COVID-19 may be life threatening even without the typical symptoms

Streaming issues? Report here
Eusebius McKaiser 702 Gradient Eusebius McKaiser 702 Gradient
The Eusebius McKaiser Show
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 12:05
SAMRC apologizes for Prof Glenda Gray's comments
The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela
Guests
Prof Lesiba Teffo - Political Analyst and Research Director at Democracy and Governance Programme at UNISA
Today at 15:45
Madagascar has no active Covid-19 cases
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Simon Allison
Today at 16:10
Principals return to schools
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
David De korte, National President of South African Principal's Association
Today at 16:20
TV personality JJ Tabane obtains his PHD
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Today at 18:11
The business sector prepares itself for opening under Level 3 during a global health pandemic
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Sipho Pityana - President at Business Unity SA (Busa)
Today at 18:16
Tiger Brands gets mauled by more health related issues
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Noel Doyle - CEO at Tiger Brands
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Arthur Karas - Portfolio Manager of MacroSolutions at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 18:39
Private hospital group Netcare sees steep losses in part new accounting rules on how its treats its leases and Covid 19
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dr Richard Friedland - CEO at Netcare
Today at 18:43
The SANBS CEO has had covid-19 and is now part of plasma donation programme
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dr Jonathan Louw - CEO at South African National Blood Service (SANBS)
Today at 19:08
Why Nando's has been slow to opening their restaurants for delivery
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Doug Place - Chief Marketing Officr at Nandos South Africa
Today at 19:19
ZOOM: Business Book - "Regular Clients From LinkedIn", by James Molfetas
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
James Molfetas - CEO at Regular Clients
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Make Money Mondays: Richard Poplak, investigative Journalist
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Richard Poplak
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela
See full line-up
The Eusebius McKaiser Show
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
We're not considered when decisions are taken, bemoans informal traders alliance SAITA president Rosheda Muller says a continued ban of cigarettes until Level 1 will put informal traders on the street. 25 May 2020 9:25 AM
Level 3 from 1 June: Exercise hours relaxed, alcohol ban lifted, but no ciggies President Cyril Ramaphosa announced in an address to the nation that SA will move down to Level 3 lockdown from 1 June. 24 May 2020 8:17 PM
'Essential travel' approved for South Africans who need to return abroad The Dept of Home Affairs has announced the categories which meet criteria for permission to leave the country. 24 May 2020 5:01 PM
View all Local
'There has been some bizarre lockdown decisions, slow response on social relief' Political analyst Lukhona Mnguni looks at the announcement of moving to Level 3 and the politics around the lockdown. 25 May 2020 9:21 AM
Level 3 from 1 June: Exercise hours relaxed, alcohol ban lifted, but no ciggies President Cyril Ramaphosa announced in an address to the nation that SA will move down to Level 3 lockdown from 1 June. 24 May 2020 8:17 PM
[WATCH] President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses an anxious nation The President has delivered a lockdown update - listen to his explanation of the move to Level 3 from 1 June. 24 May 2020 5:00 PM
View all Politics
Artjamming moves to virtual classes to keep afloat during lockdown Every day #702ShoutOut and Ninety One shines the spotlight an SMMEs doing great work during lockdown. 25 May 2020 10:17 AM
We're not considered when decisions are taken, bemoans informal traders alliance SAITA president Rosheda Muller says a continued ban of cigarettes until Level 1 will put informal traders on the street. 25 May 2020 9:25 AM
Level 3 from 1 June: Exercise hours relaxed, alcohol ban lifted, but no ciggies President Cyril Ramaphosa announced in an address to the nation that SA will move down to Level 3 lockdown from 1 June. 24 May 2020 8:17 PM
View all Business
Nosipho Dumisa on the success of African Original series 'Blood and Water' The writer and director says authenticity is a vital ingredient of the local series which is making waves around the world. 24 May 2020 3:32 PM
[VIDEO] Where did you get the cigarette? ZOL creator's new beat stars Bheki Cele Max Hurrell made international headlines putting NDZ to music. Now it's the police minister's turn. 24 May 2020 10:56 AM
The playlist of the special Africa Day Edition of “This is Africa” This weekend’s song list for Richard Nwamba's “This is Africa” show celebrating Africa Month. 23 May 2020 8:44 PM
View all Lifestyle
#ExtraTime with top SA gymnast Caitlin Rooskrantz In the latest instalment of #ExtraTime, we speak to South Africa's star gymnast Caitlin Rooskrantz who opens up about her 12-year... 22 May 2020 2:50 PM
#ExtraTime with Tennis SA CEO Richard Glover The latest instalment of #ExtraTime sees EWN Sport catch up with Tennis South Africa CEO Richard Glover, to talk about the growth... 21 May 2020 1:56 PM
#ExtraTime: Why gymnastics is at the heart of every sport In #ExtraTime this week we focus on gymnastics – a sport that has been a part of our communities for decades and is the foundation... 17 May 2020 8:30 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Man wrongfully incarcerated for 37 years delivers moving AGT audition Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 25 May 2020 9:26 AM
[WATCH] Granny swearing at cigarette ban announcement goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 25 May 2020 9:22 AM
Nosipho Dumisa on the success of African Original series 'Blood and Water' The writer and director says authenticity is a vital ingredient of the local series which is making waves around the world. 24 May 2020 3:32 PM
View all Entertainment
South Africa's COVID-19 recoveries reach 10,104 with 564,370 tests conducted Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said there were 10 new corona-virus related deaths, bringing the total to 407. 23 May 2020 9:42 PM
Helen Rees: The Wits researcher championing SA’s fight against Covid-19 Helen Rees is the pioneer leading South Africa's division in the World Health Organisation's race to find a vaccine for Covid-19. 19 May 2020 1:23 PM
Scientist hails HIV prevention injection drug breakthrough Professor Sinead Delany-Moretlwe says the injection is as good as the daily pill in reducing the HIV infection. 19 May 2020 12:37 PM
View all World
The playlist of the special Africa Day Edition of “This is Africa” This weekend’s song list for Richard Nwamba's “This is Africa” show celebrating Africa Month. 23 May 2020 8:44 PM
Celebrating Africa Month with the continent's music legends “This is Africa” with Richard Nwamba will feature 10 of the continent’s legendary names 23 May 2020 9:01 AM
Lesotho prepares to swear in new prime minister Eyewitness News reporter Nthakoana Ngatane gives details of the latest developments in the Mountain Kingdom. 19 May 2020 3:33 PM
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Best Of Early Breakfast
arrow_forward
COVID-19 may be life threatening even without the typical symptoms

COVID-19 may be life threatening even without the typical symptoms

Dr Adri Kok, Specialist physician and president of both the international society for internal medicine and the faculty of consulting physicians of South Africa chats with Nickolaus Bauer on how people develop serious complications from  Coronavirus without experiencing the  common associated symptoms.



More episodes from The Best Of Early Breakfast

Make sure you know the right ingredients of your hand sanitizer

25 May 2020 5:51 AM

Francios Olivier ,Chief medical officer of hand sanitizer and biosecurity products manufacturer Envirospec chats with Nickolaus Bauer on the essential ingredients needed on hand sanitizers, warning on what people should look out for and explaining what  types of sanitizers are harsh to the skin. He also emphasized on the importance for people and businesses testing the sanitizers and checking the products ingredients.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Latest Entertainment News!

22 May 2020 9:19 AM

Khotso Rams, Television Host and entertainment enthusiast chats with Wasanga Mehana on the latest entertainment news from SA rapper AKA and media personality and businessman Sizwe Dhlomo’s beef, the reason behind #BiancaMustFall, Trevoh Noah making SA proud by winning big overseas and more.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How Temporary Employment Services could be the Silver Lining after the pandemic?

21 May 2020 9:16 AM

Jeandie Leone, Commercial Manager at Workforce Staffing chats with Wasanga Mehana on how Temporary Employment Service providers can assist businesses and people who have lost their jobs, post the pandemic.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Shops are open! On Facebook and Instagram

21 May 2020 8:51 AM

Digital Specialist, Dirk Visser has a conversation with Wasanga Mehana on Facebook and Instagram having nearly a million businesses around the world set up a single online store to sell products, with no fee. 

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Should businesses consider remote working as the “New Normal”

20 May 2020 9:27 AM

Lusanda Raphulu, Head of Employment and Benefits at Bowmans chats with Wasanga Mehana on the necessary provisions that may need to be inserted into employment contracts for “remote working” to ensure a successful and well-oiled transition to the “new normal.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

6 online booking tips to help avoid being disappointed on check-in day

20 May 2020 9:14 AM

Shaun Lamont, Managing Director of First Group chats with Wasanga Mehana on what to look out for when booking online for your dream destination holiday as many people have already started booking their local 2021 holidays online.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

People with HIV and not taking their ARVs risk worse Covid-19 outcome

19 May 2020 8:49 AM

Dr Seithati Molefi, deputy chief of party at healthcare NPO, Right to Care chats to Wasanga Mehana on the importance that people should know their HIV status as South Africans with compromised immune systems are likely to be at risk of worse outcomes should they become infected with Covid-19.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SA’s LGBTI community continuing to face extreme discrimination

19 May 2020 8:37 AM

Getty Mnyeni, trangender representative and district activity coordinator chats to Wasanga Mehana on the challenges faced by the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and intersex community in South Africa and how society and the government are not acting on these injustices. She also discussed how “Beyond Zero” is aligning with WHO strategy on combatting the dramatic health disparities faced by LGBTI populations.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Work on your willpower

18 May 2020 8:21 AM

Catherine Clark, Owner and Founder of The Harvest Table chats with Wasanga Mehana on how to get your willpower back on track and finally reach those health and wellness goals.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

'There has been some bizarre lockdown decisions, slow response on social relief'

Politics

Level 3 from 1 June: Exercise hours relaxed, alcohol ban lifted, but no ciggies

Local Politics Business

'Up to 600 000 jobs will be lost if no tourism activity resumed by September'

Business

EWN Highlights

Cuban health workers receiving training on WC’s health system today

25 May 2020 11:28 AM

Few schools in Gauteng facing problems with delivery of PPEs - Lesufi

25 May 2020 10:59 AM

Health dept boss calls for investigation into Glenda Gray

25 May 2020 10:37 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA