as good as the daily pill in reducing the HIV infection. 19 May 2020 12:37 PM
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Best Of Early Breakfast
arrow_forward
How Temporary Employment Services could be the Silver Lining after the pandemic?

How Temporary Employment Services could be the Silver Lining after the pandemic?

Jeandie Leone, Commercial Manager at Workforce Staffing chats with Wasanga Mehana on how Temporary Employment Service providers can assist businesses and people who have lost their jobs, post the pandemic.



More episodes from The Best Of Early Breakfast

Shops are open! On Facebook and Instagram

21 May 2020 8:51 AM

Digital Specialist, Dirk Visser has a conversation with Wasanga Mehana on Facebook and Instagram having nearly a million businesses around the world set up a single online store to sell products, with no fee. 

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Should businesses consider remote working as the “New Normal”

20 May 2020 9:27 AM

Lusanda Raphulu, Head of Employment and Benefits at Bowmans chats with Wasanga Mehana on the necessary provisions that may need to be inserted into employment contracts for “remote working” to ensure a successful and well-oiled transition to the “new normal.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

6 online booking tips to help avoid being disappointed on check-in day

20 May 2020 9:14 AM

Shaun Lamont, Managing Director of First Group chats with Wasanga Mehana on what to look out for when booking online for your dream destination holiday as many people have already started booking their local 2021 holidays online.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

People with HIV and not taking their ARVs risk worse Covid-19 outcome

19 May 2020 8:49 AM

Dr Seithati Molefi, deputy chief of party at healthcare NPO, Right to Care chats to Wasanga Mehana on the importance that people should know their HIV status as South Africans with compromised immune systems are likely to be at risk of worse outcomes should they become infected with Covid-19.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SA’s LGBTI community continuing to face extreme discrimination

19 May 2020 8:37 AM

Getty Mnyeni, trangender representative and district activity coordinator chats to Wasanga Mehana on the challenges faced by the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and intersex community in South Africa and how society and the government are not acting on these injustices. She also discussed how “Beyond Zero” is aligning with WHO strategy on combatting the dramatic health disparities faced by LGBTI populations.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Work on your willpower

18 May 2020 8:21 AM

Catherine Clark, Owner and Founder of The Harvest Table chats with Wasanga Mehana on how to get your willpower back on track and finally reach those health and wellness goals.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

A moment to reflect on your financial well-being

18 May 2020 8:10 AM

Ester Ochse, Programme Head at FNB Money Management chats with Wasanga Mehana on how to manage your finances during lockdown by discussing Some of the key considerations one needs to keep in mind when reflecting on their money affairs.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Rights of the employees if they get retrenched during lockdown

15 May 2020 7:58 AM

Thabang Rapuleng a Director in the CDH Employment practice chats with Wasanga Mehana on why employers experiencing financial pressure as a result of the pandemic need to ensure that the correct protocols for retrenchment are followed.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Latest Entertainment News!

15 May 2020 7:46 AM

Khotso Rams, Television Host and entertainment enthusiast chats with Wasanga Mehana on the latest entertainment news discussing Pearl Thusi's return to social media, Multi talented star Lerato Kganyago confirming split with wealthy businessman Thami Ndala. He also spoke of South African international actress Thuso Mbedu being hailed as one of the 'sensational rising stars to watch out by ' fashion bible Vogue UK and more.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Possible appeal of high court order leaves Khosa family 'distraught'

Local

EFF urges Parliament to consider temporarily moving to Gauteng under lockdown

Local

Gauteng records 1,694 recoveries as national death toll rises

World Local

EWN Highlights

Cyclone kills at least 82 in India and Bangladesh, flooding lowlands

21 May 2020 8:52 PM

Trump to withdraw US from 'Open Skies' treaty

21 May 2020 8:26 PM

Madagascar's 'green gold' against COVID-19 seeks nod beyond Africa

21 May 2020 7:48 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA